Zooey Deschanel opts for this surprisingly neutral bag colour to accent her blazer outfit
These three neutral colours combined make for a chic transition into spring
Looking to freshen up your winter wardrobe but not quite ready for floaty fabrics and spring florals? The easiest way to breathe new life into your outfits mid-season is to play with colour combinations, and right now a fashion favourite is powdery blue and caramel.
The mix of a bright primary pop and a warm neutral has a fresh and energetic feel to it while still looking quite classic, and actress Zooey Deschanel just proved my point in one of her latest looks. The star was spotted at a basketball game wearing a chic blue denim pussybow blouse and tan-hued leather jacket. The strong shades really wowed together, and she finished her look with a Fleuron Mini Hortensia Bag in a rich plum hue for even more colour contrast.
The outfit was eye-catching without being too much, and Zooey’s choice of denim and leather fabrics managed to channel a little of the western aesthetic into her outfit, making her combination feel all the more current. We love everything about the celeb’s ensemble, particularly her choice of plum-hued bag, a surprisingly neutral colour choice if you're in the market for some new arm candy. This shade is a super wearable neutral, with a bit of added personality.
Shop the Look
A soft suede blazer like this one is both smart and relaxed so you'll find endless ways to wear it. Team with barrel leg jeans or tailored bottoms for a different feel.
Shop More Bags
This smaller style of bag will work nicely as a finishing touch to your date night outfits, and the gold ring charms bring a high-end feel.
Using two or three strong colours in one outfit really does work to give older items a new spin, so it's a great technique to try if your winter capsule wardrobe is feeling a little repetitive right now.
As tan is a neutral, a leather or suede blazer is a contemporary way to update a classic, but rest assured, a tan jacket will pair effortlessly with most colours in your wardrobe, and look particularly chic as part of a blue jeans and a blazer outfit.
For a more discreet way of adding colour to your outfit, inject it via an accessory, such as a bag like Zooey. A new crossbody or tote in a rich plum, deep burgundy or red will easily lift an old winter coat or pull together simpler separates.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.