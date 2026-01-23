Amanda Holden’s tartan skirt and wool coat combination channelled ‘The Traitors’ in the chicest way

Whether you are a fan of ‘The Traitors’ or not, there is no denying that the show has had a massive influence on trends this season, and host Claudia Winkleman’s Traitor's outfits have put the heritage aesthetic firmly in the style spotlight.

Vintage style checks, outdoorsy fabrics and winter-ready accessories have been huge news amongst fashion fans and celebrities alike, and the latest star to channel the castle-based show with their outfit is Amanda Holden. The presenter was spotted out with her four legged friend in London wearing a chic navy roll neck, a blue and green tartan skirt by Holland Cooper, and a wool coat, which she finished beautifully with a pair of Off-White knee boots.

Her whole outfit worked together perfectly, and the celebrity showed us all just how stylish a plaid skirt can be. Tartan prints are a total classic but feel particularly special right now, and you can find some similar styles to recreate Amanda’s heritage-based look below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

&Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat £229 at &Other Stories The best winter coats will last you a lifetime, and a classic navy cover-up like this one really will look and feel chic for years to come. Crafted from wool for added warmth, this is the perfect AM to PM buy and the navy tone will pair with pretty much anything. House of Bruar Plaid Bias Skirt £175 at House of Bruar The bias cut of this skirt means it will flatter your curves beautifully, and there are four other tartan colour-ways to choose from. A similar silhouette and colour palette to Amanda's, but at a fraction of the price, pair this with your best wool jumpers for true heritage style. Schuh Delia Knee High in Black £26.99 (was £65) at Schuh The slightly angled heel on this pair makes them some of the trendiest and best knee-high boots, thanks to their fashion-forward feel. Despite the slightly quirky heel shape, they're still super wearable from day to day and the elongated toe will lengthen your legs.

Shop More Tartan Skirt

Ylingjun Long Plaid Wool Skirt £29 at Amazon Tuck in your best cashmere jumper or a fitted t-shirt to this skirt and add some court shoes for a vintage-inspired outfit that will work for both day and night. The swishy silhouette will flatter curves, highlighting your waist and flaring out over hips and thighs. Maje Plaid-Check Skirt £299 at Farfetch Glitzy crystal embellishment gives traditional tartan a very glamorous upgrade that will feel special as one of your new date night outfits. Paired with a frothy blouse and leg-lengthening, pointed-toe black boots, this Traitor's inspired look will have the compliments rolling in. House of Bruar Gold Button Plaid Skirt £195 at House of Bruar Wear tartan with navy items like Amanda, or give this skirt a fresh spin with a crisp white shirt or powder grey sweater. The traditional pleated style can easily be given a contemporary twist with directional accessories. It's heritage style, perfected.

Tartan prints are quite busy and bold, so when it comes to styling up your skirt, it's best to avoid anything too overly patterned or heavily embellished on your top half, as this could be overwhelming.

To keep your look polished and on trend, follow Amanda's lead with classic separates in block colours and finish with sleek shoes and accessories, or give your skirt 'The Traitors' vibe with an oversized jumper and chunky boots.