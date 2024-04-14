John Lewis sale: The best discounts and deals on all the big brands in April

The good news? There's almost always a John Lewis sale running, though some times of the year are better than others to shop for the biggest and best discounts.

At woman&home, we have a team of specialist experts who live and breathe fashion, beauty, wellness and homes, and their shopping and sales knowledge is second-to-none. They all contribute regularly to this page, combing the John Lewis sale to bring you the best John Lewis deals every month.

So, whether you're looking for the best John Lewis coats in the end-of-season sale, are shopping for perfume, electrical, furniture or even fitness deals for yourself or as gifts, these are the best John Lewis sale deals in April. Our team will be updating this page regularly, so you can always find the best prices, below.

The best John Lewis sale deals

We asked our team of shopping experts to each curate a section of this page so that you can be sure that the finds we've listed are not just the very best from the John Lewis sale, but from around the rest of the high street and online, too.

John Lewis deals by department

While we have collated the best John Lewis discounts below, the quickest way to shop is to go straight to store via these links, below. You can use our John Lewis discount codes to shop further discounts.

The best John Lewis fashion sale deals to shop now

Our Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr has these top sale picks from John Lewis' fashion department.

Crew Clothing Breton Stripe Tee | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fcrew-clothing-breton-stripe-tee-dark-blue-multi%2Fp6144935" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was £22 now £16.50

The temperature has crept up this weekend, and we don’t know about you, but we’ve got a Breton stripe top-shaped hole in our spring capsule wardrobe. In nautical navy and white, this one will work well paired simply with jeans and plimsolls, but you could style it up for the office with a blazer and tailored trousers too. Never underestimate how far stripes will go in your wardrobe!

Reiss Bronte Double Breasted Blazer | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Freiss-bronte-double-breasted-blazer-white%2Fp111499024" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £368 now £248

A blazer is worth a bit of an investment, and not only does this double-breasted Reiss style really remind us of a jacket the Princess of Wales has in her wardrobe, it’s currently got a massive £120 discount. The textured cotton blend fabric is spot on for spring so snap it up while all sizes (6-16) are in stock.

AND/ORKitty Denim Shirt Dress | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fand-or-kitty-denim-shirt-dress-mid-blue%2Fp111327937" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £89 now £44

Denim is a huge trend for spring/summer, but if you’re bored of jeans, a shirt dress is the way to do it. The reviews note it’s a heavier fabric, which is great while it’s still chilly, and sizing runs small so go one up from what you’d normally order.

The best John Lewis beauty sale deals to shop now

Outside of Amazon Prime Day beauty deals and Black Friday beauty deals, you can still get great discounts on beauty tools and buys at John Lewis. Our Digital Beauty Editor Aleesha Badkar has selected these top buys.

Philips Lumea Corded IPL Hair Remover | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fphilips-lumea-bri947-00-ipl-8000-series-corded-ipl-hair-remover-with-4-attachments-for-body-face-bikini-underarms-white%2Fp110535740" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"">RRP: Was £489.99 now £389.99

Touted as one of the best IPL hair removal devices around, this advanced machine has everything you need for full-body, (semi) permanent hair removal. I'm pretty lazy with hair removal and coming from a South Asian background I have a lot of it, so this is probably one of the beauty tools I rely on the most. It's an investment sure, but after a few uses you'll have made your money back and the money off makes that saving even quicker.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skincare Gift Set | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Felizabeth-arden-eight-hour-nourishing-skin-essentials-skincare-gift-set%2Fp111552583" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £62 now £37

For me, getting the benefits out of this ingenious formula is a four-pronged approach and three of those are included in this set. While I know fans use this runny balm for all sorts, I swear by it for soft, nourished and plumped lips. While I keep the original bottle at home to use in the mornings, the smaller version is perfect for top ups throughout the day and Lip Protectant Stick is a must-have for the car. All that's missing is the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FElizabeth-Arden-Eight-Intensive-Repair%2Fdp%2FB00EU8A49K%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Intensive Lip Repair Balm, which is ideal for applying before bed.

NARS Audacious Lipstick, Rita | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fnars-audacious-lipstick%2Fp1629473" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £29 now £20.50

For me, a red lipstick has to be comfortable to wear - without any dryness, creasing or flaking - while also lasting throughout the day, so I don't get those telltale liner marks. This humble little number is one of my favourites for ticking both boxes, while delivering a rich hit of flattering pigment. With a satiny texture, it smoothes onto lips comfortably and is really easy to apply, wearing comfortably throughout the day without any excess dryness. It comes without the shininess of a glossy finish formula, which is a plus for me, but may need a reapplication after lunch!

Best John Lewis sale home deals to shop now

From air fryer deals to dehumidifier deals to furniture sale finds, this is what to buy, according to our Digital Home Editor, Tamara Kelly.

Irregular Triangles Indoor/Outdoor Rug | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fjohn-lewis-irregular-triangles-indoor-outdoor-rug-l240-x-w170-cm%2Fgreen%2Fp6325428" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £320.00 now £160.00

Rugs are never ‘cheap’ so if you can bag an investment piece for less, it’s always a good day. I particularly love this sage-green diamond patterned design, bold enough to welcome pattern and colour to any space, but also subtle enough not to overpower. The indoor/outdoor rug is made from a durable, synthetic fabric that looks like jute, with a flat finish making it ideal for busy, high-traffic rooms and outdoor patios or decking.

Copper Features Pan Set, 5 Piece | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fjohn-lewis-copper-features-pan-set-5-piece%2Fp3501636" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £180.00 now £90.00

A reliable set of pans is always a worthwhile investment for any kitchen, especially one that is half-price. This Copper Features pan set is one of the brand's bestselling cookware sets, meaning they are trusted and loved by fellow shoppers. The professional-looking stainless steel aesthetic is enhanced by chic copper handles to add a stylish touch. The set comprises 3 assorted-sized saucepans, a milk pan and a frying pan – all perfect for cooking on induction.

Bluebellgray Abstract Lampshade | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fbluebellgray-abstract-lampshade-multi%2Fp6111715" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £55 now £27.50

I love Bluebellgray designs. I discovered the artisan collection of colourful homeware a few years back. The signature, handprinted watercolour style prints can be seen decorating fabric, wallpaper, rugs and even tableware. Here I love how the artistic design creates a focal point of such a simple lighting accessory – it's the ideal way to update any room on a budget, adding colour and joy to the existing scheme.

Best John Lewis sale fitness deals to shop now

Whether you're shopping Fitbit deals or looking to snag the best yoga mat at a sale price, this is what our Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh suggests.

Sweaty Betty Super Soft Flow Ribbed Yoga Leggings | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fsweaty-betty-super-soft-flow-ribbed-yoga-leggings%2Fp109965451" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £90 now £54

With £36 off, this is one of the best deals on Sweaty Betty I've seen in the John Lewis sale. Very similar to the Power leggings (also reduced in the <a href="https://www.womanandhome.com/fashion/sweaty-betty-sale/" data-link-merchant="womanandhome.com"" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"">Sweaty Betty sale) in many ways, these are super soft with a ribbed feel, supportive with a drawstring waistband, and sweat-wicking, making them perfect for anything from jogging to yoga workouts – or simply lounging around the house. There's also a useful pocket for your essentials, which is a must-have for me.

Columbia Sweet Shredder II Ski Jacket | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fcolumbia-womens-sweet-shredder-ii-waterproof-insulated-ski-jacket%2Fp111069948" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £180 now £90

Buying ski wear as we're waiting for summer to come along may seem odd, but this is actually the perfect time to revamp your winter wardrobe as many must-haves have now entered the sale - and in my experience, once they're gone, they're gone. The Columbia Sweet Shredder Ski Jacket is a great example of this: stylish, waterproof with lightweight, breathable insulation, thermal reflective lining, and dedicated pockets for your goggles and ski pass, now with an impressive 50% off.

Garmin Forerunner 55 | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fgarmin-forerunner-55-gps-running-smartwatch%2Fwhite%2Fp5597875" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £179.99 now £149.99

It's rare to see one of the <a href="https://www.womanandhome.com/health-wellbeing/fitness/best-fitness-trackers/" data-link-merchant="womanandhome.com"" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"">best fitness trackers in a sale, so it's worth jumping on this Garmin deal if you're in the market for a new smartwatch. One of my favourites, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is the tracker for those who want to improve their fitness with advanced features, like in-built GPS and smart workout suggestions based on your performance and recovery.

When is the best time to shop the John Lewis sale?

John Lewis sales tend to happen alongside other mainstream high street and online sales, and at the end of seasons, so expect a John Lewis Black Friday sale, as well as one on Cyber Monday, John Lewis Boxing Day and January sales, and end of spring and summer sales.

This means John Lewis sales tend to happen around Easter, high summer, from October through to January. However, you will find John Lewis discounts and deals live most of the year round, some of which we go into below.

The best time of the year to shop the John Lewis sale is in the lead up to, during and after Black Friday, as well as in January. During these sale periods, you will find great deals on everything from electricals to fashion.

What is the John Lewis ANYDAY sale?

The John Lewis ANYDAY sale features own-brand products, often reduced to clear. The ANYDAY sale includes everything from fashion to homewares to luggage and is more than worth checking in on regularly, though deals will end when stock runs out.

Is it worth shopping the John Lewis Clearance Sale?

If you click through to the John Lewis Clearance Sale, you are likely to find yourself on the main John Lewis sale page, from which you can navigate to all the different departments' sale pages.

Does John Lewis have a sale on Prime Day?

John Lewis does not participate on Prime Day as such, though there is a specific John Lewis Amazon page with, when it is kept up to date, shows deals for Amazon products. Think: Amazon Firesticks and Amazon Alexa products. Prime Day is usually in July and some high street retailers drop their prices to match Amazon, so if you prefer to shop John Lewis, it's worth comparing like-for-like. Bear in mind, too, that Amazon has held a second Prime Day sale in October in the past year, and in 2024 also held a spring sale. We will keep this page updated in tandem.

When is John Lewis' Black Friday sale?

The John Lewis Black Friday sale takes place, officially, on Black Friday, which in 2024 is on 29th November. However, we have seen sale deals beginning to appear from as early as the first week of October in the last year, so begin to look out for early John Lewis Black Friday deals from then this year.

Usually, John Lewis' Black Friday deal includes discounts of up to 50% on fashion, furniture, beauty and fitness gadgets and kit.

How long does John Lewis Black Friday last?

The John Lewis Black Friday sale technically begins on November 29th 2024, but deals will begin to appear any time from October. We will keep this page updated on the start date. The sale lasts until Cyber Monday, and beyond that until deals run out. Often, this means the sale period lasts through Christmas to Boxing Day and into the January sales period, though prices and product availability will fluctuate.

When is John Lewis' Cyber Monday sale?

The John Lewis Cyber Monday sale is always the first Monday directly after Black Friday, which means it falls on December 2nd 2024. Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals? The answer is that it very much depends on what you want to buy and product availability.

How do you know you're getting a genuinely good John Lewis deal?

If you visit this page regularly, you will see that we monitor John Lewis sale prices regularly and throughout the year, but especially in the lead up to sales, so you can be sure we're always highlighting the best bargains, both at John Lewis, but elsewhere, too.