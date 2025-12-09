Who says neutrals don’t work as partywear? Cat Deeley elevates brown tones into a party essential with her high street midi skirt

Chocolate brown might not be the first hue you think of when pulling together Christmas party outfits. But Cat Deeley has us thinking that they couldn’t work better for this time of year. Delivering an inspirational look as she stepped out on This Morning.

Wearing a brushed cashmere sweater vest from ME+EM, Cat played around with texture, styling the simple and cosy top with Zara’s shiny jacquard layered skirt. With a high waistline and classic A-line silhouette, the skirt’s statement element was by far its metallic, shimmery fabric that lent a surprisingly festive flair to the all-brown, look.

While velvet, red and forest greens will never be out of fashion at this time of year, neutrals, in particular dark browns, are having a moment. Both thanks to the catwalk and the universally flattering hue that works effortlessly with metallics and other neutrals, this shade can be worn through December and beyond.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat Deeley's all-brown look

EXACT MATCH Zara Shiny Jacquard Layered Skirt £49.99 at Zara Cat's midi skirt is a party essential, especially if you're a fan of neutral tones or trending mocha brown shades. Perfectly festive with its shining, metallic texture, it's still neutral and subtle when compared with more overtly festive pieces. ZARA Zw Collection Beaded Ruffled Skirt £69.99 at Zara This tiered design is in a similar bitter chocolate hue to Cat's skirt. The slightly longer silhouette has a bohemian feel that will work now with boots and into the spring/summer season with a t-shirt and pretty flats. Next Chocolate Brown Metallic Pleated Maxi Skirt £52 at Next Taking inspiration from Cat Deeley's outfit in a more subtle way, this skirt from Next elevates its brown tone into a party-ready colour by giving it a metallic sheen. This helps the shade catch the light, with pleated details creating tons of movement. Karen Millen Cashmere Wool Blend Sleeveless Roll Neck Knit Top £62.30 (was £89) at Karen Millen A great alternative to Cat's ME+EM vest, this Karen Millen top has the same sleeveless, fitted silhouette and, while the neckline differs, its chestnut brown tone is similar. Worn with statement skirts as partywear, or with your favourite jeans, it's a winter staple. Reiss Harper Wool Slouched Sleeveless Top £68 at Reiss Made from 100% wool, this top is a cosy party piece that will slip under a blazer too. A simple, fitted shape is elevated by asymmetrical draping, with the mocha brown colour being bang on trend for the autumn/winter season. Add a statement necklace for extra glam. M&S x 16Arlington Brushed Pure Cashmere Cropped Knitted Top £130 at M&S Giving the same soft textured look as Cat's sweater vest, this knitted top from the M&S x 16Arlington collaboration is the perfect piece to incorporate into block colour outfits. A fitted shape with short sleeves and a neat round neckline is easy to style too.

Rich brown is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. A softer alternative to black that feels warm, inviting against the stark, cold weather, this refined and polished shade works for a multitude of events.

Add depth to brown outfit ideas by playing around with texture. The soft cashmere of Cat's top with the bolder jacquard fabric of her skirt, Cat broke up the tonal browns, creating contrast within her look.

Cat's belt also highlighted this, working to define her silhouette and break up the top and the skirt, creating an hourglass silhouette. If you're looking for a way to spin brown for partywear, this is a great source of inspiration.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors