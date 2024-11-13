I would never have thought to pair pale blue with leopard print, but Amal Clooney makes it look so chic

She looked incredibly elegant in a fur collar coat and leopard print dress

Human rights activist and lawyer Amal Clooney attends the international digital festival 4Gamechangers 2023 in Vienna
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Leopard print is one of the biggest trends for autumn/winter 2024, but believe me when I tell you I've been a leopard print devotee for years. I rarely leave the house without at least a little bit of leopard!

It's safe to say I've worn spots in lots of different ways, but I've never thought to pair it with pale blue. We all know that burgundy is the colour of the season, and the leopard print trend pairs so well with red and camel colours. However, a cool colour like blue hasn't crossed my mind before now - cue the always beautiful Amal Clooney to prove me wrong!

She was pictured out in New York back in 2018, wearing a knee length animal print dress with the cosiest-looking winter coat by Ermanno Scervino. The shearling collar is super toasty, and when teamed with a Dior tote bag and Givenchy court heels, this is such an elegant way to style two statement pieces.

Amal Clooney seen out and about in Manhattan in 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop blue coats

model image of blue Zara soft button coat

Zara Soft Button Coat

You'd be hard pressed to find a better winter coat for just £30. In an icy blue hue, this smart coat is impeccably cut and will be a mainstay in your winter capsule wardrobe.

model image of Sezane blue coat
Sezane Andrew Coat

One of the best French clothing brands, Sezane's offering will give you a slightly slouchier fit that will work really well with your best cashmere jumpers for effortlessly chic Parisian styling.

Walker Notch Lapel Longline Bouclé Coat on model

BCBGeneration Walker Notch Lapel Longline Bouclé Coat

This cosy boucle coat will refresh any leopard print you already have in your wardrobe. Try wearing it with a leopard print knit, jeans and your most comfortable trainers at weekends.

When considering how to style leopard print, asking yourself what colour suits me is a great place to start.

It also helps to think about leopard print as a neutral. Truly, there are no rules - pair it with whatever colour works, and you could even try clashing prints if you're feeling particularly brave!

Shop leopard print dresses

cut out of M&S Collection Mesh Jersey Animal Print Midi Column Dress
M&S Mesh Jersey Animal Print Midi Dress

M&S has a habit of making leopard print dresses that absolutely fly off the shelves, so don't expect this brand new midi dress to be in stock for long. For me, it's the perfect length, plus it's a real contender for Christmas party outfits.

cut out DRAPED WAIST MIDI DRESS
Zara Draped Waist Midi Dress

This dress is draped in all the right places, and the fabric makes it look much more expensive than high street. I would have believed you if you'd told me it was Dolce & Gabbana!

Yours leopard dress on model

Yours Curve Leopard Print Dress

Available in UK sizes 14 to 40, this dress will work well with your best winter boots. I guarantee you'll be reaching for this one on a daily basis. The fabric contains elastane as well, giving it a little bit of stretch.

My top tip when shopping animal print? Invest in some key pieces like the leopard print coat Amal also has in her collection, Rixo's "iconic' leopard print skirt or a printed dress. Gold jewellery works particularly well when it comes to accessories, and just don't be afraid to lean into leopard - even if you're a bit of a novice!

