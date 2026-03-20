FatFace isn't usually on my radar – however, these 9 pieces from their new spring collection have caught my attention
From statement florals to modern denim, these are the pieces worth shopping from FatFace's new collection
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
FatFace has never been the first place I think to look when I'm refreshing my spring capsule wardrobe, but this year things have changed. The brand has always leaned more toward laidback staples than toward fashion-forward, trending designs. But this season, something has shifted - and after a proper look through the new collection, I'm shopping several items for the season ahead.
What stands out immediately are the fabulous prints that are designed in-house, including colourful florals and hand-painted dots. Not only do the prints make you immediately want to shop the collection, but the silhouettes and designs feel extremely on-trend. From the wide-leg jeans that feature playful spots to the suede tote bag that's a striking lookalike for the coveted DeMellier New York bag, this collection hits the mark when considering the spring/summer fashion trends 2026.
So I've pulled together an edit of the pieces I'm considering buying for the season ahead, from easy-to-wear blouses and floaty midi-dresses to structured denim pieces that can work all year round. These are the styles that are worth considering from FatFace's latest spring collection.Article continues below
This floral blouse looks more expensive than it actually is. It has a soft, lightweight design thanks to its 100% cotton fabric, and features beautiful, trimmed ruffles and matching cuffs. Tuck into your favourite denim or tailored trousers for a smart finish.
Looking to update your best wide-leg jeans collection? These spotted denim jeans are a playful spring-ready addition. We love the subtle denim spotted print. FatFace is set to release the matching jacket on 30th March, so add the date to your calendar.
You simply can't go wrong with this floaty white midi dress. The ultimate packing piece if you're heading to a sunny destination, this dress will pair with almost any footwear, from open-toe sandals to your most comfortable trainers.
Made from 100% leather with a soft suede finish, and featuring a large, roomy design, this bag is made with both practicality and style in mind. Plus, its statement buckle and dark brown shade make it have a similar finish to the coveted DeMellier New York tote bag.
This midi dress features a painted floral print that's designed in-house by FatFace. It has a relaxed fit with softly puffed sleeves for extra shape, and a gently pleated front. We can't forget that it's also one of the best dresses with pockets, making it a practical choice.
If you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, this chocolate brown dress is worth considering. It features a flattering ruched bodice, delicate shoulder straps and eye-catching polka dots that add to its feminine appeal.
This white jacket is beautifully detailed and features subtle floral embroidery on the front and along the sleeves. The relaxed short fit makes it the perfect layering piece for the warmer months ahead, and ideal for pairing with high-waisted jeans or even denim shorts.
The spring/summer shoes trends 2026 are favouring flats in all variations, especially Mary-Janes. These flats feature an intricate woven design and an adjustable strap with a buckle. Their soft brown design would complement a range of outfits, from floaty midi-dresses to laid-back denim.
We spoke to Laura Braisher, Print Designer at FatFace, who told us about the joy-filled focus of the collection, "We wanted the collection to feel joyful, playful and elevated- bringing a sense of lightness to spring".
She then talks about the prints, commenting, "Ditsy florals are a key thread throughout the collection, reflecting the continued appetite for softer, more romantic prints this season. Alongside this, we’ve leaned into the rise of boho, introducing delicate ruffle details and more feminine silhouettes, as seen in styles like the Bella dress and Carly blouse."
Another thing which stands out about their collection is how well-made things are, and the quality fabrics they use. They focus on durable, sustainable materials, and lots of their pieces are made from organic cotton, which is better for the planet and has a softer, more breathable finish, too.
FatFace's spring collection feels like the place to shop to freshen up your spring outfit ideas. What's even more exciting is that this is just the beginning – there are more spring drops still to come over the upcoming weeks. Having already had a preview of what's to come for the summer season, it's clear that the brand is leaning further on-trend details whilst still keeping their signature quality.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.