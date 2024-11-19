The best winter accessories on the high street - from chunky striped scarfs to luxury leather gloves
I'm a fashion writer and here are the winter accessories that have caught my eye this season
As the colder weather settles in, it's about time we consider purchasing those go-to winter accessories. And if you're still debating between leather or wool gloves—a burgundy or a bright blue hat—I'm here to help.
I've compiled some of the best winter accessories on the high street to narrow down your search. The shift in weather truly signals the winter season, which means that you'll be reaching for cosy, warm winter accessories on a daily basis. And investing in quality, long-lasting staples an essential move to curate the your winter capsule wardrobe.
Plus, name something more satisfying than slipping on a stylish knitted scarf or the perfect pair of gloves—and not only is it about warmth, these small, elegant details add a polished feel to any outfit. Combine a thick chunky scarf with your favourite trench coat or match a cosy hat with the best wool jumper; winter accessories can truly elevate anything.
Winter accessories: hats
Made from recycled cashmere, this beanie hat is both sustainable and stylish. It's chocolate brown shade falls perfectly in line with the trending colours this season. Plus, this hue will pair beautifully with almost anything from your wardrobe.
This dusty blue shade is ideal for adding a bright pop of colour to your winter wardrobe. Pair this ribbed beanie with a sleek trench coat and some stylish and comfortable trainers and you're good to go.
This soft cosy hat has insulating technology and is made with a wool blend. Featuring a diamond stitch, this hat offers a chic, vintage charm that's perfect for finishing off your daytime looks.
This soft knitted hood is made from a cotton-wool blend for a cosy warm feel. With an easy shape and a ribbed neck, this piece is ideal for layering up making it one of the best winter accessories for cold weather.
Add a finishing pop of colour to your winter daytime looks with this best-selling beanie. Style with a sleek tailored coat, barrel leg jeans and your favourite winter boots.
Winter accessories: scarves
If you want to invest in a cashmere scarf this is an excellent picks. This pure cashmere scarf comes in both neutral shades and vibrant tones such as cherry red. Layer on top of a warm wool coat and you're good to go.
A vibrant crimson scarf will immediately elevate those winter neutrals. Pair with your best wide leg jeans, a warm piece of knitwear and a sleek tailored blazer for a laid-back office ensemble.
Wrap up in this luxurious bright blue scarf made with a flecked alpaca blend enriched with wool and silk. Acne are renowned for their eye catching designs, and this pick will certainly make you stand out from the crowd.
Made from a wool blend, this bold green scarf is an excellent pick to liven your winter wardrobe. Plus, this shade looks great with almost any colour; for example, pair it with dark denim, cherry red, or deep brown.
This best-selling scarf is effortlessly chic and super practical for keeping the cold out. It's made from a brushed fabric for a soft, warm feel and is designed with a long length and a tassel trims for a stylish finish.
Wrap up warm in this burgundy scarf, which is made from a luxurious cosy blend of brushed wool and cashmere. Plus look out for discounts on this scarf in the Reiss Black Friday sale at the end of this month.
Winter accessories: gloves
These leather gloves come in a buttery-soft leather with a luxurious diamond quilting that adds to the refined, elegant feel. And there is a colour for everyone, choose from burgundy, black, or tan.
Alpaca wool gloves are a luxurious winter must-have. Wear these solo or team with the matching Marianne scarf in blush pink. Plus, you can choose from a range of colourways, from beige to black.
Made from quality suede and shearling material these gloves will certainly keep you warm through the colder months ahead. They feature stylish trims, and they are water resistant too making them a fabulous option.
These fingerless gloves will add a vibrant edge to your winter outfits, pair with a matching bold chunky scarf and a pink wool hat. The perfect accessory for the festive season ahead.
These soft leather gloves will mould to your hands over time for the ultimate fit. And they will keep you warm and cosy with a soft cashmere lining for extra comfort and warmth. What's not to love?
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
How to watch Moonflower Murders from anywhere
If you're keen to watch the Magpie Murders sequel, Moonflower Murders but aren't sure how, we share how to watch the crime drama from anywhere.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Queen Letizia’s Mango tuxedo blazer and matching trousers makes a festive co-ord that screams understated glamour
Queen Letizia of Spain's chic co-ord has proved that sequins and velvet aren't the only way as party season draws nearer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Katherine Ryan's graphic cherry jumper is the perfect bold antidote for dull knitwear boredom
Bored of drab winter knitwear? Take some inspiration from Katherine Ryan's bright and bold cherry jumper
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Helen Skelton's luxurious pearl trim black dress is one you'll wear on repeat this party season
We're shopping this best-seller before it sells out...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Zara Tindall enjoys day at the races in the most stunning military green coat and caramel-brown knee high boots
The popular royal looked relaxed and happy at Cheltenham Racecourse
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
It's hard to make a puffer jacket look chic, but Jennifer Aniston proved its possible with her clever styling
The actress wrapped up for winter in a high-shine jacket, flared jeans and chocolate brown suede boots
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
No-one does effortless sophistication like Amal Clooney – her emerald green dress and cream trench are this season's must-haves
This outfit is a masterclass in combining simple pieces to create something really special
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
These Samba lookalike trainers from M&S are selling fast - they're half the price of adidas and available in 3 colours
Marks & Spencer's version is real leather and cost just £45
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Victoria Beckham puts her own spin on Parisian style - who needs a scarf when you've got a supersized collar?
Just when you thought Victoria couldn't get any chicer, she shows us the cosiest way to wear a trench coat
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Eva Mendes walks on the wild side with chic tiger print dress styled with pointed heeled boots
Eva Mendes recently enjoyed a winter shopping trip and her outfit for the day has got us adding tiger print and heeled boots to our wish list
By Emma Shacklock Published