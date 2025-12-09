I promised to stop shopping after Black Friday, but I'm making an exception for a leopard print coat like Olivia Colman's

After a flurry of Black Friday purchases, I made a firm promise to myself that the only shopping I'd be doing from here until January would be Christmas presents. That was, until I saw Olivia Colman's magnificent leopard print coat.

She attended the War Child gala dinner in London last week, wearing black and white tailoring paired with double drop earrings and some lace-up wingtip heels. But it was the award-winning actress's outerwear that really stole the show for me.

Olivia's oversized coat is by Raey, and in a felted fabric, it feels like a grown-up version of a faux fur leopard print coat. It's bolder than many of the looks we've seen on Olivia, which goes to show just how good it is. It's the perfect way to add some on-trend texture to your Christmas party look if you're sticking to all-black, and take it from someone who has too much leopard print in her wardrobe, you won't look back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Olivia's look

Who needs a shopping ban, eh? A leopard print coat is one of the best things you can add to your winter capsule wardrobe and will win you endless compliments, so it's well worth treating yourself. I won't buy anything in January. Honestly...

