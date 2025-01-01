How to clean a leather handbag to give it a new lease of life

Our handbags are our everyday companions, carrying our essentials and adding a touch of style. But with constant use comes inevitable wear and tear – think crumbs, dust and the occasional pen mark. Luckily, keeping your handbag looking its best doesn't require drastic measures.

Whether you’ve invested in one of the best designer bags under £1000 or have a beloved handbag that holds sentimental value, knowing how to clean a leather handbag properly means a little regular TLC can prevent grime build-up and ensure your favourite accessory stays in top condition for years to come.

“Regular maintenance is the key to keeping your leather items looking their best for longer,” says Karen Priestley, the founder of Priestleys, a British artisan leather brand.

Ultimately, the best way to keep your leather bag clean is to protect it as soon as you get it. Applying the appropriate leather cream for your bag helps to create a layer of protection, shielding it from superficial scratches and helping to keep it nice and clean. Plus, knowing how to store handbags can prevent creases and further damage.

With a few simple tricks and some expert tips, you can keep your handbag looking its best and banish those stains and scuffs for good – here’s how.

How to clean a leather handbag: a step-by-step guide

What you’ll need:

Soft, lint-free cloths

Mild leather cleaner

Leather conditioner or beeswax

Small bowl of lukewarm water

Optional: Soft-bristled brush, cotton buds

Your leather handbag cleaning kit

Step 1: Prep your bag

(Image credit: Future)

Before you even start a clean, it’s best to double check any manufacturer recommendations.

“Always look for the label in the interior of the bag and check the cleaning instructions or do a quick search online to check the manufacturer's cleaning instructions,” advises Tash Walsh, Head of Trading at Thrift+.

Then it’s time to clear the decks. Empty your handbag completely, then give it a good upside-down shake to get rid of any lingering debris. To really get into those nook and crannies, a quick going over with a hand-held vacuum will remove even the most stubborn particles.

If your bag has a detachable strap, go ahead and remove it – it's much easier to clean separately.

Step 2: Do a quick surface clean

(Image credit: Future)

Grab a dry cloth and give your bag a quick once-over to remove any loose dust. Then, dampen a clean cloth with lukewarm water and gently wipe down the entire exterior. Don’t use a soaking wet cloth as this can create water damage on the leather.

If your bag has textured leather, a soft-bristled brush can help you get into those grooves and crevices.

"For raised, textured leather, a soft horsehair brush is ideal," says Tash. "I'd suggest spraying a specialist leather cleaner onto the brush, then work it into the surface to create a foam, and it should lift dirt right out of the grain."

Often, this alone is enough to keep your bag looking good.

“A simple wipe-down with a soft brush or cloth is usually sufficient for regular maintenance,” says Karen.

Step 3: Spot clean

(Image credit: Future)

Spotted a stain or two? “Due to the natural oils in leather, small marks can be smoothed out easily by rubbing over the mark with your hands. says Jennifer Brown founder of leather bag brand pampeano.

For larger marks a leather cleaner can help. First, do a little safety check. Apply a tiny amount of leather cleaner to a hidden area of your bag (like the underside or inside a pocket). This helps make sure the cleaner doesn't react badly with the leather.

Once you've given it the all-clear, apply a small amount of cleaner to a clean, damp cloth and gently rub the stain in a circular motion.

“Don’t scrub too hard,” says Tash. “While it feels like you’re tackling the stain more effectively, it can actually scratch the leather. Always use a gentle touch!”

If the stain isn't coming out with gentle rubbing, it might be time to call in the professionals. Some stains, especially ink or dye, can be tricky and require specialised treatment.

Step 4: Dry and protect

(Image credit: Future)

Now it's had a clean, use a dry, lint-free cloth to wipe away any excess cleaner or moisture from your bag. Now, here comes the important part: let your bag air dry completely in a cool, dry place. Keep it away from direct sunlight or heat, as these can dry out the leather and cause it to fade or crack.

Once it’s fully dry, it’s time to add a layer of protection. Use a small amount of leather conditioner, massage it into the bag with a soft cloth.

“If you want to use a leather conditioner, we recommend that it is a natural product like beeswax balm that doesn’t include any harmful chemicals,” says Jennifer.

She continues: “Apply a small amount of natural leather wax to add a protective layer and a slight sheen.”

Apply your leather cream or wax in circular motions, making sure to work it into the seams, stitches, and creases. This is key for keeping your bag supple, preventing cracks, as well as protecting it from future stains. If your bag needs a little extra love, go ahead and apply another coat.

Wait a few minutes, then buff with another clean lint-free cloth. It’s important that you then allow plenty of time for your handbag to dry completely before using it.

Step 5: Tackle the lining

If your bag has a fabric lining, you can usually spot clean it with a damp cloth and a bit of mild detergent.

“For hard-to-reach corners and seams, try gently brushing over with a soft-bristled brush or an old soft toothbrush,” recommends Tash.

For leather linings, treat it just like you did the outside. Give it a gentle clean and condition, then allow it to air dry completely before you put everything back in.

“Whatever you do, just always ensure the bag is completely dry before putting it away to prevent mould from forming inside,” says Tash.

Step 6: The finishing touches

(Image credit: Future)

Use cotton buds to clean any hard-to-reach areas or embellishments. If your bag has metal hardware, you can polish it with a soft cloth.

FAQs

How often should you clean a leather bag? “It really depends on how often you use the bag, but as a general rule, a quick wipe-down once a week with a soft cloth should be fine,” says Tash. “For a deeper clean, I’d recommend using a leather cleaner and conditioner every two to three months. That added layer of protection will help your bag resist stains, water,and dirt, keeping it looking great for years to come.”

What is a natural cleaner for leather bags? Karen says there are several natural leather balms available that include ingredients like beeswax, almond oil and cocoa butter. “The most appropriate product will depend on the type of leather your handbag is made from,” she advises. “Leather can vary from full grain vegetable-tanned leathers, which naturally patina and have no protective coating, to fully finished leathers with a PU coating.” And while you may be tempted to reach for something natural like olive oil, Tash says this is a no go. “Oils can seep into the material, leaving dark spots,” she says. “It’s best to use a specialist leather cleaning product, but also, a very well wrung out damp cloth wiped over your bag can usually get rid of most surface grime.” She also advises bypassing alcohol-based cleaners or wet wipes as they can cause discolouration.

How much does professional bag cleaning cost? Not feeling up to the DIY route? If you’re a bit nervous about cleaning your bag, especially if you’ve got one of the best designer bags worth investing in, it’s a good idea to seek professional help. Lots of brands, like Mulberry and Chanel, have their own in-house spa treatments for your bag. Or you can check out specialist handbag cleaners like The Handbag Clinic or Bag Spa. Even some dry cleaners offer handbag cleaning services these days. As for the cost, it really depends. Chanel, for example, has a five-year warranty with free restoration. Most places will give you a quote if you ask, but you're probably looking at around £90 or more for a full clean. If in doubt, consult a professional says Karen. “If a stain cannot be removed with a soft cloth and leather conditioner, we recommend reaching out to the item manufacturer or a specialised leather repair company for expert advice,” she says.

Our experts:

Karen Priestley Social Links Navigation Founder of Priestleys Priestleys, founded in 2021 by Karen and husband James, is a British luxury leather brand committed to sustainability and artisanal craftsmanship. Each piece is meticulously hand-cut, stitched and finished in Lincolnshire using ethically sourced European leather, a by-product of the meat industry.

Tash Walsh Social Links Navigation Head of Trading at Thrift+ As the Head of Trading at pre-loved fashion marketplace Thrift+ and former Head of E-commerce at Beyond Retro, Tash brings her expertise in vintage and preloved fashion to the forefront of sustainable retail. Passionate about extending the life of garments and accessories, Tash believes that by caring for whatever we buy, our items can last longer, reducing fashion waste and supporting a more sustainable future for the industry. Tash's own extensive handbag collection features brands like Manu Atelier, Cult Gaia and Roop to name a few.