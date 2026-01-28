Is this the Parisian style formula we're missing? Halle Berry's grey maxi coat, light-wash jeans and chunky scarf reveal all
Spotted arriving at the Gare du Nord yesterday, Halle Berry's travel outfit captures everything we love about Parisian chic
By its very definition, "Parisian chic" is intuitive and effortless, making it an extremely hard thing to replicate; however, Halle Berry has succeeded in this feat, and her arrival at Gare du Nord yesterday has captured the attention of those of us who love French style.
Arriving in Paris for the Haute Couture S/S26 fashion week, Berry was make-up free and wore a structured double-breasted grey coat, a large scarf, pointed-toe boots and some light-wash jeans, an outfit that replicates the best-dressed Parisian women so naturally that we're eager to recreate this look.
Although this formula might seem simple enough and is made from pieces likely already in your winter capsule wardrobe, each item plays a part in forming this intentional yet effortless aesthetic. The structured coat is sharp and sits in contrast to the oversized grey scarf, whereas the choice of denim jeans adds that laidback, easy-to-wear dimension.
Her black leather heeled boots have a pointed toe design, and she finishes off the look with an expresso coloured python tote, a bag style which leans into the spring/summer 2026 handbag trends, which favour structured totes over slouchy designs.
Shop Halle Berry's Look
These leather ankle boots have a luxurious patent-effect pointed-toe design. Perfect for adding a luxurious finishing touch to your jeans and a blazer outfit, these boots are a winter wardrobe essential.
Halle's look consisted of both elevated pieces, including the double-breasted coat and heeled pointed boots, whilst also incorporating some wardrobe basics, such as jeans and a chunky scarf. A lesson in French styling would be to blend high and low wardrobe pieces in order to get a look that has that certain 'je ne sais quoi' that makes it so alluring.
This is the kind of smart-casual outfit that works for weekends in the city or dinner reservations with friends. If you're looking to recreate this look, try styling a structured outerwear piece or even a well-lined blazer with your best wide-leg jeans or your preferred denim silhouette. The addition of leather boots will immediately elevate your outfit; all you need now is a structured tote bag.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.