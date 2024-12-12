Amethyst jumper, cosy beanie and Hunter wellies? We can't wait to copy Helen Skelton's perfect 'coffee and a stroll' outfit

Helen Skelton really is the queen of outdoorsy chic, and this latest bright and cosy yet elegant look filmed for her Channel 5 show On The Farm is no exception.

Leaning into her knowledge of 'What colours suit me', Helen was positively glowing in a light amethyst zip-through ribbed jumper that made her entire complexion pop, despite the dull winter weather outside. It can be all-too easy to fall into a habit of reaching for dark and neutral colours all winter, but Helen proved that a splash of colour really can work wonders.

Accessorising her jumper with a beautiful chunky-knit North Ridge Women's Jenny Beanie, Helen is sure to stay warm even on frosty mornings, and this beige colour way is super versatile – although I also love the frosted berry-like pink version that's also available. Of course, no winter outdoors look is complete without a pair of the best wellies, and I can see Helen's trusty Hunter boots coming to the rescue on that front, elevating her simple leggings-and-a-knit look.

Shop Helen Skelton's look

We've been enjoying several celebrities' colourful winter wardrobes recently, from Amal Clooney's pale blue to Duchess Sophie's purple paisley dress, to Emilia Fox's green knit. So Helen's purple jumper is very much on-trend.

woman&home fashion writer Molly Smith approves of Helen's look too. "I love to see bold colour choices in the colder months, especially in the form of knitwear," she says. "Opting for an amethyst jumper is such a great way to add a pop of colour in winter's typically dark neutral tones.

"This colour feels vibrant yet wearable for any time of year. Plus it will pair perfectly with cream, black and even denim!"