Katie Holmes' cognac satin slip skirt and lace-trimmed camisole are perfectly on-trend for party season

Katie Holmes perfectly styles a lace-trimmed satin slip skirt with a bronze cami and white coat – combining this season's love of sumptuous satin, a rich wintery colour palette and 2025's obsession with lace trim detailing.

In New York, attending a dinner for the London-based clothing brand Aligne, Holmes was spotted in the matching two-piece, and it's safe to say we were eager to shop her exact look for the party season ahead.

Her outfit consists of a shimmery cognac cami top that features a delicate ivory lace trim. The top was paired with the matching satin slip skirt, which features a lace-trimmed hem – a design detail that has been gaining momentum this season.

While lace trim detailing is part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, this design detail has been in fashion for so long that it has an enduring, timeless quality. Designer brands such as Dries Van Noten, Fendi, and The Row have featured lace-trimmed satin in this year's collections, affirming its popularity.

We've also spotted notable satin slip skirts featuring laced hems from high-street retailers such as Zara, M&S and Rixo. A satin slip skirt with a lace trim or cami transcends seasonality, making worthy investment pieces, not only for festive occasions such as your Christmas party outfit, but for seasons to come.

To accessorise her look, Katie Holmes opts for pointed black knee-high heeled boots for an edgy finishing touch. If you're wondering how to style a satin slip skirt, you needn't look further than long heeled boots; they offer great coverage, and the longer silhouette sits perfectly underneath a maxi-length skirt silhouette.

You could easily recreate this outfit for upcoming special occasions, from dinners out with friends to festive celebrations. Or if you simply want to try out a lace-trimmed satin skirt on its own, you can pair this style of skirt with a range of staples. Try a contrasting blouse, a lightweight jumper or a fitted cardigan.