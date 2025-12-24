Sheridan Smith gives trending chocolate brown a refresh with delicate blue hues. It's the perfect update ahead of next season

We might be in the depths of winter, but spring is only around the corner, and Sheridan Smith's delicate colour combination of pale blue and chocolate brown delivered the perfect inspiration for updating one of this season's biggest colour trends.

For an appearance on This Morning earlier this month, Sheridan stepped out in a luxe pairing of chocolate brown and delicate, light blue. While the two colours were unexpected, they couldn’t have complemented each other better, with her chocolate Lily skirt by Never Fully Dressed featuring a blue lace trim that tied in Sheridan’s choice of blue, knitted cardigan beautifully. And it's a great styling tip for pulling your winter brown pieces into the spring.

While she could have easily finished off her outfit with a pair of matching brown or blue heels, she instead opted for some leopard print pumps. A daring choice that certainly paid off, the neutral tones of our favourite animal print worked brilliantly alongside the luxe brown hues in her look, with the soft blue tones bringing in a delightful pop of colour that made the whole look feel fresh.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Sheridan's Look

Delivering the ultimate spring-ready update to one of this season's biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, icy blue hues with chocolate brown are the perfect look to close out the year and enter into 2026 in style. If you've invested heavily in chocolate brown pieces this year, use this as inspiration to update them and get further wear, without compromising on style.

Alongside juxtaposing colours, Sheridan also played around with texture. Her outfit features some of our favourite winter fabrics, like party-ready satin and cosy knitwear, blending them to create an elevated style that works for nearly every occasion.