Florals for spring? No thanks, we're all about Cate Blanchett's mismatched tailoring – cool, casual and so easy to recreate

The actress' off-kilter styling has us ready to mix and match tailoring.

Cate Blanchett wearing sunglasses and tailoring at the chelsea flower show 2025
While the warm spring weather has many of us reaching for our favourite floral frocks as soon as the sun comes out, Cate Blanchett has given us pause for thought with the chic outfit that she donned to attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The actress posed for pictures in The King's Trust Garden in her role as an ambassador for the charity alongside a host of celebrities including David Beckham, Mary Berry and of course, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

However, unlike many of the other female guests, Blanchett chose not to wear florals, instead opting for a sophisticated, tailored look. Borrowing from the spring/summer fashion trends, Cate's sharp suiting turned our heads for its out-of-the-box styling twist. At first glance, her outfit looked like a woman's trouser suit, but on closer inspection, we noted that it's actually made up of similar separates to create a more relaxed take on tailoring with a business-casual feel.

HOW TO DO DRESSED DOWN TAILORING

While Cate's no stranger to donning a gorgeous gown for the red carpet, the actress is regularly seen in sharply tailored looks in a selection of colours from pale pink to this week's steely grey and brown combination.

By choosing tailored separates in similar earthy tones, Cate creates a visually cohesive look that ties together but without the formality of matching suiting.

Cate Blanchett at the chelsea flower show 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a contrasting element in the form of a pale blue cotton shirt that she wore rakishly undone with the cuffs poking out from the jacket's sleeves, Blanchett's borrowed-from-the-boys look was a refreshing alternative to the pastel hues and pretty dresses of other attendees.

The actress completed her louche look with another casual element in the form of a pair of black canvas trainers but we couldn't help but spy her nod to one of her favourite red carpet designers in the form of a pair of sunglasses and quiet luxury handbag from Louis Vuitton.

While Cate's designer tailoring might be out of reach of many of us, the good news is that you can recreate the look easily and for a fraction of the price.

Cate Blanchett's stylish twist on women's tailoring is making us rethink our summer wardrobe. While suits can often require a high original outlay before you get the cost benefit of wearing the pieces together and separately, Cate's clever take on the look has just opened up a host of styling possibilities.

A chic one to consider for smart casual outfit ideas, it's time to start mix and matching those tailored trousers with a host of your best blazers. To ensure your outfit looks cohesive, opt for different tones of the same colour. You can always add a colour contrast through a blouse, shirt or t-shirt, but your jacket and trousers shouldn't be fighting for attention.

This is a relaxed ensemble and ideally suited to day events or summer outfits for work, as such, keep your accessories pared back and muted, going either jewellery free, or opting for discreet necklaces or stud earrings to round off your outfit. A pair of muted trainers is casual and comfortable, or some leather loafers would also do the trick.

