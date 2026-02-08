Rochelle Humes just channelled ‘iced coffee’ cool with a colour combination to carry you effortlessly into spring

Dark brown was one of the biggest colour hits of last season, and Rochelle Humes just delivered a brilliant spring update to this chocolatey hue by pairing it with an icy blue shade that's ideal for transitioning into slightly warmer weather.

The stylish star shared a chic snap to Instagram, posing in an espresso-hued jacket and bag, combined with a pale blue-toned knitted co-ord and scarf, which brought a crisp iced coffee to mind, and if you invested in brown this season, taking a style note out of Rochelle's book and pairing them with pastel blue will help to give them an instant update.

Her expert blend of a low-key jumper and jogger set by RU & ROKA, with a smart leather trench, and oversized tote bag by The Row, was an elevated take on daytime dressing, and the star even added a stylish footnote with a pair of patterned Miu Miu trainers in a similar colour. It was a wearable and cosy ensemble, with the cool blue and bitter chocolate colour combo really catching our eye as a bookmarkable look for the coming weeks.

I really do love this colour pairing - both shades are very classic and wearable by themselves, but become a real statement set when worn together. It's an easy styling trick to try at home, and really can breathe new life into simpler basics.

I can highly recommend trying on and testing out block coloured items together, as you will be surprised by how well some bold hues can work together, so it's always worth trying the unexpected.

Take note of Rochelle's hack, though, and stick to just two colours in one outfit. This will keep it looking very put-together and polished for the most contemporary feel.