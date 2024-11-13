I would never have thought to pair pale blue with leopard print, but Amal Clooney makes it look so chic

Leopard print is one of the biggest trends for autumn/winter 2024, but believe me when I tell you I've been a leopard print devotee for years. I rarely leave the house without at least a little bit of leopard!

It's safe to say I've worn spots in lots of different ways, but I've never thought to pair it with pale blue. We all know that burgundy is the colour of the season, and the leopard print trend pairs so well with red and camel colours. However, a cool colour like blue hasn't crossed my mind before now - cue the always beautiful Amal Clooney to prove me wrong!

She was pictured out in New York back in 2018, wearing a knee length animal print dress with the cosiest-looking winter coat by Ermanno Scervino. The shearling collar is super toasty, and when teamed with a Dior tote bag and Givenchy court heels, this is such an elegant way to style two statement pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop blue coats

When considering how to style leopard print, asking yourself what colour suits me is a great place to start.

It also helps to think about leopard print as a neutral. Truly, there are no rules - pair it with whatever colour works, and you could even try clashing prints if you're feeling particularly brave!

Shop leopard print dresses

M&S Mesh Jersey Animal Print Midi Dress £35 at M&S M&S has a habit of making leopard print dresses that absolutely fly off the shelves, so don't expect this brand new midi dress to be in stock for long. For me, it's the perfect length, plus it's a real contender for Christmas party outfits. Zara Draped Waist Midi Dress £29.99 at Zara This dress is draped in all the right places, and the fabric makes it look much more expensive than high street. I would have believed you if you'd told me it was Dolce & Gabbana! Yours Curve Leopard Print Dress £40 at Amazon Available in UK sizes 14 to 40, this dress will work well with your best winter boots. I guarantee you'll be reaching for this one on a daily basis. The fabric contains elastane as well, giving it a little bit of stretch.

My top tip when shopping animal print? Invest in some key pieces like the leopard print coat Amal also has in her collection, Rixo's "iconic' leopard print skirt or a printed dress. Gold jewellery works particularly well when it comes to accessories, and just don't be afraid to lean into leopard - even if you're a bit of a novice!