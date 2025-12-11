Heritage checks are everywhere – and Helen Skelton's crimson tartan coat shows us exactly how to wear the trend
Looking to make a statement with your outerwear? Try bold checks.
Heritage checks have made a notable return to the fashion world this year, and there's no better time to embrace them than the festive period. Associated with British countryside aesthetics and a traditional elegance, tartans, plaids, and all variations of this bold pattern are everywhere right now.
If you're looking for the best way to embrace this timeless trend, Helen Skelton's beautiful red tartan coat offers the ultimate inspiration. In a recent social media post, Skelton wore a red tartan trench, featuring a festive crimson and emerald green check.
Her exact coat is from the British luxury brand Holland Cooper and is the Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat, which currently retails for £849. We've also found some cosy high-street alternatives that are slightly more affordable.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
In the video, she styles the printed trench coat with black knee-high boots, and later reveals a black mini dress underneath. Alongside this, she carries a quilted crossbody bag from Parisian brand Sandro.
Shop Similar Checked Coats
Shop the Look
Dune is home to some of the best knee-high boots, and this leather buckle pair are no exception. With a flat block heel and long leather design, these boots are both a practical and elegant choice.
Driven by a wider movement towards artisanal designs, heritage checks have had a major resurgence. From luxury brands that have always been synonymous with these prints, such as Burberry and Vivienne Westwood, to high-street gems including M&S and Zara, this season's autumn/winter collections are brimming with checks.
A striking way to incorporate heritage checks or prints into your winter capsule wardrobe is with statement-making outerwear. The latest winter coat trends 2025 include colourful tartans, oversized plaid coats and even checked wool blends, so there is plenty of choice browse.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.