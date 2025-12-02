Celia Imrie's red velvet tailoring from the Fashion Awards is the perfect Christmas party outfit inspiration
Attending the Fashion Awards last night, Celia Imrie wore vivid red velvet tailoring, accompanied by a cape that nods to her time on The Traitors
Celia Imrie's bright red velvet tailoring from last night's Fashion Awards captures everything we love about festive dressing. With its deep scarlet hue and sumptuous texture, this outfit offers an elegant alternative to your favourite velvet dress.
Her striking suit consisted of wide-leg trousers, a single-breasted blazer that cinched in at the waist, and a velvet waistcoat featuring a sharp V-neck design. To accessorise, she placed jewelled brooches on her blazer lapel and finished the look with matching pointed-toe heels.
Nodding to her recent appearance on The Traitors, where capes are a signature component of the show, Celia wore a long, draping red cape over the top of her 3-piece red velvet trouser suit.
The scarlet suit was crafted by Grieves & Hawkes' bespoke team, bringing the tailor's signature precision to this red carpet look. Imrie's bespoke cape was also inspired by the late HRH Queen's coronation boat cloak.
Red velvet tailoring is a reliable festive go-to, offering maximum impact without the need for sequins or embellishments. Velvet's soft and luxurious texture feels instantly celebratory, making it a great choice for everything from Christmas parties to cosy December dinners.
Shop Red Velvet Tailoring
If you're looking for some high-quality velvet trousers, these are for you. Crafted from cotton they feature a flattering wide-leg design to balance out hips and thighs and make your waistline look instantly more tailored. Style with slingback heels, ankle boots, or even a smart loafer.
Nadine Merabi is a woman&home favourite for occasionwear, and this single-breasted blazer is a standout choice. This velvet blazer features a satin trim, making it one of the best tuxedos for women too, perfect for the upcoming festivities.
These pointed slingback heels feature a small kitten heel that makes them perfect for wearing all day long. Team these with your best trouser suit, a little black dress or anything in between.
Scarlet or other festive shades of the hue perfectly align with the autumn/winter fashion colour trend 2025. We've seen countless celebrities in vivid reds recently, including Rebel Wilson, wearing a similar velvet trouser suit.
A well-cut blazer and trousers in red velvet make a strong statement and require very little styling to feel special. Add some matching red slingback heels and sparkly jewellery, and you have a fabulously festive outfit.
Outside of party season, or for something more pared-back, style your red velvet blazer with your best wide-leg jeans, or tailored trousers in a neutral hue like a soft black or a chocolate brown, it still delivers festive fun, but in a much more muted way.
