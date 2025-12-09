I promised to stop shopping after Black Friday, but I'm making an exception for a leopard print coat like Olivia Colman's
She added a vintage twist to her elegant coat with a quirky pair of black and white shoes
After a flurry of Black Friday purchases, I made a firm promise to myself that the only shopping I'd be doing from here until January would be Christmas presents. That was, until I saw Olivia Colman's magnificent leopard print coat.
She attended the War Child gala dinner in London last week, wearing black and white tailoring paired with double drop earrings and some lace-up wingtip heels. But it was the award-winning actress's outerwear that really stole the show for me.
Olivia's oversized coat is by Raey, and in a felted fabric, it feels like a grown-up version of a faux fur leopard print coat. It's bolder than many of the looks we've seen on Olivia, which goes to show just how good it is. It's the perfect way to add some on-trend texture to your Christmas party look if you're sticking to all-black, and take it from someone who has too much leopard print in her wardrobe, you won't look back.
Shop Olivia's look
Exact match
Olivia's exact coat has now sold out, but you can rent it at By Rotation. Hiring a winter coat is genius in so many ways - you can rent this one for 28 days or more, which will take you right through every festive event in your calendar!
The Rixo Milly leopard print coat is a fashion editor favourite, and I really fell hard when I tried it. My favourite thing about this one is that it's a really sleek silhouette, whereas some faux fur coats can feel really bulky. Well worth the investment if you ask me.
Editor's Pick
When wearing a motif as bold as leopard, it's a good idea to keep other design details to a minimum to allow the print to do all the talking. This one manages that perfectly, and looks much more expensive than it is.
Who needs a shopping ban, eh? A leopard print coat is one of the best things you can add to your winter capsule wardrobe and will win you endless compliments, so it's well worth treating yourself. I won't buy anything in January. Honestly...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.