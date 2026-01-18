Our columnist Alyson Walsh discusses how she learned to embrace leopard print

Can a leopardess change her spots? I think so. In the past, I have been guilty of being a fashion snob around the ubiquitous leopard print.

Believing that only vintage would do, I avoided any outbreak of man-made spots on the high street – loyally standing by a 1960s faux fur coat found in a junk shop. And as every season needs an outstanding coat, a lighter-weight summer style, By Malene Birger from a designer resale store. Now I’ve added a maxi skirt from Ganni, wide-leg trousers from Jigsaw, and I’m considering a utility jacket. It's time to wear my leopard print with pride.

Wondering how to style leopard print? This functional, fashionable and fabulous print makes the perfect accompaniment to wardrobe stalwarts, such as the best jeans for your body type (white, black and indigo all look good), classy camel, utilitarian khaki and a flash of pillar-box red.

Alyson Walsh explains her changing relationship with leopard print

One of my friends, a lifelong leopardess, bought a leopard print baseball cap from Zara last summer. "I haven’t worn a baseball cap since I was at university 30 years ago, so I was worried it might look a bit try-hard," she said. "But actually, it was the perfect holiday hat, and I felt quite sleek and celebrity-incognito in my sunglasses and statement cap!"

Beloved of Hollywood royalty, from Elizabeth Taylor to Marilyn Monroe, donned by First Ladies Jackie Kennedy, Michelle Obama and Dr Jill Biden, and actual royalty – the late Queen Elizabeth II in the 1960s – this powerful print has staying power.

In recent months, we've enjoyed Sienna Miller's leopard print dress, Claudia Winkleman in leopard, Olivia Coleman's leopard print coat, and more.

And it's not unique to the fashion set – woman&home's Health editor Grace Walsh is also a fan of leopard print activewear.

Find your prints charming

The late American fashion editor Diana Vreeland once said, "I’ve never met a leopard print I didn’t like." But I have. So take a quick spot check before buying.

When the print is a mere splodge and the colour too bright, leave well alone.

Look for a generously spaced, lucid pattern in natural, big-cat colours, and your leopard print will roar.

Treat it as a neutral

It was American fashion designer Jenna Lyons who decreed that leopard print could be treated as a neutral. And she’s not wrong! The natural pattern, the kind that wouldn’t look out of place on the savannah, goes with pretty much any other colour in your wardrobe – from brilliant hues to pared-back basics.

If you prefer a tonal, understated look, surround leopard print with tan, camel, latte and chocolate for an outfit that’s both elegant and eye-catching.

Pairing tips

It doesn’t have to be attention-grabbing. Leopard is perfect for pulling on over jeans and a white t-shirt during the day, and chic enough to slip on with a simple silk top and a black maxi skirt after dusk.

Or double up by teaming a Ganni leopard jacket with Boden animal-print Mary Janes.

If you think we’ve reached Peak Leopard, think again. I’m all over man-made spots. Just keep it chic and simple.

Alyson’s shirt in the main image is from MHL (similar available at With Nothing Underneath), trousers from Jigsaw, trainers from Vans; bag and jewellery, Alyson’s own.