Katie Holmes proves that playful floral tailoring is the best alternative to your favourite occasionwear dresses
This polished option is perfect for weddings, garden parties, and everything in between
Katie Holmes just wore a navy and white floral trouser suit – and suddenly, I'm considering swapping my existing occasionwear for floral tailoring this summer.
If you've ever spent too long debating what to wear to a wedding, or a garden party, or anything with a vaguely smart summer dress code, a woman's tuxedo might just be your answer. Playful floral tailoring might just be the best alternative for the best wedding guest dresses; it's comfortable, cool, and feels like a considered choice without being too over the top, plus a serious win for trouser lovers.
On Instagram late yesterday afternoon, Katie Holmes posted a series of photos that featured the white two-piece that's covered in large navy and cream botanical print. Combined with brown suede kitten heels and Prada's brown fringe suede bag, the suit's strong print does most of the talking.
A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)
A photo posted by on
Shop our Favourite Floral Tailoring & Accessories
Liven up your occasion pieces with this playfully printed blazer. It has a sleek double-breasted silhouette and a beautiful, subtle green and purple floral print set on white. Style with the matching tapered trousers and either wedge or kitten heels.
These trousers have a flattering tapered leg and smart front pleats. The styling options are endless with these trousers, from pairing with the matching blazer to wearing with a soft floaty blouse for a summer stroll.
These brown mules are made from real cowhide leather and have a suede finish. Team with sleek tailored separates, floaty summer dresses, or your favourite barrel leg jeans.
If you want to go bold, opt for this pastel green, blush pink, and muted blue printed blazer. Style with the matching tapered trousers and some slingback heels for the ultimate impact.
Add to your blazer collection with this sophisticated single-breasted jacket that's covered in a large white floral print. The beauty of this piece is that it would also work well layered over monochrome or block coloured dresses.
Personally, I love that this kind of tailoring gives you more options. You could wear the full suit together, or you can break it up and style it with block coloured separates. For example, try pairing some floral printed wide leg trousers with a linen ecru coloured blazer, or pick up on any of the other hues within the print and find separates that match.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Tailoring was, of course, the theme of the Met Gala earlier this week, and it seems like Katie Holmes is feeling inspired. Her blooming beautiful trouser suit is a great way to wear florals if you're not a fan of dresses, particularly when it comes to occasionwear.
"And don't forget, the beauty of investing in a suit is the endless new wardrobe options it creates when you start mixing and matching!"
If you're someone who's tried on one too many floral dresses that haven't felt right, printed tailoring should be a welcome shift, and you can wear a statement blazer with your favourite denim pieces all year round.
So, if you're planning outfits for your summer calendar, weddings, christenings, or warm-weather holidays, this is a brilliant alternative to traditional floral dresses or skirts.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
