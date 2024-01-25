Snap up a pair of Claudia Winkleman's figure sculpting leggings

Claudia Winkleman's outfits are causing quite a stir, almost as much as the cult TV series, Traitors, itself. With impeccable style that we want to steal, while some looks have been budget blowing, when it comes to Claudia Winkleman's leggings, there are some seriously stylish pairs that you can snap up right now that won't break the bank.

A girl after our hearts, Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits have managed to mix comfort and elegance with ease - in fact, we'd go as far as to say she is the nation's style crush right now. From cosy chunky knits to heritage tartans and tailored blazers, her effortless style has got us wanting to restart our capsule wardrobes from scratch and one thing that has underpinned several of these ensembles is Claudia Winkleman's leggings collection.

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, together the pair have used this key trouser silhouette to underpin several outfits, creating balance to Claudia's looks and allowing what is seen as the statement item in each outfit to truly shine, while the leggings do the understated work in the background. A great alternative to skinny jeans, sturdy, thick leggings have become a streamlined replacement for trousers, offering a smoother finish and it's the one item we're telling everyone to stock up on for this season and beyond.

Claudia Winkleman's leggings - get the look

With at least four standout pair of leggings in this season alone, it's clear Claudia Winkleman is loving this silhouette hugging style. We break down where some of her best leggings are from so you can get the look too.

Claudia Winkleman's Black Leggings

"These are possibly my favourite leggings of all time" explains woman&home fashion editor Rivkie Baum, "they are comfortable, supportive and a brilliant weight, in fact, I was wearing them when I got engaged, so they'll always have a special spot in my heart".

Spanx leggings are some of the top leggings on the market, so we're not surprised that Claudia has been spotted in hers on the show on more than one occasion. Crafted with seam-free construction, while they have a great amount of stretch, they also have a contouring, and double-layered tummy sculpting waistband that ensures the smoothest of finishes, meaning you feel supported rather than constricted and the lack of fastening ensures a smooth finish under clothes. Utilising its knowledge as one of the best shapewear brands, Spanx infuses this know-how to create a top-notch basic that you will live in.

And fellow fashion editor and stylist, Antonia Kraskowski agrees, "Spanx leggings take the brand's best-selling patented shapewear technology and apply it to everyday items to make you look and feel your best. I first discovered their leather-look leggings and black twill skinnies when I was pregnant - the smoothing technology made me feel held in and the lightweight over-bump panels were the comfiest of any maternity trousers that I tried. Sold, I quickly bought regular fit pairs postpartum of both and live in the leather look every winter - teamed with a cosy jumper and boots, they're a throw-on-and-go outfit that leave you looking and feeling fantastic."

Available from sizes XS to 3X these are also size-inclusive leggings, so even if you usually shop at the best plus size clothing brands, these Spanx leggings can slide into your wardrobe.

Spanx Seamless Black Leggings View at Amazon RRP: from £58 | Seamless leggings in classic black are ideal for building leggings outfits around. Offering a fitted silhouette to your bottom half, take advantage and add volume to the top half of your torso through strong shouldered blazers or oversized jumpers. Spanx High Rise Faux Leather Leggings View at Selfridges RRP: £89 | If you've struggled with how to style leather trousers, then start off with a leather look legging to ease yourself in. The high rise will help sculpt your middle, while the luxe and shiny fabrication makes these leggings a little fancier for evening wear. Spanx Black Velvet Leggings View at John Lewis RRP: £89 | For a more tactile finish, velvet is a chic fabric for leggings this season. Offering a little gothic glamour to proceedings, they feel catwalk ready, particularly when paired with stompy boots or a pair of statement high heels and a blazer.

Claudia Winkleman's Khaki Leggings

As the latest series of Traitors starts to draw to a close, we're trying to get as many outfit fixes as we can and we loved Claudia Winkleman's green coat and jumper ensemble. And while the standout pieces - the tailored winter coat and cosy, high neck knit were key fashion talking points, we also had our eyes on the piece that subtly held its own, Claudia's khaki leggings. With a trouser-like weight, the slender fitting design worked seamlessly with the rest of the block colour palette, but it was the slimline shape that allowed the masculine tailoring and weighty sweater to not look overwhelming on Claudia's frame. Elongating her silhouette, the leggings were discreetly tucked into some weather-appropriate wellies.

Pricier than Spanx, Claudia Winkleman's leggings were from the classics range of American clothing brand, Wardrobe NYC, a high-end label that produces chic and edgy pieces that lean into androgynous tailoring and smart formal wear. With two options of khaki legging available, one with a front zip and one with a side zip from ankle to calf, Claudia Winkleman's leggings are available up to a 2XL. Size inclusive and water-resistant they will set you back between £400 and £450, but made of Italian fabric, they're worth the investment.

Wardrobe.NYC Side Zip Leggings View at Wardrobe.NYC RRP: £400 | For leggings that are trousers, you're looking for a great weight of fabric that will hold its own and ensure you have a smooth finish, rather than something that is just clingy. This legging staple comes in a host of colourways and the side zips at the hem allow you to adjust the fit. Wardrobe.NYC Front Zip Legging View at Wardrobe.NYC RRP: £450 | A similar style, this ankle slim design is ideal for tucking into the best knee high boots - or go for a pair of wellies in the style of Claudia Winkleman. Water resistant, these leggings are not only chic, they're practical too and the high waisted design will smooth your shape. Wardrobe.NYC Bonded Back Zip Leggings View at Wardrobe.NYC RRP: £450 | If you're going to invest, and these are definitely an investment buy, then you may want to go with the most classic of colourways - black. A replacement for your favourite black jeans, this pair of leggings is made of the same high quality fabric but features a back zip for a smooth front.

Claudia Winkleman's Velvet Leggings

Making the heritage look cool once more, Claudia Winkleman looks have fused gothic romanticism with Highland elegance with aplomb and these velvet leggings, which were paired with a sharp black, evening Saint Laurent blazer, a menswear dinner ruffled dinner shirt and the best Dr Martens boots showcases why the presenter has become such a style icon.

The velvet leggings are from fashion brand Commando and are available in sizes XS to 3X. Featuring a smoothing waistband, the velvet fabric gives these leggings texture but also elevates this humble silhouette, once thought to only be for lounging or sports to new heights.

Commando Black Velvet Leggings View at Commando RRP: £95 | Love the idea of a tuxedo for women but want all the comfort of stretchy trousers? Enter the velvet legging. Team this super soft design with a tailored dinner jacket, a white shirt and some heels or loafers and you have a dream evening look. Commando Classic Leggings View at Commando RRP: £87 | Featuring 4 way stretch and waist compression to contour your shape, these classic black leggings can easily become a staple trouser shape for a minimalist capsule wardrobe. Wear from AM to PM from work to dinner dates. Commando Leather Look Leggings View at Selfridges RRP: £109 | The leather look continues to be a strong contender for all leggings brands, as it makes wearing leather style trousers a little bit easier and often more cost-effective. The high rise on this design will help to support midriffs.

Claudia Winkleman's Jodhpur Leggings

Mixing sports luxe with Highland glamour, Claudia Winkleman's leggings outfits have been so popular on Traitor's in part down to their high-low mix. Decathlon might not be the first place you think of when it comes to getting your glam on, but Claudia bucks the trend in a pair of chic jodhpurs. Similar to leggings, this equestrian-inspired look is still form-fitting, but perhaps a little closer to your best skinny jeans, just with extra stretch. The weightier fabric is ideal for creating a smooth silhouette, while the zip and button top fastening make these ideal for wearing with shorter or tucked-in tops as they look a little more formal than stretchy legging waistbands.

With a slender leg, jodhpurs are ideal for teaming with floatier or fuller top halves, such as statement sleeves, androgynous blazers or oversized knits, as the slim fit on your lower torso ensures a more balanced silhouette overall.

Decathlon Jodhpurs Riding Patch 140 View at Decathlon RRP: £27.99 | Unmistakably equestrian, thanks to the patch detailing, these sporty jodhpurs can be given a fashion twist too. But to lean into the Highland heritage vibe of Claudia Winkleman, tuck them into a pair of striking riding boots. Decathlon Jodhpur Grippy Pathc 500 View at Decathlon RRP: £29.99 | With the look of a smart black trouser, but the stretch of a legging, a jodhpur is the ultimate power player. The button and zip fastening at the front means you can easily tuck, or half tuck shirts or knitwear into your waistband. Decathlon Riding Jodhpurs View at Decathlon RRP: £17.99 | With a lower rise, these jodhpurs are ideally suited to those who like a mid rise trouser or jean. While the stretch fabric still offers light support, they won't be as contouring as high waisted leggings made from compression fabrics.