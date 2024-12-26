Looking for unique accessories? The 9 best bag charms are the finishing touch you need

From a Burberry bear to love hearts, the best bag charms are the ultimate way to luxe up your leather goods

If you were lucky enough to unwrap a handbag this festive season, you might be searching for new and stylish ways to make it stand out, and the best bag charms are your answer.

These playful accessories have been majorly trending thanks to luxury brands like Miu Miu and Balenciaga, and they are also a result of the early 00s and late 90s nostalgia that's heavily influenced runways this year. They offer a bold, creative, and personal finish to the best designer handbags, and of course quality high street styles too. And although the best bag charms are decorative, there are also plenty of styles that are practical too, from keychains to ring purses.

I've spotted this trend everywhere recently, from my Instagram feed to out and about on the high street. It's definitely evolved to include luxe and sophisticated options, so the best bag charms now come in both muted colour palettes and bold tones and designs. Most notably Hermes Rodeo Pegase charm, and Miu Miu's various leather bag accessories have been heavily trending.

Bag charms prove that the smallest details can have the most impact on your outfit. Trend researcher Chelsie Tia notes the origins of this trend, which date back to the 80s with Jane Birkin's iconic customised Hermes handbag which was covered in "stickers, scarves and jewellery".

Chelsie says: "In the late 00s and early 2000s there were plenty of maximalist bags with colourful plastic bag charms in mainstream fashion".

Shop the 9 best bag charms

M&S Multi Heart Cord Bag Charm

This heart cord bag charm is affordable and super stylish. Clip onto your go-to tote bag for everyday wear or add onto a sleek shoulder bag for an added pop of colour to your evening attire.

Tory Burch Pearl in the Pod Bag Charm

This pearl in the pod bag charm could be added onto a slouchy tote bag or a mini baguette handbag, the styling options are endless. The pearl detailing is understated yet this charm is certain to make your bag standout.

MAISON de SABRÉ Fruit Charm

Designed in five different fruits this bag charm fits an Apple AirTag perfectly meaning that you can track your belongings with effortless ease. Select your preferred fruit, ranging from a green pear to crimson red apple.

Marc Jacobs The Nano Tote Charm

Coming in several colourways, this charm reimagines the classic bag design in a much smaller form. Not only could you add this to your handbag but you could also attach your keys too, this is one of the best bag charms there is.

Burberry Thomas Bear Checked Keyring

This bear keyring has an iconic vintage check pattern, bow detailing and an engraved Burberry logo. Add this onto a supple leather handbag for the most delightful finishing touch. If you're still debating which Burberry trench coat to buy, this is a great way to start your collection.

Miu Miu Leather Buckle Keyring

This leather keyring can be attached to the handle of your handbag through its easy buckled design. And you can even attach your keys too, what could be more stylish?

Tory Burch Charm-Detail Keyring

In a gold and silver tone, this handbag charm offers a vintage edge that's simply too good to miss. Clip onto your handbag handles to immediately elevate your entire outfit.

Martha Calvo 14ct Gold-Plated Most Wanted Bag Charm

This charm is not only extremely stylish but it's made with 14ct gold-plated brass. It features an on-trend cowboy hat and a cowboy boot pendant too, this is brilliant as a treat for yourself or for a loved one.

Anya Hindmarch Love Hearts Charm

Could anything get sweeter than this little packet of love hearts? Add onto your favourite brown, black, burgundy or white handbag, or gift it to a loved one.

Chelsie Tia

Chelsie Tia is a trend researcher and forecaster, alongside being an Associate Lecturer in fashion history and cultural studies at London College of Fashion. Her expertise is in womenswear, digital fashion, and sustainability.

