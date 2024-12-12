Amethyst jumper, cosy beanie and Hunter wellies? We can't wait to copy Helen Skelton's perfect 'coffee and a stroll' outfit
Elegant burgundy nails elevated this effortlessly chic look
Helen Skelton really is the queen of outdoorsy chic, and this latest bright and cosy yet elegant look filmed for her Channel 5 show On The Farm is no exception.
Leaning into her knowledge of 'What colours suit me', Helen was positively glowing in a light amethyst zip-through ribbed jumper that made her entire complexion pop, despite the dull winter weather outside. It can be all-too easy to fall into a habit of reaching for dark and neutral colours all winter, but Helen proved that a splash of colour really can work wonders.
Accessorising her jumper with a beautiful chunky-knit North Ridge Women's Jenny Beanie, Helen is sure to stay warm even on frosty mornings, and this beige colour way is super versatile – although I also love the frosted berry-like pink version that's also available. Of course, no winter outdoors look is complete without a pair of the best wellies, and I can see Helen's trusty Hunter boots coming to the rescue on that front, elevating her simple leggings-and-a-knit look.
A post shared by Cannon Hall Farm (@cannonhallfarm)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen Skelton's look
This purple half-zip jumper is 50% wool, 25% alpaca, for a touch of soft and cosy luxury. The vibrant purple feels uplifting and timeless, and we love the zipper detail and ribbed texture around the front. Use the code MERRY at the checkout to save 40% right now, taking the price down to £39.
The ‘frosted lilac’ colour way of this knit feels so cheery, with the tortoiseshell buttons lending it a grown-up air that avoids the look straying into sickly territory. M&S does knitwear so well (I should know, my jumper drawer is overflowing with their knits), and this one has a relaxed fit with a touch of stretch for easy wearability.
100% cashmere – need I say more? This rich jewel-toned knit in a timeless cut is sure to attract loads of compliments, while keeping you warm. It's elegant enough to take from an outdoorsy stroll into coffee dates (or catchups over wine), and beyond.
Hunter wellies will never not be a practical yet stylish choice, and are always worth the investment for ensuring your toes are safe from cold puddles at any time of year. This option is currently on sale, and will work with any outdoor outfit.
Another cosy North Ridge beanie that we've seen Helen wearing, this wool-blend knit in a khaki shade will give a subtle pop of colour while being neutral enough to look stylish with most outfits. Deeply practical and chic? Sold!
Our top pick of black gym leggings, our health editor Grace Walsh was really impressed with the fit, seam-free construction and practicality of these, which she tested on hikes, a 5km run, and several gym workouts.
We've been enjoying several celebrities' colourful winter wardrobes recently, from Amal Clooney's pale blue to Duchess Sophie's purple paisley dress, to Emilia Fox's green knit. So Helen's purple jumper is very much on-trend.
woman&home fashion writer Molly Smith approves of Helen's look too. "I love to see bold colour choices in the colder months, especially in the form of knitwear," she says. "Opting for an amethyst jumper is such a great way to add a pop of colour in winter's typically dark neutral tones.
"This colour feels vibrant yet wearable for any time of year. Plus it will pair perfectly with cream, black and even denim!"
Ella is Managing Editor for Woman&Home online, helping the team to ensure our content is expertly written, authoritative, timely and compelling. She has a wealth of editorial experience, graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008 before working on an eclectic mix of magazines and websites, including TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, BikeRadar.com, Mollie Makes and more. Most recently she was Editor of professional photography website www.canon-europe.com/pro, having worked her way up from Production Editor. As such, she's a stickler for fact-checking, has too many opinions about grammar and is easily excited by a beautiful photo.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
