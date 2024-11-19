The best winter accessories on the high street - from chunky striped scarfs to luxury leather gloves

As the colder weather settles in, it's about time we consider purchasing those go-to winter accessories. And if you're still debating between leather or wool gloves—a burgundy or a bright blue hat—I'm here to help.

I've compiled some of the best winter accessories on the high street to narrow down your search. The shift in weather truly signals the winter season, which means that you'll be reaching for cosy, warm winter accessories on a daily basis. And investing in quality, long-lasting staples an essential move to curate the your winter capsule wardrobe.

Plus, name something more satisfying than slipping on a stylish knitted scarf or the perfect pair of gloves—and not only is it about warmth, these small, elegant details add a polished feel to any outfit. Combine a thick chunky scarf with your favourite trench coat or match a cosy hat with the best wool jumper; winter accessories can truly elevate anything.

Winter accessories: hats

flat lay image of brown hat

COS Pure Cashere Beanie

Made from recycled cashmere, this beanie hat is both sustainable and stylish. It's chocolate brown shade falls perfectly in line with the trending colours this season. Plus, this hue will pair beautifully with almost anything from your wardrobe.

flat lay image of blue hat

Ganni Logo Ribbed Wool Blend Beanie

This dusty blue shade is ideal for adding a bright pop of colour to your winter wardrobe. Pair this ribbed beanie with a sleek trench coat and some stylish and comfortable trainers and you're good to go.

flat lay image of white wool hat
Uniqlo Watch Cap Off White

This soft cosy hat has insulating technology and is made with a wool blend. Featuring a diamond stitch, this hat offers a chic, vintage charm that's perfect for finishing off your daytime looks.

flat lay image of woman wearing navy knitted hood
TOAST Cotton Wool Knitted Hood

This soft knitted hood is made from a cotton-wool blend for a cosy warm feel. With an easy shape and a ribbed neck, this piece is ideal for layering up making it one of the best winter accessories for cold weather.

flat lay image of green wool hat
M&S Ribbed Beanie

Add a finishing pop of colour to your winter daytime looks with this best-selling beanie. Style with a sleek tailored coat, barrel leg jeans and your favourite winter boots.

flat lay image of black wool bucket hat

& Other Stories Fuzzy Bucket Hat

If you're wanting a warm cosy fit but aren't a fan of the beanie style, this bucket hat is a brilliant way to go. Made from a mohair blend it will keep you warm and cosy in the colder weather.

Winter accessories: scarves

flat lay image of brown scarf
Autograph Pure Cashmere Scarf

If you want to invest in a cashmere scarf this is an excellent picks. This pure cashmere scarf comes in both neutral shades and vibrant tones such as cherry red. Layer on top of a warm wool coat and you're good to go.

flat lay image of red scarf
Arctic Fox & Co The Stockholm Scarf Crimson Red

A vibrant crimson scarf will immediately elevate those winter neutrals. Pair with your best wide leg jeans, a warm piece of knitwear and a sleek tailored blazer for a laid-back office ensemble.

flat lay image of a blue stripe scarf
Acne Studios Stripe Alpaca Blend Fringe Scarf

Wrap up in this luxurious bright blue scarf made with a flecked alpaca blend enriched with wool and silk. Acne are renowned for their eye catching designs, and this pick will certainly make you stand out from the crowd.

flat lay image of green scarf
Mango Fringed Wool-Blend Scarf

Made from a wool blend, this bold green scarf is an excellent pick to liven your winter wardrobe. Plus, this shade looks great with almost any colour; for example, pair it with dark denim, cherry red, or deep brown.

flat lay image of scarf
M&S Checked Scarf

This best-selling scarf is effortlessly chic and super practical for keeping the cold out. It's made from a brushed fabric for a soft, warm feel and is designed with a long length and a tassel trims for a stylish finish.

flat lay image of burgundy scarf
Reiss Wool and Cashmere Scarf in Dark Bordeau

Wrap up warm in this burgundy scarf, which is made from a luxurious cosy blend of brushed wool and cashmere. Plus look out for discounts on this scarf in the Reiss Black Friday sale at the end of this month.

Winter accessories: gloves

flat lay image of brown leather gloves
Cole Haan Quilted Gloves

These leather gloves come in a buttery-soft leather with a luxurious diamond quilting that adds to the refined, elegant feel. And there is a colour for everyone, choose from burgundy, black, or tan.

flat lay image of pink gloves
Sezane Owen Gloves Blush

Alpaca wool gloves are a luxurious winter must-have. Wear these solo or team with the matching Marianne scarf in blush pink. Plus, you can choose from a range of colourways, from beige to black.

flat lay image of Ugg gloves
UGG Brand Patch Leather Gloves

Made from quality suede and shearling material these gloves will certainly keep you warm through the colder months ahead. They feature stylish trims, and they are water resistant too making them a fabulous option.

flat lay image of red and pink gloves
Red & Pink Knitted Wrist Warmer Gloves

These fingerless gloves will add a vibrant edge to your winter outfits, pair with a matching bold chunky scarf and a pink wool hat. The perfect accessory for the festive season ahead.

Flat lay image of black leather gloves
John Lewis Cashmere Lined Women's Leather Gloves

These soft leather gloves will mould to your hands over time for the ultimate fit. And they will keep you warm and cosy with a soft cashmere lining for extra comfort and warmth. What's not to love?

flat lay image of fingerless gloves
Urban Outfitters Burgundy Stripe Fingerless Gloves

Featuring a fingerless design these striped gloves and both stylish and practical. These are great for wearing on those early morning commutes, or for finishing off your warm layered look for a weekend city stroll.

Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

