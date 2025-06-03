I wasn't sold on the satin skirt trend – then I saw Julianne Moore in a chocolate maxi, grey knit, and woven flats in New York
Here's why you should also consider a satin skirt this season
Spotted in New York last week, Julianne Moore wore the chicest outfit built around a chocolate satin skirt, and if you're unsure of how to style a satin skirt, this look just proves how effortless and elevated this wardrobe staple can be.
Wearing a fluid chocolate brown skirt with a cropped grey jumper and woven black flats, Julianne Moore's recent outfit offers the perfect example of how to style a satin skirt. The deep, rich colour of her skirt feels elevated and on-trend while the lightweight knit softens this look, keeping it extremely wearable and laid-back.
Often, a satin skirt is reserved for evenings out or dressed-up occasions, but this is the kind of outfit combination that you can easily integrate into your day-to-day summer capsule wardrobe. To finish, she opted for a large black woven tote bag from Balenciaga and some woven leather flats.
Moore was spotted strolling the streets of New York, a week after the release of her Netflix hit series Sirens.
Shop Julianne Moore's Look
If you're wondering how to style a slip skirt for work, or you're on the hunt for satin skirts that would work for a smart occasion, this mid-length skirt is the perfect find. Simply pair with a short, lightweight knit or poplin shirt and black leather shoes.
Made from handwoven leather, this bag has to be one of the best designer lookalikes for Moore's Balenciaga tote. With just enough room for all of your summer essentials, it's certain to become your new best friend over the upcoming months.
This isn't the first time we've spotted a satin skirt this season on one of our favourite celebrities, and Katie Holmes wore a cream satin skirt paired with a tailored blazer and black heeled boots earlier in the year. However, Moore's take feels far easier to recreate for day-to-day styling, proving that this staple doesn't have to be exclusive for special occasion dressing.
Plus, the colour combination is another reason this look works so well. The deep chocolate brown of the skirt is rich and warm, whilst the soft grey knit brings a lighter, more relaxed contrast. And to finish, the black flats and large tote bag feel intentional and smart.
