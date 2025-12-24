Sheridan Smith gives trending chocolate brown a refresh with delicate blue hues. It's the perfect update ahead of next season
Striking a balance between cosy and chic, Sheridan styled a satin maxi skirt with a cosy cardigan for an elevated style
We might be in the depths of winter, but spring is only around the corner, and Sheridan Smith's delicate colour combination of pale blue and chocolate brown delivered the perfect inspiration for updating one of this season's biggest colour trends.
For an appearance on This Morning earlier this month, Sheridan stepped out in a luxe pairing of chocolate brown and delicate, light blue. While the two colours were unexpected, they couldn’t have complemented each other better, with her chocolate Lily skirt by Never Fully Dressed featuring a blue lace trim that tied in Sheridan’s choice of blue, knitted cardigan beautifully. And it's a great styling tip for pulling your winter brown pieces into the spring.
While she could have easily finished off her outfit with a pair of matching brown or blue heels, she instead opted for some leopard print pumps. A daring choice that certainly paid off, the neutral tones of our favourite animal print worked brilliantly alongside the luxe brown hues in her look, with the soft blue tones bringing in a delightful pop of colour that made the whole look feel fresh.
Get Sheridan's Look
Exact Match
An exact match to Sheridan's skirt, if you've been wondering how to style a satin slip skirt, let Sheridan be your guide. This gorgeous midi design features appliqued lace, which lifts the chocolate brown colourway, giving it a fresh feel. The icy blue hue works in winter months, but also delivers a spring-ready feel.
Recreating the cosy look of Sheridan's knitted cardigan is easy with this M&S piece that is made from a textured yarn blend for a soft and fluffy look and feel. This icy blue hue works in the winter months, thanks to its cool hue, but it's also got a delightful spring feel that will work as part of a pastel outfit, or white jeans look in warmer climes.
The simple but fashion-forward design of these slingback heels from Next make styling leopard print with a multitude of different outfits so easy. The big cat print that never goes out of fashion, leopard print is considered a neutral by fashion insiders, teaming well with pretty much any colour and always adding a directional spin.
With a contrast white lace trim, this brown, satin midi skirt can be dressed up or down throughout winter and beyond. Team with over neutrals, such as cream, brown or tan to keep within the same cosy colour palette, or like Sheridan, experiment with pastel blue hues to add a twist to this classic and timeless look.
With a simple crew neckline, relaxed fit and patch pockets, this cardigan is an easy piece to wear on its own, buttoned up with jeans or a skirt, or worn open over a camisole for a cosy layered look. The metallic buttons help to dress this design up, adding a touch of glimmer and sparkle to your festive-ready look.
Borrowing the loafer snaffle detailing for the front of the shoe, these printed heels give a nod to city-slicker style but with a jazzier finish. A pair of leopard print shoes is a classic, and they'll work with everything from tailoring and dresses to your favourite jeans ensembles. There's never been a better time to embrace this look.
Delivering the ultimate spring-ready update to one of this season's biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, icy blue hues with chocolate brown are the perfect look to close out the year and enter into 2026 in style. If you've invested heavily in chocolate brown pieces this year, use this as inspiration to update them and get further wear, without compromising on style.
Alongside juxtaposing colours, Sheridan also played around with texture. Her outfit features some of our favourite winter fabrics, like party-ready satin and cosy knitwear, blending them to create an elevated style that works for nearly every occasion.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
