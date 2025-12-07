Move over sequins, Kate Winslet's scarlet co-ord for Together at Christmas proves simple styling can still feel magical
The actress wowed in a matching set, and it's a great look to emulate in the run-up to Christmas
Kate Winslet clearly got the festive memo, as the actress was spotted at the 'Together at Christmas' carol concert in central London, wearing a matching set in a seasonal shade of red. Wearing the Epona Chain Blazer and the Norman Wide-Leg Pant, which were both by Gabriela Hearst, Kate styled it over a crisp white shirt and finished with a black clutch bag and matching heels.
The glamorous look nodded to one of this season's most staple hues. Red is synonymous with Christmas, and while sequins and sparkle are worthy choices for special occasions at this time of year, if you want something that wows but has less twinkle, a bold red ensemble is the perfect alternative.
I love the tailored set as it is, but the best thing about suits is that you can then wear each half with other separates to create lots of additional looks too, so it makes total shopping sense to add a co-ord to your winter capsule wardrobe. You can recreate Kate’s merry matching outfit with the similar styles below.
Shop the Look
This jacket has a very similar feel to Kate's but comes in at a fraction of the price. Wear it with the matching bottoms or use it to pep up an old pair of barrel leg jeans.
Use a bright pair of trousers to inject some fun to an oversized sweatshirt and your most comfortable trainers.
A block coloured suit like Kate's will work with most colours and prints beautifully, so you have plenty of options when creating outfits. For right now, try wearing yours with fresh white like the star for a seasonally appropriate feel, or layer your pieces over a shimmery gold top and strappy heels for a Christmas party-ready look.
In the new year, rather than banishing your dopamine-inducing red suit to the back of the wardrobe, give it a spring-ready twist with a floaty, floral blouse or try a fashionable clash by adding a top in a hot pink shade.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
