Celia Imrie's red velvet tailoring from the Fashion Awards is the perfect Christmas party outfit inspiration

Celia Imrie's bright red velvet tailoring from last night's Fashion Awards captures everything we love about festive dressing. With its deep scarlet hue and sumptuous texture, this outfit offers an elegant alternative to your favourite velvet dress.

Her striking suit consisted of wide-leg trousers, a single-breasted blazer that cinched in at the waist, and a velvet waistcoat featuring a sharp V-neck design. To accessorise, she placed jewelled brooches on her blazer lapel and finished the look with matching pointed-toe heels.

Nodding to her recent appearance on The Traitors, where capes are a signature component of the show, Celia wore a long, draping red cape over the top of her 3-piece red velvet trouser suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The scarlet suit was crafted by Grieves & Hawkes' bespoke team, bringing the tailor's signature precision to this red carpet look. Imrie's bespoke cape was also inspired by the late HRH Queen's coronation boat cloak.

Red velvet tailoring is a reliable festive go-to, offering maximum impact without the need for sequins or embellishments. Velvet's soft and luxurious texture feels instantly celebratory, making it a great choice for everything from Christmas parties to cosy December dinners.

Shop Red Velvet Tailoring

Scarlet or other festive shades of the hue perfectly align with the autumn/winter fashion colour trend 2025. We've seen countless celebrities in vivid reds recently, including Rebel Wilson, wearing a similar velvet trouser suit.

A well-cut blazer and trousers in red velvet make a strong statement and require very little styling to feel special. Add some matching red slingback heels and sparkly jewellery, and you have a fabulously festive outfit.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Outside of party season, or for something more pared-back, style your red velvet blazer with your best wide-leg jeans, or tailored trousers in a neutral hue like a soft black or a chocolate brown, it still delivers festive fun, but in a much more muted way.