Dakota Johnson creates the perfect winter colour palette in cosy neutrals

Fresh winter weather means we're craving layered looks more than ever, and the chicest way to execute this look is by teaming up complementary neutral hues, for an elegant but cosy look.

Neutrals are everywhere this season, from the runway to red carpets, but it's Dakota Johnson we’re turning to for outfit inspiration, after she nailed this relaxed yet elevated style while on set for her upcoming thriller Verity in March 2025.

In a fuzzy, taupe knit and oversized tailored coat in a matching hue, it was her choice of rusty brown, straight-leg jeans that added a fashion-forward spin to her look. The warm, muted tone brought just the right amount of colour to her winter-ready outfit, while a pair of chunky, black boots finished off her look with style and practicality.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Get Dakota's winter-ready look

As we look forward to the denim trends for 2026, slim and straight leg silhouettes are set to remainat the forefront of our winter capsule wardrobes. Sleek but not as form-fitting as the skinny jean, Dakota is already a huge fan of a timeless straight-leg, with her rusty-hued denim delivering a fresh take on the classic look.

With the length of her jeans finishing just above the ankle, she proves exactly why the style is such a flattering staple. The cut creates the illusion of a leaner, longer leg, thanks to the ankle-crop showing off her boots, even with her oversized coat falling to the mid-thigh.

The taupe shade of both her coat and knitted jumper are ideal for January’s muted weather, with the warm tone playing into a beautiful neutral colour palette while a hint of grey gives a nod to the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.

Finishing her cosy ensemble with a pair of black, lug sole boots, Dakota knows that when it comes to winter dressing, practicality is still key to nailing the winter chill. Her sleek black boots are a solid investment piece that will never go out of style and go with pretty much everything.