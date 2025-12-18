Zoe Saldaña just used the fashion hack loved by editors to make their outfits look chic and expensive, and it's surprisingly easy
Mixing grey, navy and brown, the actress looks effortlessly stylish
Zoe Saldaña's latest understated outfit has got us rummaging in our wardrobes to recreate her sophisticated look. Made up of classic winter capsule wardrobe staples, the key to Zoe's ensemble appearing so expensive is her clever use of colour, mixing multiple neutral hues, for a simple yet stylish outfit that exuded quiet luxury.
The Avatar: Fire and Ash actress was spotted on the streets of New York as she headed to an appearance on Good Morning America, wearing a chic ensemble comprised of a grey wool tulip midi skirt and soft sage green cardigan, both from Maison Margiela, topped with a timeless wool midnight blue overcoat.
The French fashion house has long been a byword for quiet luxury, thanks to its refined tailoring, and this outfit was no exception. The actress broke up her earthy-toned outfit with brown accessories - a nod to the autumn/winter colour trends 2025 - by adding a cognac narrow leather belt from Maison Margiela and Paris Texas heeled court shoes for a classic finish. Carrying her essentials in a chic mushroom-hued handbag from Longchamp, while the number of colours may seem jarring at first, thanks to their muted hues, this mix of colours blends well together, creating an elegant and cohesive outfit.
CHOOSE MUTED TONES FOR AN EXPENSIVE LOOK
While the actress's look oozed pared-back quiet luxury, we love how she's styled her look with several investment jewellery pieces from Cartier. Saldaña chose to accent her look with the fashion house's signature Love and Juste De Clue rings, alongside a pair of Clash De Cartier statement gold hoop earrings, which added a flash of interest to her otherwise subdued outfit.
Thanks to a boom in affordable jewellery brands in the last few years, the great news is that you can find some incredible designer lookalikes to recreate the style.
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
Available in an array of sizes and colours, we love this taupe shade which is a classic neutral perfect for pairing with an array of stylish outfits.
If your pennies don't quite stretch to Maison Margiela, snap up this lookalike from another French fashion brand. Sezane's mohair cardigan can be worn backwards, too, creating a sweater-like finish.
EXACT MATCH
In one of the colours of the season, these Paris Texas patent slingbacks are a contemporary update on a designer shoe classic with their razor-thin heel.
If you've been inspired by Zoe's muted multicoloured look, don't be afraid to try it at home. The key to making it work is choosing complementary coloured separates and adding classic neutral accessories that will help to bring them all together.
To stop the look moving from fab to drab, add a few pieces of jewellery to lift your look. Jewellery in gold tones will inject a natural warmth to every look, and thanks to the pared-back simplicity of your separates, you can afford to add a bolder, statement piece or two.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Finally, when it comes to makeup, this is a look best paired with fresh skin and classic makeup - leave the red lipstick at home and opt for a subtle flesh-toned hue instead for a chic finishing touch.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.