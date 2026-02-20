Alison Hammond’s modern take on leopard print offers an easy spring update to the classic pattern

Styled with a faux-leather midi skirt, her leopard print blouse is an all-occasion staple for the season ahead

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Alison Hammond presenting This Morning on 17 February, 2026
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Jump to category:

Leopard print is a classic that many consider to be a neutral, and while the timeless beige and black iteration is an easy-to-style staple, Alison Hammond delivered a very different take on the look during her Tuesday stint on This Morning. And we loved her updated take on the print that feels moodier but still perfect for spring.

With a khaki green base, the star's Love & Roses shirt featured black with hit pink leopard spots, which was exceptionally striking. And the statement design was finished with a black ribbon trim and stud detailing for a rockier edge.

Alison Hammond presenting This Morning on 17 February, 2026

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Recreate Alison Hammond's Moody Spring Style

While leopard print is a staple, Alison made this classic look her own thanks to the quirky colour palette and statement stud detailing. Adding a rockier finish to the look, Alison leaned in with a faux leather pleated skirt that worked beautifully for the overall outfit.

Leather trousers and skirts were a big trend in the autumn, but this style staple will easily carry over into the first part of spring while the weather remains cool.

To finish off an outfit formula like Alison’s, you really have your pick of the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026. And this outfit would work with everything from the best white trainers to more timely ballet pumps, or even a pair of boots.

We love Alison’s tactile ballet flats, with their pointed toe, patent finish and striking eyelet details. Alongside the leather-look fabric of her skirt, they match up well with the moody spring feel brilliantly.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.