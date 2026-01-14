Oprah Winfrey wears ME+EM camel trousers and cerulean blue blouse – a colour pairing set to dominate 2026
Bright pigmented blues are set to be a big colour trend this season
Oprah Winfrey answers the long-debated question of what colour to wear with brown, as she pairs camel trousers with a bright blue blouse. The bold look worked particularly well, thanks to the coordinating side stripe on her trousers in the same striking blue hue.
In a recent Instagram video, Oprah was captured wearing a jewel blue sheer blouse alongside wide pleated camel trousers, a refreshing and elevated colour combination. Both items are from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, and are available to shop today.
Not only do we favour this colour pairing, but the choice of jewel blue reflects a wider shift in fashion that's favouring bold, pigmented tones over muted choices. Bright cerulean blues are key players in the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, spotted on the runways of major designers, including Fendi and Prada.
Oprah was captured wearing this colour combination in a video with Dr. Ania Jastreboff, where she discusses her new co-authored book called Enough, which was published this month.
Shop Oprah's Blue & Camel Look
This sheer sleeve blouse comes in a silk material that will make everyday dressing a little bit more luxurious. The floaty sleeves have a voluminous shape that makes the design an elevated choice for both daytime and evening dressing.
These pleated front trousers have a fluid, voluminous design that forms an elevated, wide silhouette. The blue side stripes are a unique finishing touch and reflect similar denim trends for 2026. Style with button-front shirts, blouses or even cosy knitwear.
If you're looking for the best jewellery brands, Monica Vinader is one to know. Favoured by celebrities and even Royalty, its stand-out styles are coveted for a reason. These chunky gold hoops will look striking with an up-do and tap into the jewellery trends 2026.
To accessories, Oprah opts for some bronzy-gold statement earrings and some brown leather Chelsea boots. The fluid camel trousers feature a clever pop of colour with a side stripe in a tonally coordinating blue to the blouse. This colour combination is a bold and elevated choice, so if you're currently on the hunt for brown outfit ideas, try pairing your favourite earthy brown shades with bright blues.
We expect to see these pigmented blues making more of an appearance as we head into spring. Alongside earthy browns, cerulean blue pairs well with bright neutrals like fresh white or grey. Try pairing a blue blouse with your white jeans outfits. Warm coral tones also look great with these shades.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
