Sienna Miller has called it - this navy wool coat from the high street is the only one you'll need for winter
Her £295 style is available to buy now
It's safe to say Sienna Miller knows her stuff when it comes to style. From beautiful boho dresses to the best barrel leg jeans, if I could swap wardrobes with only one celebrity, Sienna's would be top of my wishlist.
So you can imagine how excited I was to see that not only has Sienna taken all the hard work out of winter coat shopping, but the style she's found is from one of our favourite British clothing brands. Bonus: at under £300, it's pretty affordable for a piece you're going to wear on repeat until spring.
She's pictured here wearing the George wool coat in navy, which is by ALIGNE. Originally available in UK sizes 4 to 22, it's flying off the virtual shelves as we speak, so don't wait if you're keen to copy. The tie belt cinches you in at the waist to create a really flattering silhouette, and as Sienna proves, it looks impossibly chic paired with blue straight-leg jeans and black leather flats.
Shop Sienna's style
Exact match
The wool blend fabric and cuff detailing make it look much more expensive than it is, and I really love the longer length on this one. It's actually a beloved design that comes back year after year, so you'll be wearing it for a long time to come. Can't see your size? It's also available in black, white or grey.
Exact match
This isn't the first time we've spotted Sienna carrying this furry statement bag. It's both roomy and fun, and it will certainly be a talking point if you add it to your collection. For an A-list-approved handbag, that price tag isn't too bad, either.
Shop more navy coats
Zara always has an impressive range of coats, and this belted design is a really close match for Sienna's. It's a bit shorter, so it's spot on if you're in the market for the best winter coats for petites.
Hush is really on a roll at the moment - did you see that Katie Holmes recently wore head to toe Hush? This coat is an investment buy, but it's 100% wool and hand-sewn. Style it as it is on the model with casual joggers and a triangle scarf around your shoulders.
Navy is a much softer alternative to black, but it's just as classic and will work with everything in your wardrobe, so it's well worth the investment.
It can be easily styled with all of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, from mocha mousse to tomato red, and don't make the mistake of following the fashion myth that black and navy don't go - they totally do!
