Heritage checks are everywhere – and Helen Skelton's crimson tartan coat shows us exactly how to wear the trend

Heritage checks have made a notable return to the fashion world this year, and there's no better time to embrace them than the festive period. Associated with British countryside aesthetics and a traditional elegance, tartans, plaids, and all variations of this bold pattern are everywhere right now.

If you're looking for the best way to embrace this timeless trend, Helen Skelton's beautiful red tartan coat offers the ultimate inspiration. In a recent social media post, Skelton wore a red tartan trench, featuring a festive crimson and emerald green check.

Her exact coat is from the British luxury brand Holland Cooper and is the Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat, which currently retails for £849. We've also found some cosy high-street alternatives that are slightly more affordable.

In the video, she styles the printed trench coat with black knee-high boots, and later reveals a black mini dress underneath. Alongside this, she carries a quilted crossbody bag from Parisian brand Sandro.

Lily and Lionel Tamara Double Breasted Check Print Coat in Red £140 at Debenhams Playful yet elegant, this tailored coat comes in a classic red check. It's double-breasted with a long-line silhouette, making it the perfect layering piece. Boden Cocoon Wool Coat-Brown, Teal and Pink Check £359 at Boden The blue, teal and pink check print is simply delightful. This is the kind of winter coat that works with just about anything, from laid-back denim and trainers to smart tailoring and boots. Saint + Sofia Hampton Coat - Burgundy/pink Check £349 at Saint & Sofia Made from a luxurious soft wool and coming in an elevated longline silhouette, this checked coat is a smart addition to your outerwear collection. The pink and burgundy check is perfect for making a statement.

M&S Organza Puff Sleeve Mini Shift Dress £46 at M&S Searching for your next eveningwear look? This mini dress is a stylish choice. It's cut in a regular fit and has a flattering round neckline and playful short puffed sleeves. Dune London Leather Buckle Cleated Flat Knee High Boots £199 at M&S Dune is home to some of the best knee-high boots, and this leather buckle pair are no exception. With a flat block heel and long leather design, these boots are both a practical and elegant choice. Aspinal Of London Lottie Branded-Hardware Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag £556 (was £695) at Selfridges Aspinal of London is one of the best British brands, and is well-loved by Kate Middleton. Now discounted in the sale, we recommend you snap up this quilted shoulder bag before it sells out.

Driven by a wider movement towards artisanal designs, heritage checks have had a major resurgence. From luxury brands that have always been synonymous with these prints, such as Burberry and Vivienne Westwood, to high-street gems including M&S and Zara, this season's autumn/winter collections are brimming with checks.

A striking way to incorporate heritage checks or prints into your winter capsule wardrobe is with statement-making outerwear. The latest winter coat trends 2025 include colourful tartans, oversized plaid coats and even checked wool blends, so there is plenty of choice browse.