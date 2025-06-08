I'm thinking of buying a new designer handbag, but this time it's for my dog, let me explain...

As an accessories-loving fashion editor, I can chart many of the key milestones of my life through my collection of the best designer handbags. And, over the years, I've managed to collect three handbags from one of the best British brands, Mulberry.

Starting with a Roxanne mini purchased at my first ever sample sale as an intern, then a Darley in a gorgeous collegiate stripe (another sample sale find) and an Alexa for my 30th birthday, I thought my Mulberry bag trio was complete until I laid eyes on their latest collection of accessories.

However, this time it's not a bag for me but rather my family's smallest member, Seff the miniature dachshund. At 13 years old, Seff still commutes with me to different freelance jobs, but given his age, he doesn't always fancy walking - who could blame him?

Mulberry's new pet accessories collection is so chic

Our current dog carrier has served us well but it's looking decidedly worse for wear and now that I've spied this chic oxblood number from Mulberry, I can't get it out of my head. Priced at £995, it's not a cheap option but given that it could easily double up as a regular tote, could it be a sound investment for my smallest charge and myself as a new handbag?

It even has environmental credentials too as the bag is made from a beautiful oxblood small classic grain leather that is surplus to the production of the brand's main range of handbags, meaning that there is less leather waste from the factory floor.

The Mulberry dog carrier has all of the hallmarks of a traditionally quiet luxury handbag from the brand too, featuring an embossed signature logo, sublime stitching and a clever pocket on the body side of the bag for essentials. However, given that it is first and foremost a bag for your furry friend, it also has other clever details. The bag is lined in wipe-clean nylon rather than cotton to allow for easy cleaning, there's a clip to attach to your dog's collar to stop them leaping out that could double as a key clip when they're not there and one side of the gusset opening features a discreet added section to provide additional protection for your dog's body at the rear.

I decided to take it for a spin around the streets of West London. It was the perfect accessory to elevate my smart casual outfit consisting of my favourite Mint Velvet Leopard jeans, a denim jacket and sunglasses.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

Designed for toy boys and small breeds only, I'm lucky that Seff the sausage dog fits easily inside it. As a slightly larger miniature dachshund he quickly fills most of the bag up, not leaving much space for anything other than essentials.

Alongside the Mulberry dog carrier bag, the brand has also created a limited edition collection of stylish dog accessories for a head-to-tail look. As well as typical dog accessories in the form of leads and collars plus two cool key rings, Mulberry have reimagined two of their classic bag styles as dog owner essentials.

The Mulberry Lily (dog) bag, one of the best affordable designer handbags on the market, has been scaled down into miniature form to create the perfect dog treat carrier, while the Mulberry Bayswater (dog bag) appears as a tiny taupe iteration designed to hold a roll of dog waste bags.

Even if you're not a dog owner, these chic miniature bags could easily be some of the best bag charms to adorn your handbag too, so even if you don't have a furry friend, priced at £295, they're great entry points to the brand.

SHOP THE COLLECTION

Would I be willing to spend £995 on a bag that was just for my dog? Maybe not, but given the beautiful classic cut of the Mulberry bag itself, the classic oxblood hue and the fact that it can easily double up as a tote bag big enough to carry my laptop, I'm giving it serious thought, because I can max out that cost-per-wear and both Seff and I can benefit from this beautiful purchase.

At the very least, I'll definitely be treating Seff to a cool new leather collar and the cross-body lead so that he can maintain his status as best dressed dog... and maybe a tiny Bayswater bag for me to clip onto my bag for his walk essentials.

As timeless as black or tan, the oxblood colourway looks incredibly decadent and is so easy to style too, teaming with everything from denim to more formal items.

Whether you go for the big purchase (and share with your pup), or start small with accessories, there is no question that this a super stylish collection for those who want their dog to look as fashion forward as their owners.