Zara Tindall's velvet Christmas suit has twice the versatility of festive dresses

The last four Together at Christmas carol services have given us some great party-wear inspiration over the years as the royals attend en masse in their festive finery. Some of their formal looks are more memorable - and wearable - than others and Zara Tindall’s velvet suit from last year definitely gets points for both.

Her double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers were by Veronica Beard and she went without a coat which allowed us to really admire them. Both pieces were a sumptuous red tone, somewhere between burgundy and dark purple.

This is timeless and always popular for the season, unlike some of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends of 2025 - I’m looking at you pastel pink. Deep jewel tones accentuate the sheen of velvet perfectly and the combination made Zara’s suit feel ultra luxurious.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Zara Tindall's Velvet Outfit

Jigsaw Velvet Satin Shawl Blazer £279/$350 at Jigsaw Designed as part of a co-ord, this shawl blazer is a gorgeous piece to invest in if you love Zara Tindall's 2024 Together at Christmas look. It's made from lustrous velvet with smooth satin trims for a sophisticated twist. It's double-breasted and fastens with a single button on the side. Jigsaw Velvet Satin Tailored Trousers £180/$225 at Jigsaw These tailored trousers have smooth satin trims like the matching jacket and are slim-fit through the hips and thighs, with a slight flare at the hem. This makes them drape beautifully over boots and heels and if the deep berry colour isn't for you, this set also comes in a teal tone. Phase Eight Novie Satin Shirt £79/$175 at Phase Eight A satin shirt is a useful staple to have in your collection, as it can be styled with jeans to create a smart-casual look, or worn more formally. This one is a deep burgundy tone like Zara's was and comes in petite and regular versions. It has subtle ruching and oversized cuffs on the billowy sleeves.

Shop More Velvet Picks

Mango Double-Breasted Velvet Jacket £89.99/$149.99 at Mango With a timeless double-breasted cut, this blazer is something you could easily throw on with a Christmas party outfit and feel fabulous. The colour is versatile and it's got notched lapels and two flap pockets at the front. The blazer fastens with crossed buttons and also comes in a deep blue - though it's selling very fast. Nobody' s Child Green Velvet Trousers £68 (was £85) at Nobody's Child Step into the festive season in style in these deep green velvet trousers. They're straight-leg and high-waisted, fastening with a hook and eye. The side pockets are a handy touch and I would wear these with a simple black jumper or shirt. Ghost Black Lunette Velvet Midi Skirt £44.25/$78.75 (was £59/$105) at Ghost Currently discounted, this Lunette skirt from Ghost is the wintery alternative to a satin skirt when you want something that feels special but understated. It's made from comfortable velvet jersey with an elasticated waistband and is trimmed with delicate lace at the hem for contrast.

Berry-red looks beautiful with neutrals like black and brown, as well as with other scarlet shades, which is how Zara styled her suit. She wore the blazer and trousers with a slightly lighter red shirt underneath which complemented the sleek silhouette.

Trouser suits are perfect for Christmas parties as an alternative to dresses, as they feel smart and are a bit more contemporary and sleek. They’re also easy to style as the matching set is pretty much the whole outfit and you only really need to consider accessories and a top.

I also think that they’re twice as versatile because they’re made up of two distinct items. You can style a velvet blazer like Zara Tindall’s with jeans or a jumper dress if you want something more casual, or wear the trousers with a jumper or shirt and a different jacket.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There are so many possibilities with co-ords and the feel can be totally changed by switching up even a small detail. The King’s niece went elegantly festive and finished off her Together at Christmas ensemble with matching red court shoes and a shimmering gold clutch bag.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as supporting the best British clothing brands, Zara also champions British accessory brands too and this clutch was the East/West Omni Clutch by Strathberry. It was the only non-red element in her outfit and brought a glamorous edge, contrasting against the luxurious velvet.

Metallics are a go-to for many people at this time of year and they’re an elevated version of neutrals, as they feel a bit more special and yet go with everything. Warm-toned colours like burgundy look gorgeous with gold and cooler shades like emerald green and sapphire blue with silver, though it's not a strict rule.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Zara Tindall’s red velvet suit was just one of many velvet co-ords we saw last year and already this season there have been a fair few. Claudia Winkleman’s velvet suit is another favourite, though I particularly love the colour of Zara’s 2024 outfit and can’t help hoping she re-wears it in the run-up to Christmas.

It’s unlikely she’ll wear it to Together at Christmas 2025 as the royals have never worn the same outfit twice to the service, though given how wearable velvet suits actually are, I wouldn’t be surprised if someone stepped out in one.