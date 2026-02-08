Jump to category:
Rochelle Humes just channelled ‘iced coffee’ cool with a colour combination to carry you effortlessly into spring

The star wowed in her unexpected yet fashion-forward set of colours

a headshot of rochelle humes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dark brown was one of the biggest colour hits of last season, and Rochelle Humes just delivered a brilliant spring update to this chocolatey hue by pairing it with an icy blue shade that's ideal for transitioning into slightly warmer weather.

The stylish star shared a chic snap to Instagram, posing in an espresso-hued jacket and bag, combined with a pale blue-toned knitted co-ord and scarf, which brought a crisp iced coffee to mind, and if you invested in brown this season, taking a style note out of Rochelle's book and pairing them with pastel blue will help to give them an instant update.

I really do love this colour pairing - both shades are very classic and wearable by themselves, but become a real statement set when worn together. It's an easy styling trick to try at home, and really can breathe new life into simpler basics.

I can highly recommend trying on and testing out block coloured items together, as you will be surprised by how well some bold hues can work together, so it's always worth trying the unexpected.

Take note of Rochelle's hack, though, and stick to just two colours in one outfit. This will keep it looking very put-together and polished for the most contemporary feel.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

