Looking for unique accessories? The 9 best bag charms are the finishing touch you need

If you were lucky enough to unwrap a handbag this festive season, you might be searching for new and stylish ways to make it stand out, and the best bag charms are your answer.

These playful accessories have been majorly trending thanks to luxury brands like Miu Miu and Balenciaga, and they are also a result of the early 00s and late 90s nostalgia that's heavily influenced runways this year. They offer a bold, creative, and personal finish to the best designer handbags, and of course quality high street styles too. And although the best bag charms are decorative, there are also plenty of styles that are practical too, from keychains to ring purses.

I've spotted this trend everywhere recently, from my Instagram feed to out and about on the high street. It's definitely evolved to include luxe and sophisticated options, so the best bag charms now come in both muted colour palettes and bold tones and designs. Most notably Hermes Rodeo Pegase charm, and Miu Miu's various leather bag accessories have been heavily trending.

Bag charms prove that the smallest details can have the most impact on your outfit. Trend researcher Chelsie Tia notes the origins of this trend, which date back to the 80s with Jane Birkin's iconic customised Hermes handbag which was covered in "stickers, scarves and jewellery".

Chelsie says: "In the late 00s and early 2000s there were plenty of maximalist bags with colourful plastic bag charms in mainstream fashion".

Shop the 9 best bag charms

Chelsie Tia Social Links Navigation Associate Lecturer at LCF and Trend Researcher Chelsie Tia is a trend researcher and forecaster, alongside being an Associate Lecturer in fashion history and cultural studies at London College of Fashion. Her expertise is in womenswear, digital fashion, and sustainability.