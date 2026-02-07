Halle Berry has worn this coat on repeat recently, and it’s easy to see why – the charcoal grey makes it an absolute classic
The actress layered up her traditional piece over two very different looks last week
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Looking for a new coat to see you through the last few weeks of winter and into early spring in style? Take a cue from Halle Berry and go for a classic grey that's both cosy to wear and versatile to style.
The stylish star was spotted in a charcoal grey design while out in NYC earlier this week, and she layered it expertly over a draped top in a similar colour and a black leather skirt, delivering an outfit that was chic, but not fussy. Understated and smart, the actress gave it a contemporary upgrade with a pair of stiletto heels and some oversized sunglasses. The whole ensemble worked perfectly, and it’s a combination that can easily be copied for a day at the office or a date night, and Halle’s practical choice of coat made it a winner for the still chilly days ahead.
While we think of celebrities never wearing the same look twice, Halle has been spotted in this grey coat a couple of times recently, slipping it on over very different outfits, proving just how easy it is to style a grey coat. Halle wore her coat over a jeans and boot combo for a daytime spin, before using it again to finish this glam top and skirt ensemble. It was the ideal jacket for both occasions, and if you add a grey coat to your styling arsenal now, I guarantee you'll reach for it again when autumn rolls around.
Shop the Look
Shop More Grey Coats
Winter coats are often some of the most expensive items to add to your winter capsule wardrobe, so it makes sense to go for a classic design that won't date or go out of style.
Opting for a classic cut piece in a neutral hue like grey, camel, or navy will mean you have endless options when it comes to styling, and you can pull out your coat year after year knowing it will look and feel equally as special each time.
While grey is a timeless hue that styles well with other neutrals such as black, tan, navy and chocolate, it is also a great grounding colour to bolder hues. If you're looking to inject any of the spring/summer colour trends 2026 into your look, such as pink or fire engine red, adding a splash of these happy tones to a grey ensemble will instantly lift your outfit, while still feeling incredibly chic.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.