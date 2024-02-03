The rules to follow when shopping for the best winter coats for petites, according to petite fashion experts

Shopping for the best winter coats for petites can take a lot of trial and error. From comically long sleeves to floor-sweeping styles that can swamp your frame, there are plenty of silhouettes that petites may struggle to wear.

That's why it pays to know how to properly scout out the best winter coats for your height. "Petite ranges are for those 5ft 3in or shorter and are about height, not dress size," explains our 5ft fashion director Paula Moore. If you fit into this category and have found that the majority of straight-to-market brands stock coats that are not suited to your height, then there are a few things to know.

From the length and structure of a coat to the fabric it's made from, not every piece will flatter a petite frame. If you have already narrowed down the best petite jeans for you and you're ready to find outerwear that fits just as well, you will want to pay attention to Paula's non-negotiable tips when it comes to finding the perfect petite winter coat.

Best winter coats for petites - the rules to follow

1. Go for structured styles

"I always go for a structured style so it doesn't overwhelm my frame," says Paula. "Anything too boxy, shapeless, or heavy-weight faux fur is a no-no." The best parkas are a good bet for wet weather as they often come with a drawstring waist that can help to add shape to the baggier silhouette. During milder weather, one of the best blazers offers unmatched structure and a shorter length that is ideal for petites.

Look for coats with waist ties or belts, a cinched waist shape, or double-breasting that can create a more hourglass illusion. As Paula notes, you will also want to pay attention to the fabric of your petite winter coat. Although heavy fabrics can feel luxurious, they often add bulk that can swamp petites.

2. Avoid full length coats

"Full-length doesn't work for my height either, so go for styles that stop above the knee - or jackets in main collections," explains Paula. This is a rule that is also worth following when shopping for things like the best dresses or the best dressing gowns for women - short and midi fits are much better than maxi.

Since a lot of brands don't offer a petite range, you will want to pay attention to measurements to ensure that the midi style you invest in doesn't end up being too long for you as a petite. If you stick to jackets and above-knee coats, you won't have to be as careful about how you style your outerwear as these styles won't cut off your height in an awkward place.

Toteme Scarf Coat View at Selfridges RRP: £810 | "This is the coat I bought this season," says Paula. Although this Toteme buy has a slightly boxier fit, the cropped cut means that it will still flatter petites. Style with all black to continue the illusion of height, and stick to tighter bottoms to accentuate your legs. Boden Textured Coat View at Boden RRP: £220 | Boden's petite coat range is one of our favourites, and this green hue fits right in with the fashion colour trends for 2024 as well. A perfect example of how good an above-knee style and form-fit can look on shorter frames, this is a no-brainer winter coat buy. River Island Petite Bomber View at River Island RRP: £65 | For the transitional months, a bomber offers trendiness and comfort. Made for petites, this River Island number will be the perfect amount of oversized. Style with a pair of high-waisted jeans to make your legs look longer and finish off with one of the best scarves for women.

3. Less is more

"Less is more when it comes to petite dressing as anything too fussy can be overwhelming," says Paula. "Classic shapes and designs can give a more streamlined silhouette, which in turn makes you look taller." Fans of a minimalist capsule wardrobe are likely already following this rule, but for those who are drawn to vivid prints, it may be time to rethink.

But this doesn't mean you have to avoid statement patterns altogether. You will just want to incorporate them into other aspects of your outfit, like through one of the best designer bags. Stick to classic fits and neutral hues if creating the illusion of extra height is your goal.

Next Boucle Shacket View at Next RRP: £46 | Capturing the Chanel look on a budget, this tailored shacket ticks every box. Hitting just at the hips, it ensures that you don't cut off too much leg, whilst the form fit nails the the structured look. Finish the look with a pair of your best designer heels for a true premium ensemble. M&S Car Coat View at M&S RRP: £65 | Marks & Spencer coats are some of the best on the high street, and this sleek car coat may even rival the Burberry trench coat. The unfussy and streamlined shape will work wonders for petites. Wear with darker bottoms to avoid interfering with the lengthening straight cut. Hobbs Maddox Coat View at Hobbs RRP: £219 | Although heavy fur is a no, this lighter take is a winner. In a sleek navy and available in petite sizes, this piece demonstrates how to wear fur for shorter frames. The perfect above knee cut and with a structured collar, it is the best fur coat for petites to invest in this season.

4. Have a tailor on speed dial

"My arms and legs are shorter than 'average', so petite ranges and having a tailor on speed dial ensure that my clothes fit me perfectly," says Paula. Of course, petite ranges are the first and best place to shop, as they are designed for shorter frames and they mean that you get the perfect fit on items like the best trench coats without the need for any alterations or inconvenient returns.

However, if you want to shop for the best Zara coats or best John Lewis coats and fall in love with a style that isn't specifically petite, having a great tailor on hand means that you can purchase pieces you love and alter them to fit your frame flawlessly - a must for all petites.

Whistles Petite Celia Coat View at Whistles RRP: £329 | Whistles' petite range is brilliant for timeless outerwear, as proven by this houndstooth coat that is the perfect midi length - no tailoring needed. Style with one of the best work backpacks and a pair of sleek trainers for days in the office all season. White Stuff Petite Coat View at White Stuff RRP: £130 | When shopping for form-fitting outerwear, the right fit is non-negotiable, as any awkward extra fabric will be very obvious. This velvet coat comes in a petite length in sizes 6-24 and cuts mid-thigh, so will look good styled with jeans and skirts alike. Phase Eight Petite Puffer View at Phase Eight RRP: £195 | The best North Face jackets, though right on trend, can totally swallow petite frames - but that doesn't mean you have to avoid padded styles completely. In a petite length and with waist fastenings to add structure, this midi puffer offers warmth and brilliant petite style.

What is the perfect coat length for petites?

"There are so many different coat lengths that can work perfectly on petite frames," explains Jazz Harris, petite journalist and stylist. "For a relaxed style, a cropped puffer coat will make the ideal everyday coat and the short length will ensure it doesn’t swamp your shape. If you’re opting for a tailored style, both knee length and maxi lengths can work great on petite frames depending on the occasion," she says.

However, "don’t be afraid to try different styles and see what works for you rather than sticking to hard and fast rules." Although shorter lengths tend to be most flattering on petites, there are plenty of styling hacks, like cinching the waist or dressing up your look with heels, that can help any coat look good on petites.

Can petites wear long coats?

"Yes, definitely," says Jazz. "Long coats not only look great on petite frames, but they also create an optical illusion that can make you look taller too." However, "if you’re petite, opt for a long coat that finishes at the calf or ankle in a tailored cut to streamline and elongate your figure." Floor-skimming styles should generally be avoided if you want to ensure you don't end up looking shorter.

Our experts:

Paula Moore Social Links Navigation Fashion Director Currently Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.