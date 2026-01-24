Rosamund Pike used a fresh white bag to lift her all-black outfit, and it's a simple styling trick I'm bookmarking for future

If you’re looking for an understated, chic ensemble for an evening out, you really can’t go wrong with an all-black outfit. Whether it’s an LBD and heels or a tailored suit, the dark hue is both flattering and elegant, and Rosamund Pike just proved my point in one of her latest looks.

The star opted for a gorgeous Balenciaga belted jacket and trouser combination, which she completed with shiny heels and oval sunglasses. The colour-drenched outfit looked great, but the actress stopped it from feeling flat by introducing a pop of contrast colour with a white Balenciaga tote bag. The fresh accessory added some interest to her matching pieces, and it’s a simple yet savvy styling trick that will lift any look.

Rosamund’s choice of designer bag was a wise one as the timeless leather piece will feel fresh right now and for years to come - it’s a big investment, but the quiet luxury accessory will genuinely last a lifetime. You can find it along with some other hero buys to get the star’s look below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White accessories can seem a little bright and stand-out compared to traditional tan or black pieces but they are much more versatile than you might expect. The crisp tone will lift a black outfit like Rosamund's, or will buddy up nicely with sugary pastels, pretty florals or a striped ensemble without any worries about it clashing.

Just remember to keep your bag looking its best - you can find our handy guide on how to clean a leather handbag, and it'll mean your white tote stays white for longer.