Heidi Klum just wore the tailored outfit I always rely on to feel together and polished

Anyone who knows me will confirm that a pinstripe blazer is my crutch for smart occasions when I can't figure out what to wear. There's something about the classic suiting style that makes me feel instantly confident and somewhat powerful.

So when Heidi Klum appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in a pinstriped women's trouser suit, I felt completely validated. While Cannes is undeniably one of the most glamorous events of the year, Heidi's approach felt self-assured, refreshing and like something I would wear all year round.

A pinstripe trouser suit is also smart enough to attend special occasions, something that's on everyone's mind this time of year. And with the official search for what to wear to a wedding now on, let this be your sign that you don't have to go down the traditional route of finding the very best wedding guest dresses, try tailoring instead.

Image of Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might be summer, but a classic black suit and a pinstripe one at that never go out of style. While you might not be able to get away with wearing black to a wedding, I've spotted pinstripe suits in pink and khaki hues too, which give a refresh to this classic aesthetic.

Heidi Klum's exact look was from the brand Sportsmax and combined the short pinstriped blazer, which featured a wrap-over front, with the oversized viscose trousers, which feature sleek front pleats and a gold-tone metal buckle. The wrap front jacket lent into the oversized feel of the look, and kept this statement two-piece feeling fresh and directional. To finish, Heidi opted for silver open-toe heeled sandals and a black croc-effect clutch bag by Retrofete.

Image of pinstripe blazer
Zara
Minimal Pinstriped Blazer

This blazer has a sleek collar and smart button cuffs. The laid-back fit is ideal for layering over dresses, blouses or a crisp cotton shirt.

Image of pinstripe blazer
Mango
Pinstripe Suit Blazer

For a more fitted silhouette, this suit blazer is a great find. Pairing with everything from tailored trousers, to your favourite denim, the waisted fit, will help to balance out wider leg silhouettes too.

Image of trousers
Donna Karan
Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants

The roomy, wide leg and high-waisted silhouette offers an elevated finish that would look great paired with heels for added glam factor. Alternatively, style with your best white trainers for everyday wear.

Image of clutch bag
Sandro
Mock Croc Leather Bag

Discounted by 30%, now is the time to snap up this handbag. The mock croc leather and signature clasp feel luxurious and a chain shoulder strap means it can be worn a variety of ways.

Image of square glasses
Michael Kors
Karlie Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Square oversized sunglasses have made a return in line with the sunglasses trends of 2025. Wear these by the coast or for sunny city strolls this summer.

Image of strappy heels
Mango
Heeled Sandal Crossed Straps

With a manageable block heel, and versatile silver colour, these heels are a staple you'll find yourself reaching for from this season to the next.

A pinstripe suit makes a great investment piece. Together, the pieces offer instant polish and become special occasion appropriate by adding a silky or frothy blouse. Separately, however, the styling opportunities multiply drastically. I often wear my pinstripe blazer as an outerwear piece, for example, over a t-shirt and tailored trousers, or I slip it on over a dress to add a more androgynous feel to summer dresses.

While historically a pinstripe suit has been very much a city office look, thanks to the latest trends embracing tailoring on the catwalk, this look as become much more commonplace and has had quite the fashion makeover.

If you're thinking about adding a suit to your occasionwear line-up this season, a pinstriped version is a great place to start. It feels classic but not too corporate, and by mixing and matching it as separates, I guarantee you'll get plenty of wear out of it all year round.

