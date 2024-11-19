The best winter accessories on the high street - from chunky striped scarfs to luxury leather gloves

As the colder weather settles in, it's about time we consider purchasing those go-to winter accessories. And if you're still debating between leather or wool gloves—a burgundy or a bright blue hat—I'm here to help.

I've compiled some of the best winter accessories on the high street to narrow down your search. The shift in weather truly signals the winter season, which means that you'll be reaching for cosy, warm winter accessories on a daily basis. And investing in quality, long-lasting staples an essential move to curate the your winter capsule wardrobe.

Plus, name something more satisfying than slipping on a stylish knitted scarf or the perfect pair of gloves—and not only is it about warmth, these small, elegant details add a polished feel to any outfit. Combine a thick chunky scarf with your favourite trench coat or match a cosy hat with the best wool jumper; winter accessories can truly elevate anything.

Winter accessories: hats

Winter accessories: scarves

Winter accessories: gloves

Cole Haan Quilted Gloves £71.69 at Nordstrom These leather gloves come in a buttery-soft leather with a luxurious diamond quilting that adds to the refined, elegant feel. And there is a colour for everyone, choose from burgundy, black, or tan. Sezane Owen Gloves Blush £45 at Sezane Alpaca wool gloves are a luxurious winter must-have. Wear these solo or team with the matching Marianne scarf in blush pink. Plus, you can choose from a range of colourways, from beige to black. UGG Brand Patch Leather Gloves £140 at Selfridges Made from quality suede and shearling material these gloves will certainly keep you warm through the colder months ahead. They feature stylish trims, and they are water resistant too making them a fabulous option. Red & Pink Knitted Wrist Warmer Gloves £22 at Oliver Bonas These fingerless gloves will add a vibrant edge to your winter outfits, pair with a matching bold chunky scarf and a pink wool hat. The perfect accessory for the festive season ahead. John Lewis Cashmere Lined Women's Leather Gloves £55 at John Lewis These soft leather gloves will mould to your hands over time for the ultimate fit. And they will keep you warm and cosy with a soft cashmere lining for extra comfort and warmth. What's not to love? Urban Outfitters Burgundy Stripe Fingerless Gloves £15 at Urban Outfitters Featuring a fingerless design these striped gloves and both stylish and practical. These are great for wearing on those early morning commutes, or for finishing off your warm layered look for a weekend city stroll.