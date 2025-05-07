Katie Holmes proves that playful floral tailoring is the best alternative to your favourite occasionwear dresses

Katie Holmes just wore a navy and white floral trouser suit – and suddenly, I'm considering swapping my existing occasionwear for floral tailoring this summer.

If you've ever spent too long debating what to wear to a wedding, or a garden party, or anything with a vaguely smart summer dress code, a woman's tuxedo might just be your answer. Playful floral tailoring might just be the best alternative for the best wedding guest dresses; it's comfortable, cool, and feels like a considered choice without being too over the top, plus a serious win for trouser lovers.

On Instagram late yesterday afternoon, Katie Holmes posted a series of photos that featured the white two-piece that's covered in large navy and cream botanical print. Combined with brown suede kitten heels and Prada's brown fringe suede bag, the suit's strong print does most of the talking.

Shop our Favourite Floral Tailoring & Accessories

Personally, I love that this kind of tailoring gives you more options. You could wear the full suit together, or you can break it up and style it with block coloured separates. For example, try pairing some floral printed wide leg trousers with a linen ecru coloured blazer, or pick up on any of the other hues within the print and find separates that match.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Tailoring was, of course, the theme of the Met Gala earlier this week, and it seems like Katie Holmes is feeling inspired. Her blooming beautiful trouser suit is a great way to wear florals if you're not a fan of dresses, particularly when it comes to occasionwear.

"And don't forget, the beauty of investing in a suit is the endless new wardrobe options it creates when you start mixing and matching!"

If you're someone who's tried on one too many floral dresses that haven't felt right, printed tailoring should be a welcome shift, and you can wear a statement blazer with your favourite denim pieces all year round.

So, if you're planning outfits for your summer calendar, weddings, christenings, or warm-weather holidays, this is a brilliant alternative to traditional floral dresses or skirts.