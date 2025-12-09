Jump to category:
I promised to stop shopping after Black Friday, but I'm making an exception for a leopard print coat like Olivia Colman's

She added a vintage twist to her elegant coat with a quirky pair of black and white shoes

Olivia Colman seen attending War Child gala dinner on December 04, 2025 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

After a flurry of Black Friday purchases, I made a firm promise to myself that the only shopping I'd be doing from here until January would be Christmas presents. That was, until I saw Olivia Colman's magnificent leopard print coat.

She attended the War Child gala dinner in London last week, wearing black and white tailoring paired with double drop earrings and some lace-up wingtip heels. But it was the award-winning actress's outerwear that really stole the show for me.

Shop Olivia's look

Who needs a shopping ban, eh? A leopard print coat is one of the best things you can add to your winter capsule wardrobe and will win you endless compliments, so it's well worth treating yourself. I won't buy anything in January. Honestly...

Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

