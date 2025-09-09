Katie Holmes shows us the chicest way to style brown trousers - and her whole outfit is available on the high street

Katie Holmes likes to surprise us when it comes to style. She might have high-end labels like Prada and Gucci in her wardrobe, but every now and again, she throws us a much more affordable curveball.

In the past, we've spotted her carrying a Dune bag and wearing a ME+EM dress, proving she is a fan of British clothing brands. But I think this head-to-toe high street look is her best yet.

Brown trousers are a huge trend this season, and I love that Katie also embraced another trend, the barrel leg shape, when she was spotted out and about on an autumnal day in New York City. If you're wondering how to style brown trousers, Katie has your answer - with a red jumper and a pair of the best white trainers, that's how.

Both her varsity knit and tapered joggers are from none other than London-based label Hush, and the colour combination is just flawless. Add in a pair of Nike Cortez trainers with a co-ordinating red tick on the side, and it's all the new season style inspiration I needed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie's outfit

Hush is a great option if you're looking for the best women's workwear brand to reinvent your wardrobe this September, and I personally really rate their cashmere too.

Katie's entire look can be yours for £265, which isn't at all bad for an A-list-approved look. However, if you want to try this rich combination of colours for even less, I've got you covered.

Get the look for less

Zara Varsity 50th Anniversary Sweatshirt £35.99 at Zara If you'd prefer a sweatshirt rather than a knit until the cold weather really kicks in, this Zara option has a really rich burgundy tone that would pair well with brown trousers. M&S Collection Scuba Barrel Joggers £29.50 at M&S I have a pair of grey barrel joggers from M&S and they are the softest, most comfortable trousers I own. These are available in chocolate, black or grey marl, and one happy customer wrote this review: "Finally a pair of joggers that look smart and fit my hips properly!". New Look White Panelled Low Top Lace Up Trainers £22.49 (was £29.99) at New Look For a little over £20, you simply cannot go wrong with these designer lookalikes. The retro feel perfectly taps into the trainer trends 2025 and they've got five stars from shoppers.

Katie added just a simple tennis necklace to complete her look, but you could try layering gold jewellery to complement these autumnal hues, and adding a pair of the best sunglasses to complete the look.