Alison Hammond’s modern take on leopard print offers an easy spring update to the classic pattern
Styled with a faux-leather midi skirt, her leopard print blouse is an all-occasion staple for the season ahead
Leopard print is a classic that many consider to be a neutral, and while the timeless beige and black iteration is an easy-to-style staple, Alison Hammond delivered a very different take on the look during her Tuesday stint on This Morning. And we loved her updated take on the print that feels moodier but still perfect for spring.
With a khaki green base, the star's Love & Roses shirt featured black with hit pink leopard spots, which was exceptionally striking. And the statement design was finished with a black ribbon trim and stud detailing for a rockier edge.
Pairing her moody blouse with a suitably rock-chick-inspired bottom half. Alison wore a faux leather pleated midi skirt that helped to seamlessly tie the look together. It was dark and edgy, but ideal for stepping out of winter and into early spring, while being totally wearable come autumn later in the year.
Recreate Alison Hammond's Moody Spring Style

Described as "very pretty and comfy" by Next shoppers, Alison Hammond's leopard print blouse is an elevated piece than can effortlessly transition from day to night thanks to its sophisticated fit. One shopper said they "received lots of comments on how smart it looks," when they wore it out.
With a belt to cinch in the waist, this pleated, faux-leather midi skirt is a flattering capsule wardrobe staple that can bring tons of texture into any everyday or date night look. The pleated style perfectly emulates Alison's skirt, with the black hue making it an incredibly versatile piece.
With a patent finish, eyelet details and chunky buckles at the strap and toe, these ballet flats are a great alternative to sandals in the summer, especially if you're not a fan of open toe shoes. Style them with a faux leather skirt to complement the texture, or wear with jeans as a way to elevate casual looks.
Striking pops of pink give this leopard print blouse a statement look. Shunning the shape of a traditional button-down, this round neck, floaty design features a pin tuck detail along the centre front, which adds a figure-lengthening feature to its already smart design.
While we love a bargain buy, splashing out on an investment piece like this Nobody's Child midi skirt can make a real difference to your everyday wardrobe. Made in real leather, this design will age well and never go out of fashion and can be worn for smart or casual occasions.
These sleek and streamline ballet pumps are everything you could need in an elevated, everyday shoe. Their simple silhouette, with a low-profile and rounded toe, is enhanced by the textural eyelet details, making these ideal for wearing with dresses and skirts this spring.
While leopard print is a staple, Alison made this classic look her own thanks to the quirky colour palette and statement stud detailing. Adding a rockier finish to the look, Alison leaned in with a faux leather pleated skirt that worked beautifully for the overall outfit.
Leather trousers and skirts were a big trend in the autumn, but this style staple will easily carry over into the first part of spring while the weather remains cool.
To finish off an outfit formula like Alison’s, you really have your pick of the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026. And this outfit would work with everything from the best white trainers to more timely ballet pumps, or even a pair of boots.
We love Alison’s tactile ballet flats, with their pointed toe, patent finish and striking eyelet details. Alongside the leather-look fabric of her skirt, they match up well with the moody spring feel brilliantly.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
