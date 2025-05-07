Eva Mendes' cool navy summer dress is Parisian styling at its finest – and her designer bag is top of our wishlist
The actress wowed in head-to-toe Stella McCartney
There were some seriously stylish celebrity spectators at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but Eva Mendes was - and still is - at the top of our best dressed list. Her city styling is perfect for a European-inspired summer this time around.
Many celebs went on brand for the Paris Olympics and were spotted wearing some of the very best French clothing brands as they attended events in the capital. But Eva turned to one of our favourite British clothing brands instead and wore a striking selection of Stella McCartney pieces as she watched the gymnastics finals with husband Ryan Gosling.
She stunned in a knee-length navy dress with feminine frill layers and a waist-cinching belt, creating a beautiful hourglass silhouette. For accessories, she slipped into a pair of white pointed pumps, added matching sunglasses, and carried one of the best designer bags to finish off her look: the Stella McCartney Falabella bag.
The chain trim is instantly recognisable, and it's been on our wishlist for years. The clotted cream color of Eva's is particularly delicious. Bon appetit!
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
Shop Eva's look
Talk about the best of both worlds! This dress is simple, classic and oh-so elegant with its fit and flare shape. Plus, the organic jersey fabric means its comfortable while also helping it shape, drape, and mold to your figure.
A slightly more casual take on Eva's dress, this is what we would be wearing if we were watching some sport this summer. Laid-back enough to be worn in the daytime with some sneakers and a backpack, with some heels and a clutch, it's the ideal date night attire.
How to style a navy dress
These white pumps are a great height for comfortable wedding guest shoes, and the colour will go with everything from chic navy dresses to your favorite jeans.
Exact Match
The bag you've been dreaming of. Stella's wildly popular Falabella designs have been spotted on the stylish arms of Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez, and there's plenty of room for all your essentials in this roomy tote.
After posting her outfit to Instagram, Eva's fans were quick to compliment the look, writing "Gorgeous!!! I think you need to wear this outfit every day for the rest of your life" and "Love the asymmetric sleeve."
The one-shoulder sleeve of this dress is super flattering, and it's the kind of capsule wardrobe staple that could be styled up or down depending on the occasion. It would look just as good teamed with white sneakers as it does with heels, for example.
We're even thinking that Eva's dress could replace our go-to little black dress, with the navy shade being a much softer alternative to the classic style. Accessorizing it couldn't be simpler, either. Eva proved that neutral white and cream work really well, but so would tan or even pops of color like red to highlight the blue undertones.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
-
-
Kate Middleton’s remark to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they waited for iconic moment
Each year there are only a handful of occasions where we get to see Prince George, Charlotte and Louis out with the older royals.
-
Call The Midwife film: What year is it set and what could it be about?
It's an exciting time for Call The Midwife fans, with plans announced to expand the beloved series
-
Eva Longoria’s relaxed knit and tailored trousers just put sage green back on my radar for spring
I’ve been a fan of wearing green for so many years I’ve lost count and sage has to be one of my all-time favourite shades.
-
Gillian Anderson and Kate Middleton both have this effortless denim dress in their wardrobe – so of course we want one too
This versatile staple is all you need for an effortless summer wardrobe
-
Amal Clooney's simple wardrobe staples make pulling together elegant outfits so easy
These are the elevated basics everyone needs in their wardrobe
-
Demi Moore confirms straight-leg jeans paired with Birkenstock Bostons is the best off-duty combination
This outfit formula is cool, on-trend, and extremely easy to recreate
-
Who wears a little black dress better than Kate Moss? No one – here's why it still reigns as the ultimate go-to
From special occasions to eveningwear, a classic LBD never fails to leave a lasting impression
-
I've always felt nervous to wear lace, but Sophie Raworth's elegant papaya orange maxi dress just convinced me to try it
The BBC presenter makes a strong case for the delicate fabric
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s chic look is a reminder that every wardrobe should include a pair of white jeans
The model styled her fresh white denim with understated separates for a timeless combination that's easy to recreate
-
Not sure what to wear to the airport? Pippa Middleton found comfort and style with her simple travel outfit
An incredibly stylish airport look