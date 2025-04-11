Styling leopard elegantly can be tricky but Eva Mendes' classic black tailoring and stiletto boots made it look easy
If you struggle with knowing how to style daring leopard print pieces, making note of Eva Mendes' satin midi skirt look will be worth your time.
We have long admired Eva for her ability to expertly nail a balance of both striking and chic when it comes to fashion. She's a pro at styling a simple blazer - but never fails to look incredible in statement prints and bold colours.
Her prowess for perfectly blending powerful pieces and capsule wardrobe staples was on full display when she stepped out in New York City in a satin leopard midi and a timeless black blazer in September 2024.
The actress was seen in the ultimate end-of-summer look during a night out in the Upper West Side, teaming the neutral leopard skirt with sleek black accessories.
Shop Leopard Print Midis
This leopard print midi by Next offers a sleek satin composition and a flowing yet streamlined fit. For just £35, it's an easy item to team with wardrobe essentials you already own to recreate Eva's look.
Add this affordable M&S midaxi to your warm-weather wardrobe to give countless outfits a wild twist. Comfy, stylish and endlessly versatile, it's a high street buy you'll wear all the way through spring and summer.
The standout satin skirt, which appears to be a Stella McCartney design, gave the look a delicate and feminine flow, while the smart tailoring of her satin-lapelled blazer provided a heavier contrast.
Head-turning boots are an easy way to make any outfit work that little bit harder. They don't need to boast huge heels to add some elevation but Eva's pointed-toe stiletto knee-highs looked incredible under her midi's billowing hemline.
Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is well aware that wearing leopard print in a way that's classic and elegant isn't always easy - but thinks Eva showed exactly how it's done.
"Knowing how to style leopard elegantly can be tricky, but Eva proves that sticking with black tailoring will always keep things chic," Caroline says, adding, "Layering textures with the satin lapels and leather boots works really well too."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Complementing the rich caramel tones of her designer pick, Eva went all in on chunky gold jewellery that Caroline says "elevates the look even further".
Opting for shimmering cuff bangles, curved drop earrings and coordinating rings, Eva finished the ensemble off with a Stella McCartney top handle micro bag and some oversized dark-framed sunglasses.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Lynsey Crombie reveals the surprising laundry mistake leaving your clothes smelling 'stale and nasty'
Do your clothes smell unpleasant even after you've washed them? It could be your fabric conditioner
By Emily Smith Published
-
Only have time to exercise at the weekend? Here's why that's no bad thing
You might think that you have to exercise multiple times a week to reap the benefits, but new studies on weekend exercise show that's far from the case
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Scarlett Johansson's fisherman sandals are the only shoes that matter this spring
She wore socks and sandals in the chicest way possible
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Yes, a trench coat really is a spring essential - Olivia Colman’s longline one completes a jeans and white top outfit in style
Regardless of how you style a trench coat, we’re convinced that they’re something everyone should have in their wardrobe for spring.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I never thought I’d turn to Big Brother for style inspiration but Angellica Bell just wore the perfect Little Black Dress
I often find myself being inspired by the outfits I see around me and that includes the ones that appear on TV or social media.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's trending Coach Kisslock bag is back in the spotlight – and I've found the best high-street lookalike
Vintage-inspired and endlessly versatile, this bag is having a major moment
By Molly Smith Published
-
Susanna Reid’s watermelon-pink shirt and side-striped trousers tick every box for a sophisticated spring look with a fun twist
If there’s ever a time to try wearing some brighter colours it has to be spring/summer - and we’re entranced by Susanna Reid’s pink outfit.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
You can now buy an affordable version of the posh pyjamas David Beckham gifts Victoria at Christmas
M&S x Olivia von Halle landed online and in selected stores today - prices start from £40
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Claudia Winkleman says 'culottes are back' and we couldn't agree more
Culottes are a smarter alternative to jeans and they’re so comfortable we’re not surprised Claudia Winkleman loves them.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett is the collaboration of dreams - don't miss the beautiful embroidered midi dresses
Prices start from just £18
By Caroline Parr Published