Claudia Winkleman proves leopard print is still bang on trend with her affordable high-street shift dress

If you were wondering if leopard print is still considered one of the big autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, Claudia Winkleman has proved, without a doubt, that it is.

It’s not just the fingerless gloves and tartan prints that we see her in on The Traitors that dominate her wardrobe at this time of year. Each weekend on Strictly Come Dancing, she gives us plenty of festive party outfit inspiration with her elevated looks and effortlessly chic style.

Last weekend was no different, when she stepped out in H&M’s leopard print A-line dress for the Sunday night results show. It’s not surprising that the affordable and super on-trend piece is nearly sold out, with the short but wearable hemline, ¾ sleeves and floaty shape making the dress an easy and versatile staple for the cooler months. While Claudia chose to style it with matching leopard print heels to create a fun, party-ready look, you could easily team it with black tights and boots for a more smart casual feel.

(Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Shop Leopard Print Dresses

H&M Twill Shift Dress £12 (was £14.99) at H&M With the same statement leopard print pattern and A-line shape as Claudia's dress, this H&M mini is a great alternative to get her style with. New Look Brown Crinkled Leopard Print Smock Mini Dress £17.99 (was £23.99) at New Look A high-sitting crew neckline, long sleeves and leopard print pattern give this New Look dress a similar look to Claudia's, with added ruffle details and puff sleeves for a floatier shape. M&S Printed Ruffle Mini Relaxed Smock Dress £15 (was £30) at M&S Five star reviews are pouring in for this M&S mini dress, with its dropped waist, smock dress silhouette and relaxed fit making it a sophisticated and fun choice of partywear this season.

Shop Leopard Print Heels

Massimo Dutti Heeled Leopard Print Shoes £89.95 (was £129) at Massimo Dutti You can't go wrong with a classic court heel and this leopard print pair from Massimo Dutti are perfect for pairing with mini dresses like Claudia has done for a statement style. Mint Velvet Lol Leopard Print Slingback Kitten Heels £109 at Mint Velvet These kitten heels are so chic, with their low profile, pointed toe and slingback design creating a shoe that's as perfect for pairing with dresses as it is with jeans. H&M Heeled Leather Slingbacks £68 (was £84.99) at H&M The fashion-forward shape of these H&M slingback heels makes them look so much more expensive than they really are, with soft leather and faux calf hair finish.

We’ve come to know and love Claudia not only for her dramatic fringe that has us wondering if we’d suit bangs every time we see her, but also for her country-chic autumnal outfits onThe Traitors, which has left us tracking down her best Traitors outfits.

But if there’s just one thing we’ve learnt from her style, it’s that you can switch up your personal style for different occasions, and still look fab. You can be bundled up on a Thursday in one of the best winter coat trends 2025 and then step out on the weekend in a striking mini dress and pair of matching heels for a statement style.

And there’s no better way to make a statement than going out in head-to-toe leopard print. Claudia’s stylish outfit is so easy to recreate. With a simple A-line shape, long sleeves and high-sitting neckline a throw-on dress is the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe staple. Dress up with heels for smart casual outfit ideas, or down with boots, tights and a cosy, knitted cardigan to create one of the most versatile autumn outfit ideas of the season.

