Who says neutrals don’t work as partywear? Cat Deeley elevates brown tones into a party essential with her high street midi skirt

Chocolate brown hues are one of this season’s biggest colour trends, and Cat proves they work for any occasion

Cat Deeley wearing Zara skirt and brown me+em top on This Morning, 8 December 2025
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Jump to category:
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News

Chocolate brown might not be the first hue you think of when pulling together Christmas party outfits. But Cat Deeley has us thinking that they couldn’t work better for this time of year. Delivering an inspirational look as she stepped out on This Morning.

Wearing a brushed cashmere sweater vest from ME+EM, Cat played around with texture, styling the simple and cosy top with Zara’s shiny jacquard layered skirt. With a high waistline and classic A-line silhouette, the skirt’s statement element was by far its metallic, shimmery fabric that lent a surprisingly festive flair to the all-brown, look.

Cat Deeley wearing Zara skirt and brown me+em top on This Morning, 8 December 2025

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat Deeley's all-brown look

Rich brown is one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. A softer alternative to black that feels warm, inviting against the stark, cold weather, this refined and polished shade works for a multitude of events.

Add depth to brown outfit ideas by playing around with texture. The soft cashmere of Cat's top with the bolder jacquard fabric of her skirt, Cat broke up the tonal browns, creating contrast within her look.

Cat's belt also highlighted this, working to define her silhouette and break up the top and the skirt, creating an hourglass silhouette. If you're looking for a way to spin brown for partywear, this is a great source of inspiration.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.