Cynthia Erivo is the latest star to embrace heritage style; her checked coat is an easy way of adding this trend to your wardrobe
Nothing says winter like plaids and heritage check patterns
Embracing the heritage trend, Cynthia Erivo stepped out in New York City last month wearing Saint Laurent’s brown checked raglan coat, a discontinued style from their 2014 autumn/winter collection. Despite her trench coat being over a decade old, the look couldn't have felt more timely, with the star embracing two of this season's biggest winter looks.
Heritage patterns of plaid and check are massive right now, and they've already been spotted on a host of celebrities, with everyone from Olivia Colman and Demi Moore to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepping out in the style. Add to this the chocolate brown colourway of Cynthia's outerwear and we can't quite believe this is an archive design.
Cinched at the waist with a matching belt, its long, trench-like silhouette envelopes the body, keeping Cynthia stylishly covered against the winter chill. Accessorised with a wide-brimmed hat and directional, paisley silk scarf, there’s no better way to take on the dreary weather.
Shop Heritage Check Coats For Winter
This limited edition, checked coat from Zara might not have the same textured fabric as Cynthia's, but its wax-like finish fits perfectly with the autumn/winter fashion trend of 2025 for heritage styles.
As with many heritage patterns, Cynthia’s Saint Laurent coat boasts an elegant winter colour palette, with muted blues and reds blending into the classic brown and tan hues of its print.
A classic, neutral coat is an incredibly versatile addition to any winter capsule wardrobe and will pair effortlessly with your favourite jeans, knitwear and even slipped over dresses or jumpsuits for Christmas parties.
While heritage checks are undoubtedly one of the best winter coat trends of 2025, this timeless style is one we see year in, year out, with country-chic a perennial aesthetic that comes back every autumn/winter season. Giving it plenty of staying power, and making a look like Cynthia's an excellent investment.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
