FatFace isn't usually on my radar – however, these 9 pieces from their new spring collection have caught my attention

FatFace has never been the first place I think to look when I'm refreshing my spring capsule wardrobe, but this year things have changed. The brand has always leaned more toward laidback staples than toward fashion-forward, trending designs. But this season, something has shifted - and after a proper look through the new collection, I'm shopping several items for the season ahead.

What stands out immediately are the fabulous prints that are designed in-house, including colourful florals and hand-painted dots. Not only do the prints make you immediately want to shop the collection, but the silhouettes and designs feel extremely on-trend. From the wide-leg jeans that feature playful spots to the suede tote bag that's a striking lookalike for the coveted DeMellier New York bag, this collection hits the mark when considering the spring/summer fashion trends 2026.

So I've pulled together an edit of the pieces I'm considering buying for the season ahead, from easy-to-wear blouses and floaty midi-dresses to structured denim pieces that can work all year round. These are the styles that are worth considering from FatFace's latest spring collection.

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We spoke to Laura Braisher, Print Designer at FatFace, who told us about the joy-filled focus of the collection, "We wanted the collection to feel joyful, playful and elevated- bringing a sense of lightness to spring".

She then talks about the prints, commenting, "Ditsy florals are a key thread throughout the collection, reflecting the continued appetite for softer, more romantic prints this season. Alongside this, we’ve leaned into the rise of boho, introducing delicate ruffle details and more feminine silhouettes, as seen in styles like the Bella dress and Carly blouse."

Another thing which stands out about their collection is how well-made things are, and the quality fabrics they use. They focus on durable, sustainable materials, and lots of their pieces are made from organic cotton, which is better for the planet and has a softer, more breathable finish, too.

FatFace's spring collection feels like the place to shop to freshen up your spring outfit ideas. What's even more exciting is that this is just the beginning – there are more spring drops still to come over the upcoming weeks. Having already had a preview of what's to come for the summer season, it's clear that the brand is leaning further on-trend details whilst still keeping their signature quality.