Our columnist Alyson Walsh discusses how she learned to embrace leopard print
woman&home Fashion Confidence columnist and That's Not My Age founder Alyson Walsh shares how she got onboard with contemporary leopard looks
Can a leopardess change her spots? I think so. In the past, I have been guilty of being a fashion snob around the ubiquitous leopard print.
Believing that only vintage would do, I avoided any outbreak of man-made spots on the high street – loyally standing by a 1960s faux fur coat found in a junk shop. And as every season needs an outstanding coat, a lighter-weight summer style, By Malene Birger from a designer resale store. Now I’ve added a maxi skirt from Ganni, wide-leg trousers from Jigsaw, and I’m considering a utility jacket. It's time to wear my leopard print with pride.
Wondering how to style leopard print? This functional, fashionable and fabulous print makes the perfect accompaniment to wardrobe stalwarts, such as the best jeans for your body type (white, black and indigo all look good), classy camel, utilitarian khaki and a flash of pillar-box red.
Alyson Walsh explains her changing relationship with leopard print
One of my friends, a lifelong leopardess, bought a leopard print baseball cap from Zara last summer. "I haven’t worn a baseball cap since I was at university 30 years ago, so I was worried it might look a bit try-hard," she said. "But actually, it was the perfect holiday hat, and I felt quite sleek and celebrity-incognito in my sunglasses and statement cap!"
Beloved of Hollywood royalty, from Elizabeth Taylor to Marilyn Monroe, donned by First Ladies Jackie Kennedy, Michelle Obama and Dr Jill Biden, and actual royalty – the late Queen Elizabeth II in the 1960s – this powerful print has staying power.
In recent months, we've enjoyed Sienna Miller's leopard print dress, Claudia Winkleman in leopard, Olivia Coleman's leopard print coat, and more.
And it's not unique to the fashion set – woman&home's Health editor Grace Walsh is also a fan of leopard print activewear.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop leopard print
The barrel-leg jean shape continues as one of the major denim trends 2026, give it a further fashion-forward spin with leopard print.
Find your prints charming
The late American fashion editor Diana Vreeland once said, "I’ve never met a leopard print I didn’t like." But I have. So take a quick spot check before buying.
When the print is a mere splodge and the colour too bright, leave well alone.
Look for a generously spaced, lucid pattern in natural, big-cat colours, and your leopard print will roar.
Treat it as a neutral
It was American fashion designer Jenna Lyons who decreed that leopard print could be treated as a neutral. And she’s not wrong! The natural pattern, the kind that wouldn’t look out of place on the savannah, goes with pretty much any other colour in your wardrobe – from brilliant hues to pared-back basics.
If you prefer a tonal, understated look, surround leopard print with tan, camel, latte and chocolate for an outfit that’s both elegant and eye-catching.
Pairing tips
It doesn’t have to be attention-grabbing. Leopard is perfect for pulling on over jeans and a white t-shirt during the day, and chic enough to slip on with a simple silk top and a black maxi skirt after dusk.
Or double up by teaming a Ganni leopard jacket with Boden animal-print Mary Janes.
If you think we’ve reached Peak Leopard, think again. I’m all over man-made spots. Just keep it chic and simple.
Alyson’s shirt in the main image is from MHL (similar available at With Nothing Underneath), trousers from Jigsaw, trainers from Vans; bag and jewellery, Alyson’s own.
This article first appeared in the November 2024 issue of woman&home magazine. Subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Alyson Walsh is a freelance journalist, author and former magazine fashion editor with over 30 years’ experience in the fashion industry. She is the founder of the popular website That's Not My Age, where she shares her style expertise for women of all ages.
Alyson writes a monthly woman&home magazine column, Fashion Confidence, to inspire women to try new styles with her expert advice. And she’s the author of books Know Your Style and Style Forever: How to Look Fabulous At Every Age.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.