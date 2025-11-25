Claudia Winkleman proves leopard print is still bang on trend with her affordable high-street shift dress
Claudia Winkleman’s leopard print dress from the Strictly Come Dancing results show was the big fashion chat from the weekend. Here's how to get the look
If you were wondering if leopard print is still considered one of the big autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, Claudia Winkleman has proved, without a doubt, that it is.
It’s not just the fingerless gloves and tartan prints that we see her in on The Traitors that dominate her wardrobe at this time of year. Each weekend on Strictly Come Dancing, she gives us plenty of festive party outfit inspiration with her elevated looks and effortlessly chic style.
Last weekend was no different, when she stepped out in H&M’s leopard print A-line dress for the Sunday night results show. It’s not surprising that the affordable and super on-trend piece is nearly sold out, with the short but wearable hemline, ¾ sleeves and floaty shape making the dress an easy and versatile staple for the cooler months. While Claudia chose to style it with matching leopard print heels to create a fun, party-ready look, you could easily team it with black tights and boots for a more smart casual feel.
We’ve come to know and love Claudia not only for her dramatic fringe that has us wondering if we’d suit bangs every time we see her, but also for her country-chic autumnal outfits onThe Traitors, which has left us tracking down her best Traitors outfits.
But if there’s just one thing we’ve learnt from her style, it’s that you can switch up your personal style for different occasions, and still look fab. You can be bundled up on a Thursday in one of the best winter coat trends 2025 and then step out on the weekend in a striking mini dress and pair of matching heels for a statement style.
And there’s no better way to make a statement than going out in head-to-toe leopard print. Claudia’s stylish outfit is so easy to recreate. With a simple A-line shape, long sleeves and high-sitting neckline a throw-on dress is the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe staple. Dress up with heels for smart casual outfit ideas, or down with boots, tights and a cosy, knitted cardigan to create one of the most versatile autumn outfit ideas of the season.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
