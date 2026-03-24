Gabby Logan’s timeless camel coat and burgundy knee-high boots is the neutral colour palette we’re loving for spring
Her elevated look is ideal for the colder spring weather
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We might be looking forward to transitioning out of the long, wool coats and knee-high boots, but spring weather is often still pretty cold, so don't pack them up just yet. And if you're looking for a spring refresh to winter favourites, Gabby Logan, who is often outdoors on cool evenings, knows exactly how to style them.
Wearing the sold out, camel colourway of Jigsaw’s wool maxi city coat, which is still available in a dark brown hue, she created a warm, neutral colour palette by styling her coat with a pair of burgundy knee high boots.
With a pointed toe and calf-hugging silhouette, the streamline boots perfectly complemented the longline style of her coat, tucking under its hem for warmth and polish. The two colours looked chic together, with the burgundy adding a bolder touch to the neutral coat choice.Article continues below
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Shop Gabby Logan's Early Spring Style
This coat is made from 100% wool, for a luxe and warm touch. However, it is still perfect for warmer weather in spring as, one review says, "The wool feels like great quality and, even though it’s 100% wool, it’s not too heavy, which makes it comfortable to wear."
Gabby's wool coat is a luxurious and timeless piece that will never go out of style, making it an investment item that can carry over seamlessly from season to season and slot just as easily into spring capsule wardrobes as it does alongside autumn/winter staples, too.
Thanks to its neutral hue, you can slip a style like this on over any outfit and can know it will work without really having to think about it, whether you’re styling it with dark wash denim, or are pairing it alongside some of the brighter tones in the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.
When it comes to styling long, tailored coats, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of the best knee high boots. A warm choice, aesthetically, they also work to elongate the leg and create a streamline feel against longer hemlines. Whether that’s a long coat or a midi dress, you get a lovely, sleek look that really can’t be beat in the early days of spring.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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