Katie Holmes' cognac satin slip skirt and lace-trimmed camisole are perfectly on-trend for party season
Shop Katie's whole outfit today from one of our favourite high-street brands
Katie Holmes perfectly styles a lace-trimmed satin slip skirt with a bronze cami and white coat – combining this season's love of sumptuous satin, a rich wintery colour palette and 2025's obsession with lace trim detailing.
In New York, attending a dinner for the London-based clothing brand Aligne, Holmes was spotted in the matching two-piece, and it's safe to say we were eager to shop her exact look for the party season ahead.
Her outfit consists of a shimmery cognac cami top that features a delicate ivory lace trim. The top was paired with the matching satin slip skirt, which features a lace-trimmed hem – a design detail that has been gaining momentum this season.
While lace trim detailing is part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, this design detail has been in fashion for so long that it has an enduring, timeless quality. Designer brands such as Dries Van Noten, Fendi, and The Row have featured lace-trimmed satin in this year's collections, affirming its popularity.
We've also spotted notable satin slip skirts featuring laced hems from high-street retailers such as Zara, M&S and Rixo. A satin slip skirt with a lace trim or cami transcends seasonality, making worthy investment pieces, not only for festive occasions such as your Christmas party outfit, but for seasons to come.
Shop the Look
This cognac satin camisole top features a contrasting ivory lace trim that makes it an elegant choice. You could layer this piece underneath a tailored blazer or pair it with your favourite denim jeans for a smart casual outfit idea.
Holme's cosy wool coat is perfect for the chilly days ahead, combining an elevated, smart silhouette with a warm design. Sienna Miller was also spotted earlier this autumn in the navy version of this exact coat.
Recreate this look
In a wintery burgundy colour, this lace-trimmed skirt will become your best friend through the festive season. Style with your best knee-high boots and a cosy piece of knitwear.
To accessorise her look, Katie Holmes opts for pointed black knee-high heeled boots for an edgy finishing touch. If you're wondering how to style a satin slip skirt, you needn't look further than long heeled boots; they offer great coverage, and the longer silhouette sits perfectly underneath a maxi-length skirt silhouette.
You could easily recreate this outfit for upcoming special occasions, from dinners out with friends to festive celebrations. Or if you simply want to try out a lace-trimmed satin skirt on its own, you can pair this style of skirt with a range of staples. Try a contrasting blouse, a lightweight jumper or a fitted cardigan.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.