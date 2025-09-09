Katie Holmes shows us the chicest way to style brown trousers - and her whole outfit is available on the high street
Her ensemble was spot on for a crisp autumn day in New York
Katie Holmes likes to surprise us when it comes to style. She might have high-end labels like Prada and Gucci in her wardrobe, but every now and again, she throws us a much more affordable curveball.
In the past, we've spotted her carrying a Dune bag and wearing a ME+EM dress, proving she is a fan of British clothing brands. But I think this head-to-toe high street look is her best yet.
Brown trousers are a huge trend this season, and I love that Katie also embraced another trend, the barrel leg shape, when she was spotted out and about on an autumnal day in New York City. If you're wondering how to style brown trousers, Katie has your answer - with a red jumper and a pair of the best white trainers, that's how.
Both her varsity knit and tapered joggers are from none other than London-based label Hush, and the colour combination is just flawless. Add in a pair of Nike Cortez trainers with a co-ordinating red tick on the side, and it's all the new season style inspiration I needed.
Shop Katie's outfit
Exact match
This varsity jumper is ideal for back-to-school vibes, and the contrast between the wine red background and colour pop pink number and strips is very eye-catching. This is guaranteed to become a go-to jumper in your autumn capsule wardrobe.
Exact match
If you're bored with your jeans and jumper uniform, some smart joggers like these are a great way to mix things up a bit. They'd also look really pretty with a pair of ballet flats, and I love the little strap detailing at the ankle. One reviewer wrote: "lovely stretchy waistband, really comfy elevated comfy jogger".
Exact match
On the lookout for some comfortable trainers to see you through the season? These are a favourite of both Katie Holmes and Dakota Johnson. The tomato red tick is another of the colour trends 2025, and I was really surprised to find them reduced in the sale.
Hush is a great option if you're looking for the best women's workwear brand to reinvent your wardrobe this September, and I personally really rate their cashmere too.
Katie's entire look can be yours for £265, which isn't at all bad for an A-list-approved look. However, if you want to try this rich combination of colours for even less, I've got you covered.
Get the look for less
I have a pair of grey barrel joggers from M&S and they are the softest, most comfortable trousers I own. These are available in chocolate, black or grey marl, and one happy customer wrote this review: "Finally a pair of joggers that look smart and fit my hips properly!".
For a little over £20, you simply cannot go wrong with these designer lookalikes. The retro feel perfectly taps into the trainer trends 2025 and they've got five stars from shoppers.
Katie added just a simple tennis necklace to complete her look, but you could try layering gold jewellery to complement these autumnal hues, and adding a pair of the best sunglasses to complete the look.
