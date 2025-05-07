Eva Mendes' cool navy summer dress is Parisian styling at its finest – and her designer bag is top of our wishlist

There were some seriously stylish celebrity spectators at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but Eva Mendes was - and still is - at the top of our best dressed list. Her city styling is perfect for a European-inspired summer this time around.

Many celebs went on brand for the Paris Olympics and were spotted wearing some of the very best French clothing brands as they attended events in the capital. But Eva turned to one of our favourite British clothing brands instead and wore a striking selection of Stella McCartney pieces as she watched the gymnastics finals with husband Ryan Gosling.

She stunned in a knee-length navy dress with feminine frill layers and a waist-cinching belt, creating a beautiful hourglass silhouette. For accessories, she slipped into a pair of white pointed pumps, added matching sunglasses, and carried one of the best designer bags to finish off her look: the Stella McCartney Falabella bag.

The chain trim is instantly recognisable, and it's been on our wishlist for years. The clotted cream color of Eva's is particularly delicious. Bon appetit!

Shop Eva's look

Pact Organic Cotton Fit & Flare Crossover Dress $68 at Nordstrom Talk about the best of both worlds! This dress is simple, classic and oh-so elegant with its fit and flare shape. Plus, the organic jersey fabric means its comfortable while also helping it shape, drape, and mold to your figure. GAP Crinkle Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress Was $89.95, Now $71 at GAP A slightly more casual take on Eva's dress, this is what we would be wearing if we were watching some sport this summer. Laid-back enough to be worn in the daytime with some sneakers and a backpack, with some heels and a clutch, it's the ideal date night attire. Pact Organic Cotton Fit & Flare Keyhole Back Dress $78 at Nordstrom We're adding this to our list of best wedding guest dresses, with its sleek and chic minimal look working to flatter and accentuate the figure perfectly.

How to style a navy dress

ASOS DESIGN Sutton slingback mid heels $42 at ASOS These white pumps are a great height for comfortable wedding guest shoes, and the colour will go with everything from chic navy dresses to your favorite jeans. Exact Match Stella McCartney Falabella Tote Bag $1,395 at Stella McCartney The bag you've been dreaming of. Stella's wildly popular Falabella designs have been spotted on the stylish arms of Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez, and there's plenty of room for all your essentials in this roomy tote. Anthropologie Blocked Cat-Eye Sunglasses $38 at Anthropologie The final accent of your chic Parisian navy look has to be a pair of sunglasses. Merci beaucoup to Anthropologie, whose under $40 pair will do the trick nicely.

After posting her outfit to Instagram, Eva's fans were quick to compliment the look, writing "Gorgeous!!! I think you need to wear this outfit every day for the rest of your life" and "Love the asymmetric sleeve."

The one-shoulder sleeve of this dress is super flattering, and it's the kind of capsule wardrobe staple that could be styled up or down depending on the occasion. It would look just as good teamed with white sneakers as it does with heels, for example.

We're even thinking that Eva's dress could replace our go-to little black dress, with the navy shade being a much softer alternative to the classic style. Accessorizing it couldn't be simpler, either. Eva proved that neutral white and cream work really well, but so would tan or even pops of color like red to highlight the blue undertones.