Is this the Parisian style formula we're missing? Halle Berry's grey maxi coat, light-wash jeans and chunky scarf reveal all

By its very definition, "Parisian chic" is intuitive and effortless, making it an extremely hard thing to replicate; however, Halle Berry has succeeded in this feat, and her arrival at Gare du Nord yesterday has captured the attention of those of us who love French style.

Arriving in Paris for the Haute Couture S/S26 fashion week, Berry was make-up free and wore a structured double-breasted grey coat, a large scarf, pointed-toe boots and some light-wash jeans, an outfit that replicates the best-dressed Parisian women so naturally that we're eager to recreate this look.

Although this formula might seem simple enough and is made from pieces likely already in your winter capsule wardrobe, each item plays a part in forming this intentional yet effortless aesthetic. The structured coat is sharp and sits in contrast to the oversized grey scarf, whereas the choice of denim jeans adds that laidback, easy-to-wear dimension.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her black leather heeled boots have a pointed toe design, and she finishes off the look with an expresso coloured python tote, a bag style which leans into the spring/summer 2026 handbag trends, which favour structured totes over slouchy designs.

Shop Halle Berry's Look

Halle's look consisted of both elevated pieces, including the double-breasted coat and heeled pointed boots, whilst also incorporating some wardrobe basics, such as jeans and a chunky scarf. A lesson in French styling would be to blend high and low wardrobe pieces in order to get a look that has that certain 'je ne sais quoi' that makes it so alluring.

This is the kind of smart-casual outfit that works for weekends in the city or dinner reservations with friends. If you're looking to recreate this look, try styling a structured outerwear piece or even a well-lined blazer with your best wide-leg jeans or your preferred denim silhouette. The addition of leather boots will immediately elevate your outfit; all you need now is a structured tote bag.