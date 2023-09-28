Will there be a Reiss Black Friday sale? Our fashion editor gives her top tips for shopping Reiss, plus all the best deals to shop now
Here's what we know so far about Reiss Black Friday sales, plus big savings on luxurious womenswear to shop right now
Loved by Kate Middleton for stylish coats, blazers and much more, Reiss is one of our favourite brands. But it’s not always the most affordable, so the Reiss Black Friday sale is the perfect time to pick up a bargain on the Quiet Luxury brand.
Delivering on its promise of long-lasting, quality fabrics and styles that never go out of fashion, the British clothing brand is often worn by Kate Middleton and offers luxurious pieces that are a must for any autumn capsule wardrobe.
Black Friday falls on Friday, 24th November, and while we’re not sure yet exactly what Reiss discounts will be available, we’re hoping to see savings on some of the best Reiss coats, dresses and accessories. The brand has also just announced the Reiss Atelier line, which offers Quiet Luxury-style, high-end basics; but as this collection has only just been released, it’s unlikely there will be substantial, if any, discounts on these pieces for Black Friday.
Will there be a Reiss Black Friday sale in 2023?
Reiss hasn’t yet confirmed whether it will be taking part in Black Friday sales this year. However, for the past few years the brand has slashed prices during the sales event, so we’re hoping to see similar savings this year. Last year, there were discounts on the brand’s already reduced outlet items, meaning you could save big on a range of high-quality staples.
What Reiss products were in the sale last year?
Last year a range of products from the chic brand were on offer, as Reiss offered up to 60% off on the outlet store as well as around 30% off on certain full-priced items. The outlet store features reduced items such as dresses, blazers, coats and much more — we’ve rounded up some of our favourites below.
Best current Reiss deals 2023
- Reiss dresses: Up to 68% off on midis, maxis and wedding outfit styles
- Reiss coats and jackets: Save up to half-price on stylish jackets
- Reiss knitwear: Cosy knitwear is up to 61% off just in time for autumn
- Reiss accessories: Up to 61% off on bracelets, necklaces, belts and more
- Reiss shoes: Enjoy up to 70% off on end-of-season styles in the outlet store
- Reiss skirts: Tailored shorts, maxi skirts and knit minis are up to 55% off
- Reiss tops: Up to 57% off on long- and short-sleeve tops and shirts
- Reiss jeans: Save up to 50% on various styles of comfortable jeans
Best Reiss deals ahead of Black Friday 2023
Mollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer:
£298 £180 | Reiss
If you've ever wanted to copy the Princess of Wales's effortlessly chic style, you can nab Kate Middleton's baby blue Reiss blazer with a saving of 39% at the moment. Made from a linen and viscose blend, this breathable blazer is perfect for following the autumn/winter fashion trend of business dressing; but you can easily dial it down with a white tee, comfortable jeans and your best white trainers.
Rae Mid Length Water Repellent Puffer Coat:
£368 £180 | Reiss
A black puffer is an autumn essential, and this mid-length option is lightweight enough to be worn in transitional temperatures whilst still keeping you warm when you need it. The water-repellent coat, with side slip pockets and thumb holes, is made from recycled down and feathers that would usually go to landfill, and it's currently 51% off in the sale.
Bea Knitted Co-ord Mini Skirt:
£98 £50 | Reiss
If you're stuck for autumn outfit ideas, we can see this skirt with so many items in our capsule wardrobe; team it with a cropped jumper, long coat and a pair of the best black boots. The ribbed knit skirt is only available in two sizes, but looks super stretchy, and there's currently 48% off, too.
Tina Square Neck Ribbed Top:
£118 £45 | Reiss
This square neck top is available in a versatile cream or this gorgeous mustard shade, which is further discounted, meaning you can save a huge £73. If you've been wondering how to style baggy jeans, the longer, figure-hugging fit of this top will look great tucked into a pair of wide-leg jeans.
Harper Striped Knitted V-Neck Jumper:
£198 £115 | Reiss
Cosy, oversized knit season is upon us, and we couldn't be more excited. This baggy jumper has a boyfriend-style fit, with a flattering V-neck and a relaxed collar. Not all sizes are available at the moment, so stock is likely running low.
What is Reiss best known for?
Our fashion editor, Rivkie Baum, tells us: "Reiss is a master when it comes to tailoring, delivering a designer feel at a lower price point. Reiss coats are some of the chicest on the market, ideal for slipping into a capsule wardrobe for work."
"Crafted from high-quality fabrications, with thoughtful, figure-flattering cuts, you can snap up some seriously classic silhouettes in neutral colourways that won't date. Also keep an eye out for the Reiss Atelier line, which is the brand's latest edit, focused on Quiet Luxury, could-be-designer-style."
Is Reiss true to size?
We asked senior fashion writer Amelia Yeomans, who has tried on lots of Reiss womenswear, whether she thought the brand offered clothing that's true to size. "I have always found Reiss items to fit perfectly true to size, especially the brand's outerwear," says Amelia. "The premium materials tend to be very comfortable and not at all restricting, so if you're shopping online, you can be pretty confident that your usual size will fit you well."
What is Reiss's return policy?
If you bought something in-store and need to return it, you will need to take the item back to a Reiss store in order to get a full refund. The returns policy is within 28 days of purchase, so just make sure you complete your return in this timeframe.
If you ordered online, you can pay for a courier to collect your parcel for £1.95 per parcel, or return it to your local Evri Parcelshop or locker. This returns policy is applicable to both full-price and sale items, too.
Top tips for shopping the Reiss Black Friday sales
As well as signing up to the Reiss newsletter to get 10% off you first order, Rivkie gives us the following top tips:
- Plan beforehand: "Make sure you peruse the Reiss offerings in advance of Black Friday and if you have time pop into a store and try on pieces you have your eye on so you know exactly what size you're after."
- Shop sustainably: "Be diligent about sticking to your shopping list and only invest in pieces that you know will go with at least three other items in your wardrobe, so that you don't end up buying something you get no wear out of."
- Check out the brand's tailoring: "Reiss does brilliant tailoring, so I'd always suggest opting for smart trousers, a sleek neutral blazer, or a wool coat at a discounted price."
