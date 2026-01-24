Rosamund Pike used a fresh white bag to lift her all-black outfit, and it's a simple styling trick I'm bookmarking for future
The actress carried a designer tote in a contrasting colour, and it really added some wow-factor to her ensemble
If you’re looking for an understated, chic ensemble for an evening out, you really can’t go wrong with an all-black outfit. Whether it’s an LBD and heels or a tailored suit, the dark hue is both flattering and elegant, and Rosamund Pike just proved my point in one of her latest looks.
The star opted for a gorgeous Balenciaga belted jacket and trouser combination, which she completed with shiny heels and oval sunglasses. The colour-drenched outfit looked great, but the actress stopped it from feeling flat by introducing a pop of contrast colour with a white Balenciaga tote bag. The fresh accessory added some interest to her matching pieces, and it’s a simple yet savvy styling trick that will lift any look.
Rosamund’s choice of designer bag was a wise one as the timeless leather piece will feel fresh right now and for years to come - it’s a big investment, but the quiet luxury accessory will genuinely last a lifetime. You can find it along with some other hero buys to get the star’s look below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
This Y2K hit bag has been relaunched by the designer recently and it's equally as popular. The soft crinkled leather, and zip details give it an edgy feel while being practical enough to carry all your essentials.
Wear these wide leg trousers with a fitted jacket like the star, or tuck in a striped t-shirt and finish with your most comfortable trainers for a relaxed spin.
Shop More Bags
A subtle plaited detail along each side of this bag adds a boho twist that will sit well with a floaty maxi dress and knee-high boot combination.
Up there with one of the best affordable designer bags available, this fuss-free mini satchel will work well to introduce some colour to your look but with a more polished feel.
White accessories can seem a little bright and stand-out compared to traditional tan or black pieces but they are much more versatile than you might expect. The crisp tone will lift a black outfit like Rosamund's, or will buddy up nicely with sugary pastels, pretty florals or a striped ensemble without any worries about it clashing.
Just remember to keep your bag looking its best - you can find our handy guide on how to clean a leather handbag, and it'll mean your white tote stays white for longer.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
