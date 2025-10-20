Sienna Miller has called it - this navy wool coat from the high street is the only one you'll need for winter

It's safe to say Sienna Miller knows her stuff when it comes to style. From beautiful boho dresses to the best barrel leg jeans, if I could swap wardrobes with only one celebrity, Sienna's would be top of my wishlist.

So you can imagine how excited I was to see that not only has Sienna taken all the hard work out of winter coat shopping, but the style she's found is from one of our favourite British clothing brands. Bonus: at under £300, it's pretty affordable for a piece you're going to wear on repeat until spring.

She's pictured here wearing the George wool coat in navy, which is by ALIGNE. Originally available in UK sizes 4 to 22, it's flying off the virtual shelves as we speak, so don't wait if you're keen to copy. The tie belt cinches you in at the waist to create a really flattering silhouette, and as Sienna proves, it looks impossibly chic paired with blue straight-leg jeans and black leather flats.

(Image credit: ALIGNE)

Shop Sienna's style

Exact match ALIGNE George Wrap Coat £295 / $395 at ALIGNE The wool blend fabric and cuff detailing make it look much more expensive than it is, and I really love the longer length on this one. It's actually a beloved design that comes back year after year, so you'll be wearing it for a long time to come. Can't see your size? It's also available in black, white or grey. Exact match OUR LEGACY Brown Drip Tote £390 / $400 at SSENSE This isn't the first time we've spotted Sienna carrying this furry statement bag. It's both roomy and fun, and it will certainly be a talking point if you add it to your collection. For an A-list-approved handbag, that price tag isn't too bad, either. Albaray Straight Leg Jean £89 / $170 at Albaray I've been looking for the perfect straight leg jeans, and I think these might just fit the bill. They're a great length to show just a hint of your shoes underneath, but they don't feel like they're too long, especially on rainy days like today!

Shop more navy coats

Navy is a much softer alternative to black, but it's just as classic and will work with everything in your wardrobe, so it's well worth the investment.

It can be easily styled with all of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, from mocha mousse to tomato red, and don't make the mistake of following the fashion myth that black and navy don't go - they totally do!