Oprah Winfrey wears ME+EM camel trousers and cerulean blue blouse – a colour pairing set to dominate 2026

Oprah Winfrey answers the long-debated question of what colour to wear with brown, as she pairs camel trousers with a bright blue blouse. The bold look worked particularly well, thanks to the coordinating side stripe on her trousers in the same striking blue hue.

In a recent Instagram video, Oprah was captured wearing a jewel blue sheer blouse alongside wide pleated camel trousers, a refreshing and elevated colour combination. Both items are from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, and are available to shop today.

Not only do we favour this colour pairing, but the choice of jewel blue reflects a wider shift in fashion that's favouring bold, pigmented tones over muted choices. Bright cerulean blues are key players in the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, spotted on the runways of major designers, including Fendi and Prada.

Oprah was captured wearing this colour combination in a video with Dr. Ania Jastreboff, where she discusses her new co-authored book called Enough, which was published this month.

To accessories, Oprah opts for some bronzy-gold statement earrings and some brown leather Chelsea boots. The fluid camel trousers feature a clever pop of colour with a side stripe in a tonally coordinating blue to the blouse. This colour combination is a bold and elevated choice, so if you're currently on the hunt for brown outfit ideas, try pairing your favourite earthy brown shades with bright blues.

We expect to see these pigmented blues making more of an appearance as we head into spring. Alongside earthy browns, cerulean blue pairs well with bright neutrals like fresh white or grey. Try pairing a blue blouse with your white jeans outfits. Warm coral tones also look great with these shades.