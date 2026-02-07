Halle Berry has worn this coat on repeat recently, and it’s easy to see why – the charcoal grey makes it an absolute classic

Looking for a new coat to see you through the last few weeks of winter and into early spring in style? Take a cue from Halle Berry and go for a classic grey that's both cosy to wear and versatile to style.

The stylish star was spotted in a charcoal grey design while out in NYC earlier this week, and she layered it expertly over a draped top in a similar colour and a black leather skirt, delivering an outfit that was chic, but not fussy. Understated and smart, the actress gave it a contemporary upgrade with a pair of stiletto heels and some oversized sunglasses. The whole ensemble worked perfectly, and it’s a combination that can easily be copied for a day at the office or a date night, and Halle’s practical choice of coat made it a winner for the still chilly days ahead.

While we think of celebrities never wearing the same look twice, Halle has been spotted in this grey coat a couple of times recently, slipping it on over very different outfits, proving just how easy it is to style a grey coat. Halle wore her coat over a jeans and boot combo for a daytime spin, before using it again to finish this glam top and skirt ensemble. It was the ideal jacket for both occasions, and if you add a grey coat to your styling arsenal now, I guarantee you'll reach for it again when autumn rolls around.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Mango Double-Breasted Wool Coat £179.99 at Mango This double-breasted style will recreate Halle's look nicely. The straighter cut will smarten up a striped top and jeans outfit for weekend cool. &Other Stories Draped Jersey Top £57 at &Other Stories A draped front adds a flattering spin to an otherwise basic top that will layer beautifully under a tailored blazer or coat. The ruching through the body skims over curves. hush Agatha Leather Midi Skirt £295 at Hush Whether you go for real or faux leather, a black leather skirt like this one will be a great base for everything from a lace blouse to a slogan t-shirt.

Shop More Grey Coats

H&M Oversized Wool-Blend Coat £189.99 at H&M This slightly shorter length is great if you prefer jackets over a full coat and the fuss-free design gives the piece a contemporary feel. Lovers & Friends Ellie Coat £345 at Revolve This wool-blend, longer coat will wow with a tailored suit for a work meeting or to add some after-hours warmth to your LBD for cocktails. Marine Layer Colette Oversize Longline Coat £201.72 at Nordstrom Try wearing this charcoal number over similar shades like the star, or use it to tone down brighter separates.

Winter coats are often some of the most expensive items to add to your winter capsule wardrobe, so it makes sense to go for a classic design that won't date or go out of style.

Opting for a classic cut piece in a neutral hue like grey, camel, or navy will mean you have endless options when it comes to styling, and you can pull out your coat year after year knowing it will look and feel equally as special each time.

While grey is a timeless hue that styles well with other neutrals such as black, tan, navy and chocolate, it is also a great grounding colour to bolder hues. If you're looking to inject any of the spring/summer colour trends 2026 into your look, such as pink or fire engine red, adding a splash of these happy tones to a grey ensemble will instantly lift your outfit, while still feeling incredibly chic.