Cat Deeley's knitted midi dress is the easy-going staple that works for every occasion

Cat Deeley never disappoints when hosting This Morning, with her polished style always inspiring our shopping choices, and this latest look is no different.

For Tuesday's show, Cat wore a striking, winter-ready outfit featuring a beautiful combination of olive green and burgundy hues, proving that the tones are perfectly suited in this cold, dreary season. But while we fell in love with her burgundy LK Bennett boots, it was her Harriet button-detail knitted midi dress from Reiss that really caught our eye.

Crafted from a ribbed knitted fabric, Cat’s Reiss dress boasts a high neckline and short sleeves, with a pleated skirt creating a refined and polished look. The silhouette featured a fitted panel across the waist, creating a figure-hugging finish.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat Deeley's Elevated Look

Not only is the structured, pleated silhouette of the skirt so flattering, but the feminine look of Cat's dress can work for any occasion. Forget jeans, a knitted dress like Cat’s can offer just as much comfort and warmth in your winter capsule wardrobe as jeans, and the knitted fabric will feel cosy, without compromising on polish.

Styling a midi dress like Cat’s with the best knee-high boots is an easy, elevated outfit formula to see you through winter in style. It’s one she turns to time and time again, with tall boots creating a streamlined silhouette.

The colour palette of olive green with burgundy is a great look to slowly transition you from winter into spring, and though we aren't quite out of cosy season yet, a knitted dress and knee-highs is an outfit formula you can rely on for the months to come, adding a winter coat for chilly temperatures, before swapping out for your trench coat come April.

