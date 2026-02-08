Rochelle Humes just channelled ‘iced coffee’ cool with a colour combination to carry you effortlessly into spring
The star wowed in her unexpected yet fashion-forward set of colours
Dark brown was one of the biggest colour hits of last season, and Rochelle Humes just delivered a brilliant spring update to this chocolatey hue by pairing it with an icy blue shade that's ideal for transitioning into slightly warmer weather.
The stylish star shared a chic snap to Instagram, posing in an espresso-hued jacket and bag, combined with a pale blue-toned knitted co-ord and scarf, which brought a crisp iced coffee to mind, and if you invested in brown this season, taking a style note out of Rochelle's book and pairing them with pastel blue will help to give them an instant update.
Her expert blend of a low-key jumper and jogger set by RU & ROKA, with a smart leather trench, and oversized tote bag by The Row, was an elevated take on daytime dressing, and the star even added a stylish footnote with a pair of patterned Miu Miu trainers in a similar colour. It was a wearable and cosy ensemble, with the cool blue and bitter chocolate colour combo really catching our eye as a bookmarkable look for the coming weeks.
A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Look
The best trench coats will work over almost any outfit, and leather fabric gives the traditional, belted cover-up a contemporary yet wearable spin. Made from real leather, this will have a luxurious feel, that will age beautifully too.
Exact Match
This oversized knitted jumper looks seriously cosy. Wear with the matching bottoms like the star or give it a heritage spin with a pair of grey checked trousers. The relaxed and oversized fit makes it ideal for more low-key looks, and it will work with denim too.
Exact Match
Comfy knit trousers like these will work for a relaxed sofa day, but you can add some polish by pairing them with slightly more tailored separates. Try a white shirt and a grey blazer, and some loafers to make these trousers feel a little more elevated.
Crafted from cashmere fabric, this powder-blue piece is one of the best winter accessories as it will keep you toasty all season long. A great way of adding light and brightness back to your face, wrapping a colourful scarf will help to lift darker outfits.
Sadly, Rochelle's sleek bag by The Row isn't currently available to buy, and as The Row is one of the best designer bag brands, it would also be pretty pricey, but this affordable designer dupe will do the job nicely.
I really do love this colour pairing - both shades are very classic and wearable by themselves, but become a real statement set when worn together. It's an easy styling trick to try at home, and really can breathe new life into simpler basics.
I can highly recommend trying on and testing out block coloured items together, as you will be surprised by how well some bold hues can work together, so it's always worth trying the unexpected.
Take note of Rochelle's hack, though, and stick to just two colours in one outfit. This will keep it looking very put-together and polished for the most contemporary feel.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
