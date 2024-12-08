Helen Skelton’s high-street shearling jacket and khaki boots blend make the cosiest winter outfit

Helen Skelton's elevated cosy-casual blend of a shearling jacket, flattering skinny jeans and practical khaki boots is the winter outfit inspiration we needed to help us keep warm in style this season.

When you've put together your winter capsule wardrobe, curating a collection of versatile, basic pieces that can see you through the season in both style and warmth, styling elevated casual outfits is a breeze - and Helen Skelton has proved just that with her latest look.

The presenter looked impossibly stylish in a number of high-street pieces over on Instagram and created the cosiest winter outfit with her Boden High Rise Skinny Jeans in the shade Mid Wash acting as the perfect base for her country-chic look. With M&S's viral Buckle Coat thrown over her Wardrobe 44 Orla mohair-blend jumper and a pair of FairFax And Favour's Anglesey Moss Green Combat Boots keeping her feet dry and warm, the look was so cosy and felt effortlessly put-together.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Helen Skelton's Look

Exact Match M&S Textured Buckle Coat £75 at M&S This stunning M&S coat is selling out fast, but you can still snap it up in a few sizes. It's no wonder it's such a popular buy this season, with the shearling fabric keeping you super cosy while the relaxed silhouette and chic buckle details make it an easy-to-wear and versatile staple. EXACT MATCH North Ridge Women's Willow Beanie £21.80 at Amazon Made from a warming wool-blend fabric, this knitted beanie hat is a winter staple. The thick roll hem, versatile khaki shade and chunky knit texture makes for a chic look that will keep you toasty while also making sure your hair doesn't fly about in the wind. M&S Wide Fit Suede Lace Up Buckle Ankle Boots £75 at M&S Balance practicality with style in these stunning suede lace up boots from M&S. The chunky buckle strap detailing, chunky cleated soles and low block heel create a chic winter-ready look and the zip fastenings make them easy to pull on for a practical touch. M&S Ivy Supersoft High Waisted Skinny Jeans £32.50 at M&S Made from a super soft cotton-rich fabric, these high-waisted jeans are a comfortable and stylish wardrobe essential. The skinny fit is so flattering no matter how you style the jeans, with added stretch in the fabric allowing for a comfortable fit as well as a figure-hugging shape. Dexia Crew Neck Knit Jumper with Shirt Detail and Striped Pattern Was £59.99, Now £32.90 at Debenhams Getting Helen's shirt and jumper combination is made super simple with this striped jumper whose shirt accents at the hem and cuffs are built it. This gives the same polished look without the extra bulk - how practical! Khaki Green Standard/Wide Fit Forever Comfort Lace-Up Collared Boots £68 at Next Crafted from a durable and long-lasting leather, these khaki boots are a winter staple that will keep you warm and dry throughout the season. A cushioned collar around the ankle gives ultimate comfort, as does the cushioned footbed.

We're so glad skinny jeans have made their comeback this year, with the style working universally and brilliantly on every size and shape. No matter which style of jeans is best for your body shape, the skinny style is a go-to for everyone, with the simple silhouette creating a sleek and versatile base on which you can build up almost any type of look.

Helen went for an appropriately country-chic style with her outfit as she filmed for her Channel 5 show On The Farm and layered a white lace shirt underneath her stunning striped mohair jumper. This layering trick added so much texture to her outfit, with the crisp collar elevating the jumper's simple crew neckline - it's also another layer of warmth which, in the middle of winter, we will always welcome.

The navy knit of the jumper complimented the deep indigo-blue denim of her Boden jeans beautifully and we love the festive pop of red in the stripe details.

It wouldn't be a winter outfit without a flattering winter coat and Helen opted for a super trendy piece with the M&S Textured Buckle Coat. This high-street buy has been a favourite among M&S shoppers, with its cosy shearling fabric and laid-back fit making it a warm piece that can be layered over thick jumpers without going bulky. The longline hem is so flattering, with the neutral colour making it a great and versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For another practical touch, Helen accessorised with the Willow Beanie from North Ridge and let its cosy knit keep her warm while the tight fit and thick rolled hem made sure her loose, beachy waves remained in place despite the howling winter winds. The khaki colour complimented her shining blonde strands beautifully and also tied the deep green shade of her lace-up boots into the outfit too.

We love the practical choice of footwear Helen opted for, with the chunky sole, calf-height leg, and shining eyelet details of her boots effortlessly balancing practicality with a cool country-chic look. The entire outfit is a masterclass in keeping warm this winter and proves that we can all put together cosy and winter-ready looks that don't sacrifice a style in order to keep you warm with just a few basic wardrobe staples.