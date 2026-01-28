Jump to category:
Back To Top

Is this the Parisian style formula we're missing? Halle Berry's grey maxi coat, light-wash jeans and chunky scarf reveal all

Spotted arriving at the Gare du Nord yesterday, Halle Berry's travel outfit captures everything we love about Parisian chic

Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News
Image of Halle Berry
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

By its very definition, "Parisian chic" is intuitive and effortless, making it an extremely hard thing to replicate; however, Halle Berry has succeeded in this feat, and her arrival at Gare du Nord yesterday has captured the attention of those of us who love French style.

Arriving in Paris for the Haute Couture S/S26 fashion week, Berry was make-up free and wore a structured double-breasted grey coat, a large scarf, pointed-toe boots and some light-wash jeans, an outfit that replicates the best-dressed Parisian women so naturally that we're eager to recreate this look.

Image of Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her black leather heeled boots have a pointed toe design, and she finishes off the look with an expresso coloured python tote, a bag style which leans into the spring/summer 2026 handbag trends, which favour structured totes over slouchy designs.

Shop Halle Berry's Look

Halle's look consisted of both elevated pieces, including the double-breasted coat and heeled pointed boots, whilst also incorporating some wardrobe basics, such as jeans and a chunky scarf. A lesson in French styling would be to blend high and low wardrobe pieces in order to get a look that has that certain 'je ne sais quoi' that makes it so alluring.

This is the kind of smart-casual outfit that works for weekends in the city or dinner reservations with friends. If you're looking to recreate this look, try styling a structured outerwear piece or even a well-lined blazer with your best wide-leg jeans or your preferred denim silhouette. The addition of leather boots will immediately elevate your outfit; all you need now is a structured tote bag.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top