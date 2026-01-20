Kate Middleton sticks to tried and tested winter formula in Scotland and the details are what makes this so special

The Princess of Wales has made her first visit over the border for 2026 as she and Prince William spent 20th January shining a light on Scottish heritage traditions. The couple, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, started off by seeing The Kelpies and learning more about the craftsmanship that went into making the mythology-inspired sculptures.

They then put their curling skills to the test at the National Curling Academy and throughout it all, Kate was dressed in a way that tied in perfectly with the ethos of the trip. She stuck to her tried and tested formula for these engagements, stepping out in a deep blue tartan coat.

The Hobbs Patricia coat is sold out now but it seems the Princess got her hands on it early and it's got a tailored silhouette, with notched lapels and a velvet collar.

Falling to midi-length, Kate's coat is one of those pieces that would drape beautifully over so many pieces in your winter capsule wardrobe, from skirts to dresses and jeans. The heritage check design is beautiful and immediately adds a traditional feel.

The Prince and Princess are set to weave authentic tartan during their time in Stirling, so her choice of a checked coat is a lovely tribute to this part of the visit and to this Scottish-associated pattern. The blend of navy and royal blue could also be seen as significant, as blue is one of Scotland's national colours.

It might sound like a stretch to draw these associations, but we know how much thought goes into Kate's outfits. Brands and colours are two of the most popular ways for the royals to send a subtle message and the Princess regularly wears bold blue looks when she's in Scotland, including the Holland Cooper tartan trench she styled in May 2021.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

This is clearly a combination of colours and patterns that she feels confident wearing and which nod to Scotland. Underneath her Hobbs coat, the future Queen went for a plain roll-neck jumper, midi skirt and knee-high boots, before adding extra heritage flair with a knitted, button-up vest.

It featured a chocolate brown and blue Fair Isle design and brown continues to be a huge fashion colour trend for 2026 as a softer alternative to black that's still equally versatile. Heritage patterns like this are a fabulous way to give an outfit a classic feel.

Cardigans and jumpers are more affordable options compared to coats and can be dressed up or down a little more easily than outerwear, which tends to be the main focus. Kate swapped into flats for her turn on the ice and looked to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she and William met the Team GB and Paralympics GB Curling teams ahead of the Winter Olympic Games.

From there, the Waleses went to visit Radical Weavers, a working weaving studio and charity where they'll get to make some tartan. The Prince and Princess of Wales's itinerary was focused on highlighting these heritage traditions and also how they continue to connect communities and inspire new generations.

They were only in Scotland for the day before returning home to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, though I’d expect them to be back again before we know it. Outside of royal engagements, the Commonwealth Games are being held in Glasgow this summer and we all know how much the royals love watching sport.