Styling leopard elegantly can be tricky but Eva Mendes' classic black tailoring and stiletto boots made it look easy

We have long admired Eva for her ability to expertly nail a balance of both striking and chic when it comes to fashion. She's a pro at styling a simple blazer - but never fails to look incredible in statement prints and bold colours.

Her prowess for perfectly blending powerful pieces and capsule wardrobe staples was on full display when she stepped out in New York City in a satin leopard midi and a timeless black blazer in September 2024.

The actress was seen in the ultimate end-of-summer look during a night out in the Upper West Side, teaming the neutral leopard skirt with sleek black accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Leopard Print Midis

Next Leopard Print Satin Midi Skirt £35 at Next This leopard print midi by Next offers a sleek satin composition and a flowing yet streamlined fit. For just £35, it's an easy item to team with wardrobe essentials you already own to recreate Eva's look. M&S Collection Animal Print Midaxi Slip Skirt £35 at M&S Add this affordable M&S midaxi to your warm-weather wardrobe to give countless outfits a wild twist. Comfy, stylish and endlessly versatile, it's a high street buy you'll wear all the way through spring and summer. Rixo Kelly Silk Midi Skirt £215 at Rixo After an investment piece that's a little more daring? This gorgeous silk midi by Rixo is just that. In the perfect neutral-yet-bold print ideal for dressing up and down, the Kelly is a statement number you'll get plenty of wear out of.

The standout satin skirt, which appears to be a Stella McCartney design, gave the look a delicate and feminine flow, while the smart tailoring of her satin-lapelled blazer provided a heavier contrast.

Head-turning boots are an easy way to make any outfit work that little bit harder. They don't need to boast huge heels to add some elevation but Eva's pointed-toe stiletto knee-highs looked incredible under her midi's billowing hemline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, is well aware that wearing leopard print in a way that's classic and elegant isn't always easy - but thinks Eva showed exactly how it's done.

"Knowing how to style leopard elegantly can be tricky, but Eva proves that sticking with black tailoring will always keep things chic," Caroline says, adding, "Layering textures with the satin lapels and leather boots works really well too."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Complementing the rich caramel tones of her designer pick, Eva went all in on chunky gold jewellery that Caroline says "elevates the look even further".

Opting for shimmering cuff bangles, curved drop earrings and coordinating rings, Eva finished the ensemble off with a Stella McCartney top handle micro bag and some oversized dark-framed sunglasses.