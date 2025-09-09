Katie Holmes shows us the chicest way to style brown trousers - and her whole outfit is available on the high street

Her ensemble was spot on for a crisp autumn day in New York

Katie Holmes spotted out and about on September 06, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Katie Holmes likes to surprise us when it comes to style. She might have high-end labels like Prada and Gucci in her wardrobe, but every now and again, she throws us a much more affordable curveball.

In the past, we've spotted her carrying a Dune bag and wearing a ME+EM dress, proving she is a fan of British clothing brands. But I think this head-to-toe high street look is her best yet.

Brown trousers are a huge trend this season, and I love that Katie also embraced another trend, the barrel leg shape, when she was spotted out and about on an autumnal day in New York City. If you're wondering how to style brown trousers, Katie has your answer - with a red jumper and a pair of the best white trainers, that's how.

Both her varsity knit and tapered joggers are from none other than London-based label Hush, and the colour combination is just flawless. Add in a pair of Nike Cortez trainers with a co-ordinating red tick on the side, and it's all the new season style inspiration I needed.

Katie Holmes spotted out and about on September 06, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie's outfit

Hush is a great option if you're looking for the best women's workwear brand to reinvent your wardrobe this September, and I personally really rate their cashmere too.

Katie's entire look can be yours for £265, which isn't at all bad for an A-list-approved look. However, if you want to try this rich combination of colours for even less, I've got you covered.

Get the look for less

Katie added just a simple tennis necklace to complete her look, but you could try layering gold jewellery to complement these autumnal hues, and adding a pair of the best sunglasses to complete the look.

