Claudia Winkleman ends The Traitors on a high with two hero heritage-inspired looks for the finale

Another epic series of The Traitors has come to an end (sob!) and while we will miss the late night murders, whispered chats and all of the round table drama, it’s Claudia Winkleman’s castle-based wardrobe that we are most sad to say goodbye to.

Whether she’s popping by to drop a bombshell at breakfast or cheering on the contestants while they do a challenge in the rain, the host has looked incredible in wide range of heritage inspired looks that have been a great source of sartorial inspiration over the last couple of weeks.

Of course, the star didn’t disappoint with the finale, and opted for two hero looks that we really loved. Styled by Sinead McKeefry, the celebrity started with a gorgeous outdoors-y ensemble which included a navy coat, a green knitted vest and cream blouse by British label Connolly, and then switched to something a little more glamorous for the final winning moments of the show – for a black YSL blazer, her favourite Spanx leggings and a crisp white shirt.

We have loved all of Claudia’s looks this season, and although very different, these outfits are up there with her best. Not quite ready to say goodbye to the show yet? You can channel The Traitors right through to spring with the similar pieces below.

A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry) A photo posted by on

Shop the Look

House of Bruar Wool & Mohair Double Breasted Coat £195 (was £325) at House of Bruar Up there with one of the best winter coats of the season, you really can't go wrong with a navy wool number as it will work with absolutely every outfit underneath. River Island Cream Satin Long Sleeve Shirt £29 at River Island The star's silky cream blouse added a really feminine twist to her otherwise outdoors-ready attire. This similar glossy button down will do the job nicely. Seasalt Cornwall Merino Wool Rich Crew Neck Knitted Vest £55.95 at M&S This snuggly soft, merino wool vest is a very stylish way to add an extra layer of warmth during the last few weeks of winter.

This chic outfit is like the epitome of 'The Traitors' aesthetic - cosy, layered, and vintage-inspired, while feeling very on-trend and fresh. A knit vest is a great one to have in your wardrobe to add a quick heritage style spin to your outfits - it can be layered over everything from a flouncy blouse to a checked dress.

A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry) A photo posted by on

Shop The Look

Claudia's footwear has been a big part of her whole wardrobe vibe during the series, and the star most often opts for stomping boots, chunky soled loafers or androgynous brogues like the pair above. Rather than anything delicate or strappy, the celeb's choice of heavy footwear brings a very fashion-forward and cool girl footnote to whatever she's wearing, and gives a fresh spin to her heritage-inspired pieces.

Take note and try swapping out your every day ballet flats or best white trainers for something a little edgier and you'll find your outfit suddenly has a very different feel to it that really works.