Alison Hammond stuns in this cult-favourite Rixo dress and Mary-Janes, you don't have to wear heels to look date night ready

Alison Hammond's playful printed midi dress, teamed with Mary-Jane flats, is the elevated yet practical date-night outfit inspiration we need at this time of year – and the best part is that her dress is from one of my favourite British clothing brands, Rixo.

January is almost over, and we're slowly coming out of hibernation. It's time to bid farewell to your best slippers and start actually considering getting dressed up again. And with Valentine's Day right around the corner, I'm on the lookout for date night outfit inspiration, which is why Hammond's floral and leopard print midi-dress has captured my attention.

Presenting This Morning, Alison wore the Meg Midi dress, a well-loved design that several celebrities have worn. The dress features a statement-making design with two contrasting prints, one a pink floral motif and the other a striking leopard print, which covers the pleated skirt panels.

(Image credit: Alison Hammond)

This outfit formula bears both practicality and style in mind. The statement dress feels elegant and luxurious, making it ideal for fancy dinner reservations or weekend outings with friends, and the addition of dark brown Mary-Janes adds a practical dimension that accounts for comfort.

Shop Alison Hammond's look

exact match Rixo Meg Midi Dress in Multi Mila Butterfly Mix Black £192 (was. £275) at Rixo Now discounted in the sale, it's worth snapping up this beautiful dress before it sells out. The contrasting patterns feel statement-making, whilst the fitted top half and flared skirt create a flattering silhouette. Office Flourish Square Toe Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £35.99 at Office Try embracing one of the spring/summer shoe trends 2026 with these square-toe Mary Jane ballet pumps. The chocolate brown shade is a versatile choice, and this silhouette can be worn with almost anything, from elevated dresses to laid-back jeans. Autograph Autograph Brushed Hoop Earrings £20 at M&S When it comes to affordable jewellery, these hoop earrings have a sculptural, sleek design that makes them a stylish everyday choice. Wear these with an updo for maximum impact.

Shop similar dresses

Rixo Meg Leopard Midi Dress in Black Leopard Polka Dot £275 at Rixo Alison's Meg dress comes in two colourways, and this polkadot version offers a refined take on the style. The sweet, elbow-length sleeves offer an elegant, vintage feeling and the leopard print skirt brings a contemporary edge. Anthropologie Maeve V-Neck A-Line Maxi Dress £148 at Anthropologie If you are on the hunt for date night outfit ideas or you're simply looking to embrace the Valentine's Day theme, this heart-printed dress is the sweetest choice. Style with some black ballet flats and gold jewellery for a luxurious finishing touch. Boden High Neck Belted Dress-Potting Soil Spot £169 at Boden The high neck and polkadot print on this dreamy dress make it an elegant choice. We love the colour pairing of chocolate brown with baby blue polka dots.

Even though dresses are so often styled with heels or wedges, when it comes to flat shoes to wear with dresses, this look deserves more credit than it gets, and Mary Janes are a great shape choice. The right flats can feel just as elevated and even more on-trend when you're styling your favourite dresses, which is why this outfit works so well.

The bold mix of prints and flattering silhouette of the dress already make a statement, so pairing it with low-key, dark flats makes this outfit feel more balanced and wearable whilst still being an elevated choice. By choosing Mary-Jane's or ballet flats, this combination feels directional, as well as practical.