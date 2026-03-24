Gabby Logan’s timeless camel coat and burgundy knee-high boots is the neutral colour palette we’re loving for spring

We might be looking forward to transitioning out of the long, wool coats and knee-high boots, but spring weather is often still pretty cold, so don't pack them up just yet. And if you're looking for a spring refresh to winter favourites, Gabby Logan, who is often outdoors on cool evenings, knows exactly how to style them.

Wearing the sold out, camel colourway of Jigsaw’s wool maxi city coat, which is still available in a dark brown hue, she created a warm, neutral colour palette by styling her coat with a pair of burgundy knee high boots.

With a pointed toe and calf-hugging silhouette, the streamline boots perfectly complemented the longline style of her coat, tucking under its hem for warmth and polish. The two colours looked chic together, with the burgundy adding a bolder touch to the neutral coat choice.

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Shop Gabby Logan's Early Spring Style

ME+EM Double-Breasted Coat £550 at ME+EM Made from a blend of Italian recycled-wool, this luxurious coat has a 'heavyweight feel' that makes it a practical, as well as stylish, choice of outerwear. Structured shoulders give it a boxy fit, while lapels and a double-breasted front add a polished touch. Jaeger Longline Pure Wool Boyfriend Coat £299 at M&S This coat is made from 100% wool, for a luxe and warm touch. However, it is still perfect for warmer weather in spring as, one review says, "The wool feels like great quality and, even though it’s 100% wool, it’s not too heavy, which makes it comfortable to wear." James Lakeland Long Camel Classic Coat £175 (was £350) at Debenhams A belted waist allows you to play around with the full-length silhouette of this elegant coat, helping you to balance out your silhouette. Its wool-kissed fabric makes it cosy, as well as stylish. Reviews say the camel colour is 'beautiful.' Charles & Keith Georgina Leather Knee-High Boots £169 at Charles & Keith Made with genuine leather for a luxe touch, these knee high boots feature tapered square toes, sleek blade heels and knee-high shafts that hug the leg for a streamline style like Gabby's. Sosandar Leather Block Heel Knee High Boots £165 at M&S An almond toe and high block heel give these boots a glamorous look that's still incredibly wearable, with a zip fastening on the inner part of the calf making them easy to slip on and take off. Schuh Devlin Knee High £65 at Schuh These affordable boots come in at a lower price point thanks to their faux-leather makeup, with the burgundy tone looking no less chic than on real leather pairs. A high block heels elevates the style.

Gabby's wool coat is a luxurious and timeless piece that will never go out of style, making it an investment item that can carry over seamlessly from season to season and slot just as easily into spring capsule wardrobes as it does alongside autumn/winter staples, too.

Thanks to its neutral hue, you can slip a style like this on over any outfit and can know it will work without really having to think about it, whether you’re styling it with dark wash denim, or are pairing it alongside some of the brighter tones in the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.

When it comes to styling long, tailored coats, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of the best knee high boots. A warm choice, aesthetically, they also work to elongate the leg and create a streamline feel against longer hemlines. Whether that’s a long coat or a midi dress, you get a lovely, sleek look that really can’t be beat in the early days of spring.