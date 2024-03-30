Sweaty Betty sale: save up to 70% on bestselling leggings, tops and sports bras – this weekend only!

When it comes to quality activewear for women, Sweaty Betty is arguably one of the best brands. And the woman&home team should know having tested and owning a lot of its products.

When you buy from Sweaty Betty, quality is guaranteed, as is flattering cuts, supportive and stylish designs, and technical fabrics that keep you as cool and as comfortable as possible during a workout. But that quality doesn't always come cheap, and while Sweaty Betty activewear will last a long time, we always keep an eye out for the Sweaty Betty sales.

Below we outline the best Sweaty Betty sales of the year, which sizes you should buy, and insight to whether the luxury brand is worth the price tag. You'll find the original prices alongside sale prices, so you can see exactly which are the best deals, as well as the best times of year to look out for discounts.

So if you're looking to update your workout wardrobe for spring and summer, read on. With Sweaty Betty bestsellers such as Power Leggings (which have a firm spot in our pick of the best workout leggings), Athlete Seamless Vest and Stamina Sports Bra often included in the sales, your new athleisurewear wardrobe won't break the bank.

The Sweaty Betty mid-season sale is on now until Monday 1 April, and has up to 60 percent off across a range of items. Here are quick links to help you get to each category, and the discounts you can expect in each:

Sweat Betty sale: Top deals

Power 7/8 Gym Leggings | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=32541&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fshop%2Fbottoms%2Fleggings%2Fpower-7-8-gym-leggings--SB5400_GreyGradientShapesPrint_78Length.html%3Fcgid%3Dsale%26dwvar_SB5400_GreyGradientShapesPrint_78Length_color%3Dgreygradientshapesprint%26dwvar_SB5400_GreyGradientShapesPrint_78Length_leg-length%3D78length%26tile%3D7%26oldpid%3DSB5400_GreyGradientShapesPrint_78Length#start=0&sz=24" data-link-merchant="sweatybetty.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: £88 now £52.80

One of Sweaty Betty's bestsellers, these Power Leggings score an impressive average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars in over 15,000 reviews on the website. Many of the woman&home team also own these, and can vouch for how great they are. Comfortable, squat-proof, comfortable and long-lasting, these are excellent value for money at the RRP, so this gorgeous print at over £30 off is a deal not to be missed.

Athlete Seamless Gym Vest | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=32541&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fsale%2Fsale-tops%2Fsale-vests%2Fathlete-seamless-gym-vest-SB6545_LightningBlue.html%3Fpid%3DSB6545_BreezeBlue%26dwvar_SB6545_BreezeBlue_color%3Dlightningblue%26vgid%3DSB6545_BreezeBlue%26cgid%3Dsale-vests%26tile%3D4%26newpid%3DSB6545_LightningBlue%26oldpid%3DSB6545_LightningBlue" data-link-merchant="sweatybetty.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: £40 now £28

Another of Sweaty Betty's bestsellers, the Athlete Seamless vest is made of lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, making it perfect for any kind of exercise. This versatile piece is seamless and slim-fitting, with a really nice length that won't ride up or leave you constantly pulling down.

Power Medium Support Sports Bra | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=32541&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fsale%2Fsale-underwear%2Fsale-underwear-sports-bras%2Fpower-medium-support-sports-bra-SB8993D_BlackReflectiveLeopardPrint.html" data-link-merchant="sweatybetty.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: £60 now £24

One of the biggest discounts, this bestselling sports bra is less than half price right now. The design features a flattering scoop neck and looped back with adjustable T-bar strap detail, which elevates the look instantly. For best fit, the Sweaty Betty website recommends sizing down.

Laguna Xtra Life Underwired Swimsuit | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=32541&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fsale%2Fsale-activity%2Fsale-swimwear%2Flaguna-xtra-life-underwired-swimsuit-SB9157_PurplePrismCamoPrint.html%3Fcgid%3Dsale-swimwear%26dwvar_SB9157_PurplePrismCamoPrint_color%3Dpurpleprismcamoprint%26tile%3D41%26oldpid%3DSB9157_PurplePrismCamoPrint#start=24&sz=24" data-link-merchant="sweatybetty.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: £110 now £33

This beautiful swimsuit has over £75 off ini the mid-season sale, so it's no surprise it's being snapped up. The brand's first-ever underwired swimsuit, it provides support in all the right places, making for a beautifully flattering piece. Discount also applies to other colours.

Melody Luxe Fleece Pullover | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=32541&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fsale%2Fsale-tops%2Fsale-jumpers-hoodies%2Fmelody-luxe-fleece-pullover-SB8476_Black.html%3Fpid%3DSB8476_FilterBlue%26dwvar_SB8476_FilterBlue_color%3Dblack%26vgid%3DSB8476_FilterBlue%26cgid%3Dsale-jumpers-hoodies%26tile%3D9%26newpid%3DSB8476_Black%26oldpid%3DSB8476_Black" data-link-merchant="sweatybetty.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: £115 now £40

As far as Sweaty Betty sales go, this deal is hard to beat. This fleece pullover is perfect for transitional weather, particularly as we're yet to feel much warmth. A whopping £75 off the original price, this is the biggest discount, which brilliantly extends across a range of colour choices.

Silhouette Sculpt Seamless Gym Shorts | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=32541&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fshop%2Fbottoms%2Fshorts-skorts%2Fsilhouette-sculpt-seamless-gym-shorts-SB8971_ReefTealBlueNavyBlue.html%3Fpid%3DSB8971_ReefTealBlueNavyBlue%26dwvar_SB8971_ReefTealBlueNavyBlue_color%3Dblack%26dwvar_SB8971_ReefTealBlueNavyBlue_leg-length%3D6inseam%26vgid%3DSB8971_ReefTealBlueNavyBlue%26cgid%3Dshorts-skorts%26tile%3D25%26newpid%3DSB8971_Black%26oldpid%3DSB8971_ReefTealBlueNavyBlue" data-link-merchant="sweatybetty.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: £55 now £23

This might be wishful thinking on our part, but it (hopefully) won't be long until shorts are a workout wardrobe staple, and these flattering sculpt shorts are at a brilliant price if you're starting to look ahead to warmer months.

Power UltraSculpt High-Waisted 7/8 Gym Leggings | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=32541&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweatybetty.com%2Fshop%2Fbottoms%2Fleggings%2Fpower-ultrasculpt-high-waisted-gym-leggings-SB6438_EndlessBlue_FullLength.html%3Fdwvar_SB6438_EndlessBlue_FullLength_color%3Dendlessblue%26oldpid%3DSB6438_EndlessBlue_FullLength" data-link-merchant="sweatybetty.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: £88 now £61.60

This is one of the smaller discounts, but still one worth considering, particularly if you like your gym leggings to be high waisted, and really give you that sense of support. A favourite of ours here at woman&home, these leggings are super-flattering, comfortable and suitable for all types of exercise - we also really love this endless blue colour for spring.

When is the Sweaty Betty sale on?

Sweaty Betty runs a number of sales throughout the year. In 2023, the brand had a new year sale in January, mid-season sales in March and July, Black Friday sales in November and then after Christmas sales at the end of the year.

The best thing about the Sweaty Betty sales is there are really impressive discounts in each, however it, like many other brands, definitely pulls out some special deals in the Black Friday sales, so it's definitely worth checking in November if you've got your eyes on a particular item.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, 2024 Sweaty Betty sales are following the same pattern, and we will keep you up-to-date with any that are running, so be sure to bookmark this page for future reference.

When is the Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale?

The Sweaty Betty Black Friday sale is one of the best times to get a big discount on the quality activewear. Last year it had up to 60 percent off across a range of items, including some of its bestsellers. We often find the bestsellers in the sale are on colours and prints that aren't staple to the design (black, for example), however we are seeing more and more the classic items with money off, particularly during Black Friday. So if you're a fan of classic colours and combinations in your activewear wardrobe, November and early December is a good time to check what deals the brand has running.

Why is Sweaty Betty so expensive?

Sweaty Betty is a luxury brand, which means its products are high quality and long-lasting. Not only that, they are specifically designed for purpose, which includes them being made from special fabrics.

Sweaty Betty spokeswoman Katie Stratton once told Business Insider the reason for the brand's higher prices was down to its "up-to-date technology," such as sweat-wicking fabric.

"Sweaty Betty’s ethos is to empower women through fitness by ensuring that they have both stylish and incredibly technical fitness wear," Stratton said. "Our design and buying teams ensure that our product offering includes the most up-to-date technology, which is what sets us apart from our competitors."

Are Sweaty Betty leggings worth it?

The answer to this, in ours (and many others') opinions is a resounding yes. The large majority of the woman&home team own Sweaty Betty leggings, and all agree that while they don't come cheap, they are excellent value for money. The quality and support is evident immediately, as is the confidence they provide knowing they are not in the least bit see through, and the specially made fabric keeps you as cool and as comfortable as possible during a workout.

Another thing the woman&home team agreed on was these leggings are not just great for the gym, but brilliant for everyday wear too. We recently took a deep dive on a number of features of the brand in a Sweaty Betty vs Lululemon comparison, which might be helpful in deciding which luxury activewear brand is right for you.

Should you size up or down for Sweaty Betty?

Sweaty Betty is very good at suggesting what size you should opt for when buying individual products in the features section on its website. For example, the sports bra we mentioned in the sale above says you should size down for the perfect fit.

The woman&home team has every item you could think of collectively, all of whom say the suggestion on the website is one they all follow and 99% of the time the fit is correct. But if not, Sweaty Betty will happily exchange any incorrect sizes fuss-free.