Amanda Holden’s tartan skirt and wool coat combination channelled ‘The Traitors’ in the chicest way

The star opted for a tartan separate that added some wow to her daytime ensemble

a headshot of amanda holden
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Whether you are a fan of ‘The Traitors’ or not, there is no denying that the show has had a massive influence on trends this season, and host Claudia Winkleman’s Traitor's outfits have put the heritage aesthetic firmly in the style spotlight.

Vintage style checks, outdoorsy fabrics and winter-ready accessories have been huge news amongst fashion fans and celebrities alike, and the latest star to channel the castle-based show with their outfit is Amanda Holden. The presenter was spotted out with her four legged friend in London wearing a chic navy roll neck, a blue and green tartan skirt by Holland Cooper, and a wool coat, which she finished beautifully with a pair of Off-White knee boots.

Her whole outfit worked together perfectly, and the celebrity showed us all just how stylish a plaid skirt can be. Tartan prints are a total classic but feel particularly special right now, and you can find some similar styles to recreate Amanda’s heritage-based look below.

amanda holden wearing a tartan skirt and navy coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tartan prints are quite busy and bold, so when it comes to styling up your skirt, it's best to avoid anything too overly patterned or heavily embellished on your top half, as this could be overwhelming.

To keep your look polished and on trend, follow Amanda's lead with classic separates in block colours and finish with sleek shoes and accessories, or give your skirt 'The Traitors' vibe with an oversized jumper and chunky boots.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

