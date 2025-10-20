Sienna Miller has called it - this navy wool coat from the high street is the only one you'll need for winter

Her £295 style is available to buy now

Sienna Miller wearing an Aligne coat
(Image credit: ALIGNE)
It's safe to say Sienna Miller knows her stuff when it comes to style. From beautiful boho dresses to the best barrel leg jeans, if I could swap wardrobes with only one celebrity, Sienna's would be top of my wishlist.

So you can imagine how excited I was to see that not only has Sienna taken all the hard work out of winter coat shopping, but the style she's found is from one of our favourite British clothing brands. Bonus: at under £300, it's pretty affordable for a piece you're going to wear on repeat until spring.

Sienna Miller wearing an Aligne coat

(Image credit: ALIGNE)

Navy is a much softer alternative to black, but it's just as classic and will work with everything in your wardrobe, so it's well worth the investment.

It can be easily styled with all of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, from mocha mousse to tomato red, and don't make the mistake of following the fashion myth that black and navy don't go - they totally do!

Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

