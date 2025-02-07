Katie Holmes just perfected the art of styling a satin skirt - here's how to recreate this effortlessly chic look
This is how to make a satin skirt work for any occasion.
Katie Holmes offers a masterclass in how to style a satin midi-skirt, and we want in on this elegant combination. Spotted at the Christian Siriano New York Fashion Week show, she styles hers to perfection.
Pairing a light, shimmery satin midi skirt with a hip-height black blazer, a crisp white t-shirt, and sleek patent boots, Holmes makes a strong case for adding a satin skirt to your current style rotation. Her exact outfit is from Christian Siriano, an iconic American clothing brand that is a firm favourite amongst many A-listers, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexa Chung.
She finishes off the look with large sculptural earrings in silver, which adds a touch of drama to this otherwise refined outfit. Holding true to her signature style, this outfit feels both minimal yet extremely chic, something you would expect from the actress who's often spotted in elevated easy-to-wear pieces.
Shop Katie's Satin Skirt & Blazer Look
This satin midi skirt would pair perfectly with a tailored blazer and crisp t-shirt. You could even style this for the perfect date night outfit with slingback heels and a ruffled blouse.
This blazer could work for both smart, work occasions and as the perfect eveningwear piece. Style with a silky satin skirt, tailored trousers or even your favourite barrel leg jeans on the weekend.
If you're looking for a wardrobe refresh new t-shirts are a must-have and COS's regular cut t-shirts are a fantastic choice. Made with 100% organic cotton you simply can't go wrong.
This light-weight satin skirt sits at the perfect mid-length, skimming just above the ankles. The cream colour will pair perfectly with almost anything, from dark winter tones to bright spring colours.
This fitted suit jacket will become your new wardrobe go-to. From pairing with tailored trousers to dressing up with silky satin skirts for special occasions .
These patent leather boots are already on my wishlist. From styling with floaty mid-length skirts to pairing with the best wide leg jeans these boots can be worn so many ways.
To recreate this look, start with a satin skirt in a soft light tone, add a simple white t-shirt and layer over the top a tailored blazer for definition. The best knee high boots in suede, leather or patent will add further dimension to a satin skirt, however, if you're after a more laid-back look you can always swap out the boots and add your best white trainers.
What's great about this outfit is that it can work for almost any occasion, from daytime outings to evening drinks, or you could even wear this as the ultimate office attire. To finish off the look, add some statement earrings like these ones from ASOS and a sleek leather handbag.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "A satin skirt is a great wardrobe investment - team it with chunky boots and a knit for spring days, then dress it up for date night with a blazer. If you're bored of wearing denim on repeat, this is an instant refresh!".
