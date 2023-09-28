Will there be a Reiss Black Friday sale? Our fashion editor gives her top tips for shopping Reiss, plus all the best deals to shop now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Loved by Kate Middleton for stylish coats, blazers and much more, Reiss is one of our favourite brands. But it’s not always the most affordable, so the Reiss Black Friday sale is the perfect time to pick up a bargain on the Quiet Luxury brand.

Delivering on its promise of long-lasting, quality fabrics and styles that never go out of fashion, the British clothing brand is often worn by Kate Middleton and offers luxurious pieces that are a must for any autumn capsule wardrobe.

Black Friday falls on Friday, 24th November, and while we’re not sure yet exactly what Reiss discounts will be available, we’re hoping to see savings on some of the best Reiss coats, dresses and accessories. The brand has also just announced the Reiss Atelier line, which offers Quiet Luxury-style, high-end basics; but as this collection has only just been released, it’s unlikely there will be substantial, if any, discounts on these pieces for Black Friday.

Will there be a Reiss Black Friday sale in 2023?

Reiss hasn’t yet confirmed whether it will be taking part in Black Friday sales this year. However, for the past few years the brand has slashed prices during the sales event, so we’re hoping to see similar savings this year. Last year, there were discounts on the brand’s already reduced outlet items, meaning you could save big on a range of high-quality staples.

What Reiss products were in the sale last year?

Last year a range of products from the chic brand were on offer, as Reiss offered up to 60% off on the outlet store as well as around 30% off on certain full-priced items. The outlet store features reduced items such as dresses, blazers, coats and much more — we’ve rounded up some of our favourites below.

Best current Reiss deals 2023

Best Reiss deals ahead of Black Friday 2023

Rae Mid Length Water Repellent Puffer Coat: £368 £180 | Reiss A black puffer is an autumn essential, and this mid-length option is lightweight enough to be worn in transitional temperatures whilst still keeping you warm when you need it. The water-repellent coat, with side slip pockets and thumb holes, is made from recycled down and feathers that would usually go to landfill, and it's currently 51% off in the sale.

Bea Knitted Co-ord Mini Skirt: £98 £50 | Reiss If you're stuck for autumn outfit ideas, we can see this skirt with so many items in our capsule wardrobe; team it with a cropped jumper, long coat and a pair of the best black boots. The ribbed knit skirt is only available in two sizes, but looks super stretchy, and there's currently 48% off, too.

Tina Square Neck Ribbed Top: £118 £45 | Reiss This square neck top is available in a versatile cream or this gorgeous mustard shade, which is further discounted, meaning you can save a huge £73. If you've been wondering how to style baggy jeans, the longer, figure-hugging fit of this top will look great tucked into a pair of wide-leg jeans.

Harper Striped Knitted V-Neck Jumper: £198 £115 | Reiss Cosy, oversized knit season is upon us, and we couldn't be more excited. This baggy jumper has a boyfriend-style fit, with a flattering V-neck and a relaxed collar. Not all sizes are available at the moment, so stock is likely running low.

What is Reiss best known for?

Our fashion editor, Rivkie Baum, tells us: "Reiss is a master when it comes to tailoring, delivering a designer feel at a lower price point. Reiss coats are some of the chicest on the market, ideal for slipping into a capsule wardrobe for work."

"Crafted from high-quality fabrications, with thoughtful, figure-flattering cuts, you can snap up some seriously classic silhouettes in neutral colourways that won't date. Also keep an eye out for the Reiss Atelier line, which is the brand's latest edit, focused on Quiet Luxury, could-be-designer-style."

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Fashion Channel Editor With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.

Is Reiss true to size?

We asked senior fashion writer Amelia Yeomans, who has tried on lots of Reiss womenswear, whether she thought the brand offered clothing that's true to size. "I have always found Reiss items to fit perfectly true to size, especially the brand's outerwear," says Amelia. "The premium materials tend to be very comfortable and not at all restricting, so if you're shopping online, you can be pretty confident that your usual size will fit you well."

Amelia Yeomans Social Links Navigation Senior Writer Amelia is a senior fashion and beauty writer at woman&home with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University. She covers everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red-carpet events. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.



What is Reiss's return policy?

If you bought something in-store and need to return it, you will need to take the item back to a Reiss store in order to get a full refund. The returns policy is within 28 days of purchase, so just make sure you complete your return in this timeframe.

If you ordered online, you can pay for a courier to collect your parcel for £1.95 per parcel, or return it to your local Evri Parcelshop or locker. This returns policy is applicable to both full-price and sale items, too.

Top tips for shopping the Reiss Black Friday sales

As well as signing up to the Reiss newsletter to get 10% off you first order, Rivkie gives us the following top tips: