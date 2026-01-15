Dressing like Claudia Winkleman is easier than you think - I've just found an amazing lookalike for her tweed kilt

It's Claudia Winkleman's birthday today, so to celebrate, we're recreating her latest Traitors outfit - and it's a really good one.

For Thursday's episode, her stylist Sinead McKeefry paired a black and white jumper with a tweed kilt skirt, which is by Le Kilt. The brand really does what it says on the tin, and this isn't the first time Claudia's worn their striking designs.

Add in this pair of smooth leather burgundy knee-high boots by The Row (yours for a little under £3,000), and this has to be one of my favourite looks so far this series. Her exact skirt is available to buy if your budget will stretch that far, otherwise I've found a top notch tweed lookalike in the sale at LK Bennett. Happy shopping!

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Shop the look

Exact match Le Kilt Tweed Kilt £767.50 at The Broken Arm This is the skirt that Claudia's wearing, complete with leather straps and buckle detailing, plus frayed edges. It's made in Scotland from 100% British wool, and there's only one size left in stock so hurry if you're thinking of copying. LK Bennett Gwen Black and Red Tweed Cotton Midi Skirt £59 (was £199) at LK Bennett Look closely and you'll notice the frayed pockets on this tweed skirt. It's the perfect way to channel Claudia's style, and will work with everything from a smart blouse for work to a chunky knit and boots at the weekend. It's available in regular or petite lengths, and there's a matching jacket available, too. Boden Skye Smart Knee Boots £95.60 (was £239) at Boden Claudia's boots are by The Row, but these Boden knee-highs will do the trick for a fraction of the price. The dark cherry colour is quite simply delicious.

When heading out for the latest mission, Claudia layered up in what looks to be the £895 Reiss Atelier Wool-Blend Longline Coat in Khaki. Unfortunately, it has now sold out, but Reiss has a really similar mink-coloured option in the current collection, or we've lined up some similar wool coats from Mango and Zara.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Shop similar coats

Reiss Wool-Blend Belted Blindseam Coat in Mink £390 at Reiss This is the next best thing to Claudia's coat, and whilst it's perfect for the freezing cold weather, you'll be wearing it with denim and ballet flats in spring, too. Soshiotsuki X Zara Wool Blend Coat £199 at Zara The voluminous sleeves on this coat feel really quite Claudia. The length is great, and it's from a really interesting collaboration. Mango Handmade Oversized Wool Coat £139.99 at Mango This will make a very chic addition to your winter capsule wardrobe, and the oversized fit is both on trend and allows for lots of layers underneath.

The ankle-skimming length of the coat really added to the drama, and I love the handwarmer pockets. The fabric contains cashmere, which adds to the luxury feel, and Claudia styled it in her signature cosy way, with a green mohair hat, fingerless gloves and chunky black boots.

Some of Claudia's looks on the show can feel a little out there (like a tulle maxi skirt in the mud), but a tweed midi skirt, knee-high boots and a long winter coat are all really practical, wearable and stylish pieces.

