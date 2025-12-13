Katie Piper’s heritage-inspired outfit just proved why this pattern is the biggest trend of the season

The heritage trend has been huge news over the last few weeks, and as we edge towards Christmas, the chicest and most festive way to show off the aesthetic is with a flash of tartan, and as far as I'm concerned, Katie Piper just nailed the brief.

Bold red checks always feel extra special at this time of year, bringing a traditional, Christmassy feel to your wardrobe without the bravado of glitzy sequins or novelty knits. The heritage pattern is a grown-up way to get your look ready for the holidays, and Katie Piper just showed us all how it’s done with a bold, matchy-matchy outfit while at a charity concert in London last week.

The celebrity wowed in a tartan coat and trousers by Holland Cooper, which she styled beautifully with a Strathberry Mini Tote bag and a pair of pointed Jimmy Choo heels. And Katie isn't the first celebrity to show her love for this checked outerwear, with Helen Skelton also spotted in the very same tartan coat, proving the strength of the trend.

A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_) A photo posted by on

Everything about Katie’s look felt bold and cheerful, while still being very chic and polished, and her outfit was the perfect example as to why fashion folk can't get enough of this traditional pattern.

Shop The Look

Lily and Lionel Tamara Double Breasted Check Print Coat in Red £140 at Debenhams The bold check pattern brings a fresh spin to the timeless cover-up, which makes it one of the best winter coats of the season. Use it to pep up even the simplest of looks over the coming weeks. Exact Match Strathberry Croc-Embossed Leather Mini Tote View at Strathberry This textured black accessory from one of Kate Middleton's favourite bag brands was the perfect finishing touch to Katie's outfit and will look equally special with your LBD or a fluffy knit. House of Bruar Ladies Classic Plaid Trousers Muted Red £139.95 at House of Bruar The high-waisted fit and slim leg of these bold bottoms will flatter in all the right places while injecting some trend-ticking fun into your outfit.

Shop More Tartan

Joe Browns Suzi Check Maxi Coat £130 at Very Get the look minus the big spend with this similar tartan coat. The gold buttons and badges on the lapel give it an edgy, slightly punky feel while still tapping into the country-heritage vibe. Boden Pleated Wool Culottes £159 at Boden These punchy trousers will bring some joy to your daytime attire. Buddy up with a simple navy roll neck and shiny loafers for a preppy twist. Next Red&Blue Check Long Sleeve Shirt £28 at Next A cotton button-down like this shirt is a more relaxed way to try the tartan trend. Tuck it into your favourite wide-leg jeans and finish with your most comfortable trainers.

If you're unsure about what the heritage trend is, simply take a look back at Claudia Winkleman's 'Traitors' outfits, as the star literally nails this aesthetic perfectly.

Think anything that looks like it belongs in the countryside - chunky knits, outdoorsy fabrics, tweeds, tartans, plenty of separates (rather than dresses) and muted colours, with splashes of traditional print in the mix.

The look is eclectic and relaxed, and there really aren't too many rules when it comes to styling - it's one of the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, and it will easily lift your weekend wardrobe.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tartan is a bright and more cheerful way to show off the vintage-inspired look and manages to tick off the trend while feeling festive all at the same time. Whether you invest in a long-length coat like Katie's or a simpler separate, it'll be a gorgeous look for Christmas and beyond.